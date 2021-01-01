So 90% of all games sold in the UK in 2022 were digitalNow a huge chunk of that comes from mobile games sold on app stores etc, but there is no getting away from digital games on current consoles/PC's.I am from an era of cartridge and CD/DVD gaming where there is a pride in owning physical copies. I still have my old Sega Master System games from the late 80's. But the likes of Steam/Gamepass Ultimate/PS+/Nintendo e-store are here and are taking over.I'm not necessarily against digitally owned games. With the internet speeds the way they are, they are easy to access and if you get a decent deal can be cheaper than owning a physical copy.But I have major issues with alot of 'digital ownership'. You dont technically own the game, you cant pass it on for profit once you're finished, if the library/store dies you lose access the game. Games now also take up so much space that you need TB's of storage just to be able to play a handful of games.There is no answer here. Digital copies of games are here to stay.