« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Digital vs Physical games  (Read 458 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,360
Digital vs Physical games
« on: January 10, 2023, 10:27:14 am »
So 90% of all games sold in the UK in 2022 were digital

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-64187547

Now a huge chunk of that comes from mobile games sold on app stores etc, but there is no getting away from digital games on current consoles/PC's.

I am from an era of cartridge and CD/DVD gaming where there is a pride in owning physical copies. I still have my old Sega Master System games from the late 80's. But the likes of Steam/Gamepass Ultimate/PS+/Nintendo e-store are here and are taking over.

I'm not necessarily against digitally owned games. With the internet speeds the way they are, they are easy to access and if you get a decent deal can be cheaper than owning a physical copy.

But I have major issues with alot of 'digital ownership'. You dont technically own the game, you cant pass it on for profit once you're finished, if the library/store dies you lose access the game. Games now also take up so much space that you need TB's of storage just to be able to play a handful of games.

There is no answer here. Digital copies of games are here to stay.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,512
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #1 on: January 10, 2023, 11:06:56 am »
I'm kind of halfway between the two.  When digital versions first started coming out, I always wanted the physical copy instead, but now I'm slowly drifting towards digital.  Think it's just the way it's going.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,080
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #2 on: January 10, 2023, 11:09:30 am »
Yeah I'm the same as Tubby, mainly for the convenience and plastic cases aren't exactly good for the environment are they?
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #3 on: January 10, 2023, 11:23:31 am »
I tend to weigh up the pro's and con's. Sometimes I can find the physical edition cheaper than the digital store fronts. I might really like the artwork on the case, limited edition cases etc or just a game I really value l like to have a physical copy of.

On the other hand sometimes there's benefits like early access with digital stuff. With the ever growing catalogues of subscription services I use them more for games I'm on the fence about and i wouldn't be bothered if they left the service (which happens often).

Just that kinda balance really.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,219
  • Bam!
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #4 on: January 10, 2023, 11:26:43 am »
I prefer physical.

I bought a game digitally last year, started playing it and realised there was a bug on the game mode I liked, meaning I couldn't continue. (Couldn't upgrade basically).

I asked for a refund and PS said no as I'd downloaded and started playing, and I needed to prove the bug and have communication with the game creators - Like that would ever happen.

So basically wasted money as the bugs still not been fixed.

Just seems digital games can fuck you over. Phone games can suddenly be rendered not useable on the latest phone software, so that's then dead money if you bought the game. Lose your account access? all your games gone...
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #5 on: January 10, 2023, 11:50:22 am »
I'm 100% digital, have been for a while. For me it's easier to not have to change discs or store them anywhere, plus all that plastic is a massive waste. With Game Pass Ultimate my need to buy games has fell off a cliff anyway

For any games that I do buy, I only ever buy in a sale. There are very few exceptions to this where I'd pick a game up at full value but those are the likes of GTA 6 where I know the quality is guaranteed and it'll be a game played for ages

Cloud gaming is getting bigger now as well. I got a Gamesir X2 Pro for Christmas and my phone is now a Game Pass machine. Plays really well and definitely something which is only going to grow
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,820
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #6 on: January 10, 2023, 12:06:36 pm »
I went from all physical games on the XBox 360 and PS3 to basically all digital from the following gen onwards, mostly because I was too lazy to get up and go insert a new disc when I wanted to play a different game, and too impatient to wait for the physical copy to be delivered.

If there are games I really love, I end up buying a disc version so I can (in theory) play it years from now even if Sony/Microsoft are no longer in the gaming business, or the studio discontinues support for the game in any way
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,129
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #7 on: January 10, 2023, 12:09:27 pm »
Physical for Nintendo and Sony, as I only really do the exclusives. Digital for Xbox, as its primarily used for Game Pass.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Craig Mac

  • Leeches files boo hiss!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 917
  • We shall not, we shall not be moved!
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #8 on: January 10, 2023, 12:13:10 pm »
I often sell on games once I have completed them, especially story driven single player games. This way I am essentially getting them for almost free. Can't do this with digital. There would have to be a significant markdown on digital console games for me to go this way. If anything I find digital games more expensive
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,991
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #9 on: January 10, 2023, 12:51:51 pm »
I dont think I've bought a physical game since I bought Football Manager....2017 maybe, and went to put the disc in my laptop and found out that my laptop didn't have a disc drive.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Ed-Zeppelin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,371
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #10 on: January 10, 2023, 01:02:36 pm »
I never used to get rid of physical games quickly and so didnt really recover much from them. This and mostly laziness, if Im honest, means that I was all digital last year.

I play games less than I used too which means I tend to buy very few games on launch day and as such dont pay full price generally.

I always did like getting physical and am slightly surprised about how ambivalent I am to it now. The PS5 sounding like it was about to take off with a disc in it didnt help
Logged
"We come here for the winning!"

Offline ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,673
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #11 on: January 10, 2023, 01:37:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 10, 2023, 12:51:51 pm
I dont think I've bought a physical game since I bought Football Manager....2017 maybe, and went to put the disc in my laptop and found out that my laptop didn't have a disc drive.

I bought FM19 (I think) as a physical box, got it home, opened it up and there was a code for Steam in the box!
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,456
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #12 on: January 10, 2023, 04:19:40 pm »
Depends on the price for me, and if I can see myself playing the game long term. I got Ghostwire Tokyo recently, with the plan of smashing through it in a couple of weeks. Bought a disc copy and then flogged it on eBay, sending it off in the same envelope it arrived in ;D The net cost was a fair bit lower than the digital price of the game.

Also depends on price, I'm not going to go through with the faff off reselling a game that costs a tenner, it's barely worth it
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,268
  • Kloppite
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #13 on: January 10, 2023, 04:21:39 pm »
Most of the games i've brought recently are digital, the last physical game i brought was GTA V when i brought my PS4 back in 2017, most of the digital games i brought were discounted at the time.
Logged
#Sausages

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,309
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #14 on: January 10, 2023, 06:15:46 pm »
I was an absolute hater of Steam when it came out and you had to use it, if you wanted to play Halflife2 even if that came on a disk. Have over 500 games on Steam these days (loads of them from stuff like Humble Bundle). Part of it is down to PC games becoming digital anyway, because you're only getting a code even if you buy it in a proper shop. Part of it is also down to it being easier to buy games. Not a big console gamer, but I do own consoles and most of the games there are digital ones as well.

The whole "not actually owning the game" thing is definitely something to think about, but with PC games I kind of feel it's worth it. I'm not a collector, so I don't need a nice package to put in a shelf or something. And with PC games it's pretty easy to buy them at a low price (unless you want them right at release) as there's always some sale going on somewhere. Whether it's the actual platform itself (like Steam or Epic) or whether it's in a legit key-shop. I've never really bothered with those dodgy key-shops, because I wouldn't want to get myself banned or something like that as you never know what source those keys are coming from. With my Steam account I don't feel it's worth it...
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #15 on: January 10, 2023, 06:19:51 pm »
It's a right pain in the arse when you try to launch a game on the Xbox and get prompted to enter the disc becasue you forgot you owned a physical copy and not digital.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,908
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #16 on: January 10, 2023, 08:56:46 pm »
Always physical copy for me, they're a lot cheaper and I can sell them on once I'm done with it. Will only buy digital if it's on offer.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,033
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #17 on: January 10, 2023, 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on January 10, 2023, 06:19:51 pm
It's a right pain in the arse when you try to launch a game on the Xbox and get prompted to enter the disc becasue you forgot you owned a physical copy and not digital.
I might be wrong but if its on Game Pass does it just use that digital version as it were?

Do game discs even have the content on them anymore?

An impediment in the UK is broadband - its still shite in most areas albeit full fibre is starting to become more prevalent. Regardless of government stats and OpenReachs nonsense, less than 5% of the country has access and so for many its a multi-hour wait to download a game.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:00:28 am »
Physical for me, Im a bit of a geek and like collection the games.

Ill get the odd game on digital, but generally only the Ps Plus games.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,656
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:30:05 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 10, 2023, 09:24:35 pm
I might be wrong but if its on Game Pass does it just use that digital version as it were?

Do game discs even have the content on them anymore?

An impediment in the UK is broadband - its still shite in most areas albeit full fibre is starting to become more prevalent. Regardless of government stats and OpenReachs nonsense, less than 5% of the country has access and so for many its a multi-hour wait to download a game.

If it's not on Gamepass you need the disc inserted just to prove you own it.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,183
    • @hartejack
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January 10, 2023, 08:56:46 pm
Always physical copy for me, they're a lot cheaper and I can sell them on once I'm done with it. Will only buy digital if it's on offer.

Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 12:00:28 am
Physical for me, Im a bit of a geek and like collection the games.

Ill get the odd game on digital, but generally only the Ps Plus games.

I'm basically a combination of these - I like having a collection (this applies to books and music too) but it can also seem more cost effectively (particularly for annual releases like Pro Evo and F1 that I've tended to get over the years).
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Digital vs Physical games
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:16:14 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:25:44 pm
I'm basically a combination of these - I like having a collection (this applies to books and music too) but it can also seem more cost effectively (particularly for annual releases like Pro Evo and F1 that I've tended to get over the years).

Yeah, for stuff that Im not really arsed about (like Fifa, Ill get the digital release if its cheaper to do so, but quite often I just wait for it to go into Ps plus anyway.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 