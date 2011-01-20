I already mentioned when the news broke that I wasn't sold on him, but I'm going to trust the manager on this signing. That's all I'm bothered about now.
funnily enough Klopp didn't mention the WC at all:
The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.
There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.
So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.
Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.