I was an absolute hater of Steam when it came out and you had to use it, if you wanted to play Halflife2 even if that came on a disk. Have over 500 games on Steam these days (loads of them from stuff like Humble Bundle). Part of it is down to PC games becoming digital anyway, because you're only getting a code even if you buy it in a proper shop. Part of it is also down to it being easier to buy games. Not a big console gamer, but I do own consoles and most of the games there are digital ones as well.



The whole "not actually owning the game" thing is definitely something to think about, but with PC games I kind of feel it's worth it. I'm not a collector, so I don't need a nice package to put in a shelf or something. And with PC games it's pretty easy to buy them at a low price (unless you want them right at release) as there's always some sale going on somewhere. Whether it's the actual platform itself (like Steam or Epic) or whether it's in a legit key-shop. I've never really bothered with those dodgy key-shops, because I wouldn't want to get myself banned or something like that as you never know what source those keys are coming from. With my Steam account I don't feel it's worth it...