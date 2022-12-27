Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good



Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch), Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions .. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak



Whats not to love ?



pretty much an FSG signing. Sports science geeks with the stats and data and klopp/vvd for the EQ test and good person test. Also taking advantage of clubs that needs some financial help surely puts us in good terms with them as well. I do think that we structure the payments to benefit the selling club as well as keeping our books healthy as FFP is tightly enforcedreally excited to see him here. seems like a really good lad like most of the signings but just hope he can be a bit of a c*nt like darwin and robbo on the pitch. Think having VVD and Pep surely just tilted things in our direction. and of course looking at other previous signings under klopp that actually become better players.with this i think that we can see more of the overlapping robbo with the right footed winger playing on the left like mane. he does look a bit off when playing with diaz.