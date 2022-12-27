Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good
Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch), Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions
.. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak
Whats not to love ?
He whips a cracking ball in from the clips I've seen. Good clean striker of the ball too.I wouldn't be shocked if he hits double figures for assists this season. He should get plenty of football with Díaz and Jota still out for a while and with Núñez and Salah getting on the end of his passes.
The fact that he wasn't good enough for Yernited?
Great business considering how much Anthony went for..
Welcome Cody!!
If Ayre got £25m out of them he's willing to fuck all the female members of my family on Sunday's.
Seems similar in broad terms to a lot of our signings now .. all of which seem to come good
Early 20s, captain at his former club (leader on the pitch), Already established himself at international level. Can play in a number of positions
.. Probably his best years coming as he reaches his peak
Whats not to love ?
Sorry, not a pro... I don't think I read it wrongly, he is a left winger, not a forward / striker, right?
I think he will end up playing more games as a striker(Centre forward)
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.45]