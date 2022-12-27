« previous next »
Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good

Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch),  Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions .. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak 

Whats not to love ?
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Victor
Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good

Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch),  Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions .. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak 

Whats not to love ?

The fact that we've purchased a poor gakker?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
The fact that he wasn't good enough for Yernited?
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Here's a detailed scout report:

https://youtu.be/OoO3-cicepc


Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: JasonF
He whips a cracking ball in from the clips I've seen. Good clean striker of the ball too.

I wouldn't be shocked if he hits double figures for assists this season. He should get plenty of football with Díaz and Jota still out for a while and with Núñez and Salah getting on the end of his passes.
Pretty sure he was a set piece taker for PSV. He also does it for the netherlands also
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Welcome Cody Gakpo. Excited to see what he can do
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Welcome to the Greatest Football Team in the World.

Give 100% and we've got your back.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Fantastic bit of business and even sweeter that Utd were convinced they'd signed him  :lickin

As for his song, I can't get this out of my head...

ooo, I love you so... our number 18, Cody Gakpo!
oooooo, I love you so... our number 18, Cody Gakpo!

Based on I Love U So by Cassius
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6nrdCDG-zo
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Welcome Cody.  Great piece of business by the club at that price  :)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: GreatEx
The fact that he wasn't good enough for Yernited?

Yeah. Clearly their scouting system is a lot better than ours .. Those guys know a good player when they see one
"There are two great teams in Liverpool.... Liverpool and Liverpool Reserves"

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Excited! Welcome Gakpo
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: PIPA23
Great business considering how much Anthony went for..

But I haven't gone anywhere... ???

Quote
Welcome Cody!! :)

:thumbup
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Welcome!
Quote from: Tepid water on April 22, 2011, 12:10:17 am
If Ayre got £25m out of them he's willing to fuck all the female members of my family on Sunday's.

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Victor
Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good

Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch),  Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions .. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak 

Whats not to love ?

pretty much an FSG signing. Sports science geeks with the stats and data and klopp/vvd for the EQ test and good person test. Also taking advantage of clubs that needs some financial help surely puts us in good terms with them as well. I do think that we structure the payments to benefit the selling club as well as keeping our books healthy as FFP is tightly enforced :P

really excited to see him here. seems like a really good lad like most of the signings but just hope he can be a bit of a c*nt like darwin and robbo on the pitch. Think having VVD and Pep surely just tilted things in our direction. and of course looking at other previous signings under klopp that actually become better players.

with this i think that we can see more of the overlapping robbo with the right footed winger playing on the left like mane. he does look a bit off when playing with diaz.

 
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Sorry, not a pro... I don't think I read it wrongly, he is a left winger, not a forward / striker, right?
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: NarutoReds
Sorry, not a pro... I don't think I read it wrongly, he is a left winger, not a forward / striker, right?

I think he will end up playing more games as a striker(Centre forward)
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Well in, lad!! Looks lovely in Red. Can't wait to see him soon.  8)  8)

It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
Quote from: Coolie High
I think he will end up playing more games as a striker(Centre forward)
Cheers mate. Would love to see him up top.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!
