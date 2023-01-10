So 90% of all games sold in the UK in 2022 were digital https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-64187547
Now a huge chunk of that comes from mobile games sold on app stores etc, but there is no getting away from digital games on current consoles/PC's.
I am from an era of cartridge and CD/DVD gaming where there is a pride in owning physical copies. I still have my old Sega Master System games from the late 80's. But the likes of Steam/Gamepass Ultimate/PS+/Nintendo e-store are here and are taking over.
I'm not necessarily against digitally owned games. With the internet speeds the way they are, they are easy to access and if you get a decent deal can be cheaper than owning a physical copy.
But I have major issues with alot of 'digital ownership'. You dont technically own the game, you cant pass it on for profit once you're finished, if the library/store dies you lose access the game. Games now also take up so much space that you need TB's of storage just to be able to play a handful of games.
There is no answer here. Digital copies of games are here to stay.