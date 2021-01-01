« previous next »
Digital vs Physical games

Digital vs Physical games
Today at 10:27:14 am
So 90% of all games sold in the UK in 2022 were digital

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-64187547

Now a huge chunk of that comes from mobile games sold on app stores etc, but there is no getting away from digital games on current consoles/PC's.

I am from an era of cartridge and CD/DVD gaming where there is a pride in owning physical copies. I still have my old Sega Master System games from the late 80's. But the likes of Steam/Gamepass Ultimate/PS+/Nintendo e-store are here and are taking over.

I'm not necessarily against digitally owned games. With the internet speeds the way they are, they are easy to access and if you get a decent deal can be cheaper than owning a physical copy.

But I have major issues with alot of 'digital ownership'. You dont technically own the game, you cant pass it on for profit once you're finished, if the library/store dies you lose access the game. Games now also take up so much space that you need TB's of storage just to be able to play a handful of games.

There is no answer here. Digital copies of games are here to stay.
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:06:56 am
I'm kind of halfway between the two.  When digital versions first started coming out, I always wanted the physical copy instead, but now I'm slowly drifting towards digital.  Think it's just the way it's going.
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:09:30 am
Yeah I'm the same as Tubby, mainly for the convenience and plastic cases aren't exactly good for the environment are they?
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:23:31 am
I tend to weigh up the pro's and con's. Sometimes I can find the physical edition cheaper than the digital store fronts. I might really like the artwork on the case, limited edition cases etc or just a game I really value l like to have a physical copy of.

On the other hand sometimes there's benefits like early access with digital stuff. With the ever growing catalogues of subscription services I use them more for games I'm on the fence about and i wouldn't be bothered if they left the service (which happens often).

Just that kinda balance really.
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:26:43 am
I prefer physical.

I bought a game digitally last year, started playing it and realised there was a bug on the game mode I liked, meaning I couldn't continue. (Couldn't upgrade basically).

I asked for a refund and PS said no as I'd downloaded and started playing, and I needed to prove the bug and have communication with the game creators - Like that would ever happen.

So basically wasted money as the bugs still not been fixed.

Just seems digital games can fuck you over. Phone games can suddenly be rendered not useable on the latest phone software, so that's then dead money if you bought the game. Lose your account access? all your games gone...
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #5 on: Today at 11:50:22 am
I'm 100% digital, have been for a while. For me it's easier to not have to change discs or store them anywhere, plus all that plastic is a massive waste. With Game Pass Ultimate my need to buy games has fell off a cliff anyway

For any games that I do buy, I only ever buy in a sale. There are very few exceptions to this where I'd pick a game up at full value but those are the likes of GTA 6 where I know the quality is guaranteed and it'll be a game played for ages

Cloud gaming is getting bigger now as well. I got a Gamesir X2 Pro for Christmas and my phone is now a Game Pass machine. Plays really well and definitely something which is only going to grow
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm
I went from all physical games on the XBox 360 and PS3 to basically all digital from the following gen onwards, mostly because I was too lazy to get up and go insert a new disc when I wanted to play a different game, and too impatient to wait for the physical copy to be delivered.

If there are games I really love, I end up buying a disc version so I can (in theory) play it years from now even if Sony/Microsoft are no longer in the gaming business, or the studio discontinues support for the game in any way
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:09:27 pm
Physical for Nintendo and Sony, as I only really do the exclusives. Digital for Xbox, as its primarily used for Game Pass.
Re: Digital vs Physical games
Reply #8 on: Today at 12:13:10 pm
I often sell on games once I have completed them, especially story driven single player games. This way I am essentially getting them for almost free. Can't do this with digital. There would have to be a significant markdown on digital console games for me to go this way. If anything I find digital games more expensive
