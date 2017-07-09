« previous next »
Author Topic: HBO Series:- The Last of Us  (Read 2373 times)

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #40 on: January 17, 2023, 08:40:47 am »
Quote from: kellan on January 17, 2023, 08:26:23 am
I've read that while the first season of the show covers Part I of the game, the plan is for Part II to span two seasons.

Absolutely no idea if there's a Part III coming, but if there is, you would think HBO has enough existing source material to get through over the coming years for the next installment of the game to at least be written, if not half made, in the meantime. I'm pretty sure I've also read that the plan here is to not take the show beyond the source material, but there could have been some clever phrasing at play there to keep discussion centred only on the two games that we all know. Either way, HBO should be busy enough for them to again do what they did with GOT and eventually work from a Part III outline if the game isn't ready for release by the time the show is due a fourth season.

Part III is in the works.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #41 on: January 17, 2023, 09:47:50 am »
Very excited to get started with this one.

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #42 on: January 17, 2023, 09:59:55 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 17, 2023, 08:40:47 am
Part III is in the works.

Not confirmed yet though is it? Druckman came and half debunked the leaks, although I think a Part III is inevitable, they just want to keep it under wraps until Factions comes out.

Makes a lot of sense to split Part II in to two seasons of the show if thats the case
Spoiler
and means they can flesh out what happens between Game 1 and 2 a bit more before Joel dies. Narratively, game II is a lot harder to convert to TV.
[close]

Anyway I really enjoyed this, they got so many things right. Cant wait until A-ha Take On Me pops up inevitably at some stage this season.
« Reply #43 on: January 17, 2023, 10:50:15 am »
I do wonder if the adaptation for Part II will keep the same narrative structure that the game had.

Spoiler
So whether we see 3 days worth of Seattle through Ellie's POV, and then revisit those same 3 days from Abby's POV. Or whether they'll change it up, and we'll see both Ellie and Abby as things are happening
[close]
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #44 on: January 17, 2023, 11:47:45 am »
Can I see this without having BO?

Sorry.

HBO?
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #45 on: January 17, 2023, 12:06:36 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 17, 2023, 11:47:45 am
Can I see this without having BO?

Sorry.

HBO?
Its on Sky if you have that?
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #46 on: January 17, 2023, 12:42:39 pm »
Goes without saying if you have a PS3, PS4 or PS5 then this is a MUST PLAY game and will be cheap.

Free on PS5 on the PS plus collection, and dirt cheap on the PS3 and PS4.
Best possible way to play it is the Part 1 remake which is about £50 at the moment.
The remastered PS4 version is still very good though, that's the one that is free on the PS Plus collection for all PS5 owners.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #47 on: January 17, 2023, 01:24:15 pm »
Quote from: buttersstotch on January 17, 2023, 09:59:55 am


We need some sort of convention for Part 1 spoilers and Part 2 spoilers  :( :(
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #48 on: January 17, 2023, 02:26:52 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on January 17, 2023, 12:51:36 am

Dont want to be too negative but with the changes at hbo this may be the last massive show they make for a while. Think the guy in charge has history with shite reality stuff that loads watch and thats the road hes looking to go down since its much cheaper to produce.

Think that's more to do with HBO Max (their streaming service) rather than HBO...
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #49 on: January 17, 2023, 03:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Bread on January 17, 2023, 10:50:15 am
I do wonder if the adaptation for Part II will keep the same narrative structure that the game had.

Spoiler
So whether we see 3 days worth of Seattle through Ellie's POV, and then revisit those same 3 days from Abby's POV. Or whether they'll change it up, and we'll see both Ellie and Abby as things are happening
[close]

Spoiler from the 2nd game.
Spoiler
One of the complaints about part II is that Abby kills Joel and then we have to play as her for a while before finding out her motivation. I wonder if they'll change that up too or stick to the source material. It'll be a few years before we find out I guess!
[close]
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #50 on: January 17, 2023, 04:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on January 17, 2023, 12:42:39 pm
Goes without saying if you have a PS3, PS4 or PS5 then this is a MUST PLAY game and will be cheap.

Free on PS5 on the PS plus collection, and dirt cheap on the PS3 and PS4.
Best possible way to play it is the Part 1 remake which is about £50 at the moment.
The remastered PS4 version is still very good though, that's the one that is free on the PS Plus collection for all PS5 owners.

It's one of the reasons I'm tempted to get a PS,won't bother playing it until the show has finished now though.
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #51 on: January 17, 2023, 04:04:57 pm »
Looking forward to this. Might hold off until I can binge watch the whole series, as I've never played the game.

Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #52 on: January 17, 2023, 04:31:28 pm »
I just came across a comment from the show's creators saying the explanation for how the cordyceps initially spreads in is the first episode, so I've been back and watched certain scenes a couple of times to try to spot the answer. Here's my theory. But I'd recommend you have a go at making a guess yourself before you read mine because I've shared it with a few people already and all have said they really wish they had figured it out themselves.

Spoiler
Tainted flour/yeast. Sarah doesn't make pancakes for her, Joel and Tommy because Joel forgot to buy more mix. When the three of them leave the house, they meet Nana, who is being fed biscuits. Mrs Adler is baking cookies, but Sarah doesn't take any because they're raisin. Joel also forgets to bring a birthday cake home. And he even has the line about the Atkins diet, which is pretty on the nose for 'person not eating grains' even if he was only saying it to avoid the offer of the biscuits that Nana was being fed.

That's five little subtleties that mean nothing individually but surely mean something when combined.
[close]
« Reply #53 on: January 17, 2023, 07:21:42 pm »
Quote from: kellan on January 17, 2023, 04:31:28 pm
I just came across a comment from the show's creators saying the explanation for how the cordyceps initially spreads in is the first episode, so I've been back and watched certain scenes a couple of times to try to spot the answer. Here's my theory. But I'd recommend you have a go at making a guess yourself before you read mine because I've shared it with a few people already and all have said they really wish they had figured it out themselves.

Spoiler
Tainted flour/yeast. Sarah doesn't make pancakes for her, Joel and Tommy because Joel forgot to buy more mix. When the three of them leave the house, they meet Nana, who is being fed biscuits. Mrs Adler is baking cookies, but Sarah doesn't take any because they're raisin. Joel also forgets to bring a birthday cake home. And he even has the line about the Atkins diet, which is pretty on the nose for 'person not eating grains' even if he was only saying it to avoid the offer of the biscuits that Nana was being fed.

That's five little subtleties that mean nothing individually but surely mean something when combined.
[close]

Spoiler
They literally tell you in the show how Nana got it from a hospital in the city and Mr & Mrs Adler get bit and turn.

The part the shows creator is referencing is the John Hannah scene right at the beginning explaining how a fungal infection could take control of human beings
[close]
« Reply #54 on: January 17, 2023, 08:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January 17, 2023, 03:30:06 pm
Spoiler from the 2nd game.
Spoiler
One of the complaints about part II is that Abby kills Joel and then we have to play as her for a while before finding out her motivation. I wonder if they'll change that up too or stick to the source material. It'll be a few years before we find out I guess!
[close]

Spoiler
I think they might have cast Abby already and plan to introduce her in this series. Could be wrong, but I'm sure they have. Suspect they will just change up the narrative and have the beginning role of Abby in the game as someone else, before revealling Abby when Joel gets battered. They are definitely using flashbacks in this series too (the trailer shows Left Behind and Ellie's mum) so I guess for a lot of the plot of Part II in the second half of the game they can use flashbacks, but undoubtedly Part II is a much bigger challenge to convert to screen.
[close]
« Reply #55 on: January 18, 2023, 08:01:34 am »
I'll be in the minority, but found it a bit dull.

Never played the game so don't really know the story or whats going on. Liked Pedro, didn't like the young girl (later in the episode)
« Reply #56 on: January 18, 2023, 08:55:10 am »
Quote from: buttersstotch on January 17, 2023, 08:30:00 pm
Spoiler
I think they might have cast Abby already and plan to introduce her in this series. Could be wrong, but I'm sure they have. Suspect they will just change up the narrative and have the beginning role of Abby in the game as someone else, before revealling Abby when Joel gets battered. They are definitely using flashbacks in this series too (the trailer shows Left Behind and Ellie's mum) so I guess for a lot of the plot of Part II in the second half of the game they can use flashbacks, but undoubtedly Part II is a much bigger challenge to convert to screen.
[close]

Game 2 spoiler again.
Spoiler
Yeah I was thinking something similar, maybe show Abby late in the season but don't let her or Joel cross paths, so when they meet again later viewers can put together that Joel's in danger but he can't.
[close]
« Reply #57 on: January 18, 2023, 10:49:53 am »
Quote from: blacksun on January 17, 2023, 07:21:42 pm
Spoiler
They literally tell you in the show how Nana got it from a hospital in the city and Mr & Mrs Adler get bit and turn.

The part the shows creator is referencing is the John Hannah scene right at the beginning explaining how a fungal infection could take control of human beings
[close]

Spoiler
They just assume that the grandma picked it up in the hospital, don't they?

Seems like a pretty strong theory to me - the focus on the biscuits struck me as noticeably weird at the time, then they double down on it later on in the episode.

EDIT: Maybe it's tainted flour rather than yeast though, seeing as they make a big deal about the cake as well and cakes don't have yeast in them?
[close]
« Reply #58 on: January 18, 2023, 05:44:07 pm »
The game is my favourite of all time, so I was quite wary of any sort of adaptation however I must say that was a damn fine start. The slight changes they made felt justified and the key things they got right. Both leads are going to be fantastic

Knowing what is to come, I cannot wait to see certain scenes! Also weve barely got to see the infected yet..
Re: HBO Series:- The Last of Us
« Reply #59 on: January 18, 2023, 06:37:45 pm »
Didn't enjoy it. The genre has been done to death and this offered nothing new. Decided to drop it already.
« Reply #60 on: January 18, 2023, 06:43:07 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on January 18, 2023, 06:37:45 pm
Didn't enjoy it. The genre has been done to death and this offered nothing new. Decided to drop it already.
Have you played the game or know the plot? If not Id implore you to give it a few more episodes to see if its for you. Yes zombie apocalypse stories have been overdone, I completely agree with you but imo this is so much more. So much so, the infected are almost background characters. Its more of a tale of love, loss and humanity. Sounds deep but like I said in my previous post its my favourite game ever and the pilot has filled me with confidence it wont let me down
« Reply #61 on: January 18, 2023, 08:28:50 pm »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on January 18, 2023, 06:37:45 pm
Didn't enjoy it. The genre has been done to death and this offered nothing new. Decided to drop it already.

I've not bothered watching any of the zombie shows, so I guess I've inadvertently kept my powder dry for this. Plus, the game has an established story arc that it shouldn't wander too far from. They're not just making it up as they go along and can't string the audience along to the point people get bored of watching.
« Reply #62 on: January 18, 2023, 10:30:29 pm »
Different type of Zombie as well,real peril when you bump into one of these & I can't wait to see the monsters like we got in the trailer.
« Reply #63 on: January 19, 2023, 05:53:13 am »
Yeah, the undead in The Walking Dead became a bit of a joke after a while, no real danger to an experienced survivor except in huge herds. I stuck with TWD way too long, it's an absolutely crap show after the first few seasons :D. The one infected character we've seen in The Last of Us had the kind of pace Liverpool's midfield is crying out for, and plenty of snide. Some genuine scares to be had from this mob.

Anyway, that earlier side-by-side clip illustrates one of the things that jumped out at me, which was how incredibly faithful some scenes were to the game, right down to camera angles and panning, and even angles in the terrain (when Joel & Ellie first venture outside the compound - no, this isn't a spoiler, calm down). Lots of attention to detail. Hopefully they tone down the amount of drawer-opening that happens in the game, could get a bit dull, that. :D
« Reply #64 on: January 19, 2023, 10:32:14 am »
The Walking Dead was pure rubbish. I also watched it far too long (I think I got up to Series 4 or something?). Unconvincing storylines and unconvincing characters, mixed in with some terrible dialogue and acting (and the occasional once-or-twice-a-series set piece that could be entertaining). The first series was great though. Have no idea how that programme ran as long as it did (might even still be going?!).

Going by the comments here and reviews I have read, I am pretty sure the Last of Us isn't that.
« Reply #65 on: January 19, 2023, 11:26:45 am »
The praise and reviews are over the top.
I thought it was good at best.
The standout bit was John Hannah's speech at the start which gave it a Dawn of the Dead vibe.
It suffers because Post-Apocalyptic zombie thrillers have been done to death now and feel a bit stale.
Still, way better than any of the shite Disney + (Andor aside) has been churning out, which is a result.
« Reply #66 on: January 19, 2023, 03:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on January 19, 2023, 10:32:14 am
The Walking Dead was pure rubbish.

Agreed, but it had a great opening episode. Honestly the high point of that show!

First half of this was fantastic, the sequence in the car was so tense. It settled quickly into the familiar post-apocalyptic setting we've all seen many times. I'm hopeful it's not just going to be a cross between Walking Dead and The Road - from those who know the game it does sound like a cut above the usual stuff.

Also like that the monsters are scarier than zombies, fungus is rank. I've seen Ophiocordyceps (fungi that takes over ants) in a nature documentary once and it's one of the most fucked up things I've ever seen.
« Reply #67 on: January 19, 2023, 09:18:22 pm »
im waiting to binge this when it's done but im encouraged by mates (who are gamers) giving it a thumbs up on the first episode with some reservations but no major concerns

i saw some comments about being turned off cos the scenario has been done to death (walking dead etc) and i totally get that

BUT

if they key into what made the game so great, that wont be a problem with Last of Us and that's the crux for me, if they can nail the relationship between the two main leads it wont feel like just another zombie stroller (i hate zombies btw, bore me to death, but Last of Us as a game wasn't normal zombie shit for a number of reasons)

personally i dont trust Druckmann, he comes off as one of those 'subvert expectation' dudes for the sake of it, look how clever i am and i can get you where you didnt expect me too - if he can get out of his own way, shit could be awesome

MAJOR spoiler - do not read if you dont know the two games
Spoiler
not only did he think 'gotcha' with joel, i dont even think that was his main motive, it came across as tho i will make you play and eventually side with a character you hate, that's how clever i am. for me, go fuck yourself, i wanted to kill that twat at the first available moment and that never changed throughout the game, despite the hatchet job he did on ellie to try to get you where he wanted. he was the very personification of a writer that put himself before his story, it's a very easy trap to fall into, especially on the coat tails of success.
[close]
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 12:39:09 am »
I didn't have any problem with how the game's story evolved in Part 2, I thought the character's experiences, age and the general state of the world they lived in made their actions relatable. Won't say any more than that because I hate playing spoiler ping-pong. :D
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:02:03 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on January 19, 2023, 11:26:45 am
The praise and reviews are over the top.
I thought it was good at best.
The standout bit was John Hannah's speech at the start which gave it a Dawn of the Dead vibe.
It suffers because Post-Apocalyptic zombie thrillers have been done to death now and feel a bit stale.
Still, way better than any of the shite Disney + (Andor aside) has been churning out, which is a result.

All the reviews from critics are based on the nine full episodes.
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on January 17, 2023, 12:06:36 pm
Its on Sky if you have that?

Which bit of Sky? I've got Virgin, so have bits of Sky but not all of it - haven't got Sky Atlantic for instance.

Did a search, didn't see it.
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:21:27 am »
Watched the first episode last night and I'm in on it.

Was tough viewing at times
Spoiler
(the daughter)
[close]
, and I'm betting it gets tougher. 
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 01:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:52:03 am
Which bit of Sky? I've got Virgin, so have bits of Sky but not all of it - haven't got Sky Atlantic for instance.

Did a search, didn't see it.

It is on Sky Atlantic.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:21:27 am
Watched the first episode last night and I'm in on it.

Was tough viewing at times
Spoiler
(the daughter)
[close]
, and I'm betting it gets tougher. 

Spoiler
When I first played the game 10 years ago my seven year old daughter and my girlfriend were sat on their laptops/tablets as I played the opening sequence, when it got the daughter bit I looked behind and they were both sobbing, engrossed in the game. The other night we all sat down to watch the first episode and there were tears again at the same scene even though we knew it was coming.
[close]
« Reply #73 on: Today at 12:30:40 am »
Love both the games. Excellent games. And the first episode for this was brilliant can't wait to see the coming episodes.

Don't click the Twitter link if you haven't played TLOU2. But a certain upcoming character may have been cast:

https://twitter.com/TheLastofUsNews/status/1616414262091730950
« Reply #74 on: Today at 12:40:09 am »
I don't see why not playing TLOU2 should stop you clicking the link. The sequel introduces a new character, spoiler alert!!! :D
« Reply #75 on: Today at 12:42:03 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:40:09 am
I don't see why not playing TLOU2 should stop you clicking the link. The sequel introduces a new character, spoiler alert!!! :D

Just in case!
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:02:23 am »
Seeing loads of comparisons to Walking Dead here and it is getting a bit of unfair stick for me. The later seasons probably diminished how great the first ones were. I do remember being absolutely gripped for the first five seasons, which is already remarkable as most series tend to manage two great seasons max. From the sixth it started falling off the rails and I think there was one big script mistake they did that started the decline - for the first five seasons Rick et al were always desperate and on the run, no safe place = always tension. Then from the sixth they introduced settlements = loss of tension.
As for Last Of Us
Spoiler
that can't happen if they follow the first game's storyline
[close]
« Reply #77 on: Today at 11:53:09 am »
I watched it until the end & I'll be watching all the spin offs as well.
