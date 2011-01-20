I already mentioned when the news broke that I wasn't sold on him, but I'm going to trust the manager on this signing. That's all I'm bothered about now.



funnily enough Klopp didn't mention the WC at all:The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.