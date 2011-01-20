« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Down

Author Topic: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool  (Read 3289 times)

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 10:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Famishing Xmas Pruned Prick Prude on Yesterday at 10:08:20 pm
He's a local lad, our Coady

I concede he might possible be shoehorned into CM.
But sweeper, last man CB is too much.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Red Cez

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,173
  • Stop Fucking Moaning!!!!
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm »
I don't usually get too excited over a new signing but Cody is one I would have hated to have seen go elsewhere.

With a bit of luck and patience I think we have a huge star of the future secured. This is a huge moment.
Logged
Most people are other people. Their thoughts are someone else's opinions, their lives a mimicry, their passions a quotation.

Oscar Wilde

Offline Wingman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 10:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater on Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
Welcome!

When can he play?

Next season. Hes cup-tied until July
Logged

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,192
  • JFT96.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 10:22:26 pm »
Very excited to watch this lad play.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 10:10:35 pm
He scored in all 3 group games.

Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline RichardM

  • should be revising rather than whining on here
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,311
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 10:24:18 pm »
Excited about this, wouldn't have wanted him at some of the prices touted but at 37m he's a steal. Think he plays in midfield when Jota and Diaz are back, but he's excellent when running at people so we need to make sure he can still do that.
Logged

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,362
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on Yesterday at 10:00:57 pm
I didn't watch it because of the fact that they bribed their way into it and 6500+ immigrants died to make the stadiums. So got nothing to do with being a football fan.

Plus all the homophobia and killing of gay people.

Yeah apart from all that though...


(Same here)
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,551
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.

Did you? He was one of the stars of the group stages. Van Gaal's negative tactics is what ultimately did them.  :D
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.

Yes i did, he wasn't MoM or anything but it shows he can find the back of the net, even when not at the heart of everything.
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Did you? He was one of the stars of the group stages. Van Gaal's negative tactics is what ultimately did them.  :D

He wasn't though Samie mate. You're 2nd sentence is probably the reason why though. Which is something I mentioned in my original post.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 10:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Yesterday at 10:25:40 pm
Yes i did, he wasn't MoM or anything but it shows he can find the back of the net, even when not at the heart of everything.

I'm not denying that. I just said he didn't have an amazing WC because he didn't.


Anyway, it's all done and dusted now. I only care about what he can do for us.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,551
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 10:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
He wasn't though Samie mate. You're 2nd sentence is probably the reason why though. Which is something I mentioned in my original post.

He was though. You just downplaying it because you're not hyped about his signing. You even admitted it.  ;D  :D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm
Did you watch those games? You can still score goals even if you've not played that well or hardly been involved you know.
the ink's just dried on his contract and you're already casting doubt on him?
Logged

Online Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:30:36 pm »
One major thing i would say about him regarding his goals in the WC, is that when he hits the ball he always seems to connect really well with it. IE. When he hits a ball it stays hit.  ;D
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:29:18 pm
the ink's just dried on his contract and you're already casting doubt on him?

I already mentioned when the news broke that I wasn't sold on him, but I'm going to trust the manager on this signing. That's all I'm bothered about now.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:28:34 pm
He was though. You just downplaying it because you're not hyped about his signing. You even admitted it.  ;D  :D

I'm just being honest in my assessment of him lad. Even Crouch Potato admitted he didn't put in any MOTM performances mate.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,007
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:35:36 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
LOL at the mongrels in the comments giving Pearce abuse cos he said Gakpo likely debuts against Wolves

The Manc mongrels or the Bitter mongrels? ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 10:31:17 pm
I already mentioned when the news broke that I wasn't sold on him, but I'm going to trust the manager on this signing. That's all I'm bothered about now.

funnily enough Klopp didn't mention the WC at all:

The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.

There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,583
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 10:43:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
funnily enough Klopp didn't mention the WC at all:

The work that has gone into this has been really impressive and in the end we have managed to sign a player who we have known about for quite some time and who we believe will have a really bright future with us.

There is a lot to like about Cody. He is still only 23 years old but he already has a lot of experience. He was the captain of PSV, he was the player of the year in Holland last season and, as a lot of people have just seen, he also had a great World Cup with his national team.

So, it is clear that he is already a really, really good player but his age also means he also has the potential to become even better.

Offensively, he is very versatile and on top of this we know he is a smart footballer and also a smart person, so we are really excited to be able to work with him.

That's probably because Van Gaals negative tactics hampered him and we never really got to see what Cody can bring to the table. So it was pointless mentioning it.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,551
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm »
Based his game around Henry.  :D

Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »


Someone work some photoshop magic on this
Logged

Offline Lycan

  • Loves egg. Quite partial to a nipple too. Once came into contact with Jeremy Beadle and his tiny right hand. I used to be a Werewolf, but I'm alright noooooooooowww!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm
funnily enough Klopp didn't mention the WC at all:


And?

People in this thread said they don't know much about him because they didn't watch the WC. To which I replied he didn't have a great WC anyway. That's all. And I'll leave it there.
Logged
There he goes. One of God's own prototypes. A high-powered mutant of some kind, never even considered for mass production. Too weird to live, and too rare to die.

Online JonnyCigarettes®

  • Airfix salesman (rumoured to be training a secret wankfest monkey arsegravy army)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,163
  • Pretty fly for a white guy
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm »
Perfect name to be said in a scouse accent.
Logged
Johnny Sack: 200 grand for insulting my wife. What's next, Carmine, he gets to fuck her for a million?

Carmine: He wants to fuck her?

Johnny Sack: I'm making a point.

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,583
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 10:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:44:55 pm
Based his game around Henry.  :D



I saw that before. Some of his side-foot finishes coming in from the left hand side were very 'Thierry Henry'.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,741
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:58:42 pm »
Welcome Cody. Who's going first with the seven dwavres medley . . .
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 11:00:41 pm »
Welcome Cody! Looking forward to you scoring many goals for us.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
Havent kept up to date with this one but was reading over the weekend somewhere that this guy was headed for old Trafford, so if nothing else there may be a bit of fume/denial over there.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,266
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 11:02:21 pm »
Welcome to Liverpool Cody.

For those (if any) that have seen him play in more than just the world cup. What type of player is he, is there a former player he's similar to?
Logged

Offline David Struhme

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm »
Great signing! Thought he was quality at the world cup from what I saw.
Logged

Offline Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,926
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm »
Looks very two-footed based on what I've seen, always a quality I love in a footballer.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 11:05:45 pm
Looks very two-footed based on what I've seen, always a quality I love in a footballer.
yeah, strong shot, and confident, with both feet.  can put in a great cross.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:08:31 pm
yeah, strong shot, and confident, with both feet.  can put in a great cross.
He is a very clean striker of the ball.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 11:15:31 pm »
Flying Dutchman  :scarf  :scarf  :scarf
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,689
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 11:20:59 pm »
Three very nice goals at the World Cup.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:22:22 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 10:02:21 pm
Strong feeling he'll be played in midfield more than we think. Given Diaz/Jota/Firmino are out, it probably won't be straight away, but I think he'll be moulded into an attack-minded and athletic midfielder by Klopp. I think his qualities are quite similar to Jude's when you take their actual positions out of the equation, so I wouldn't be surprised if we've earmarked him to be a midfielder for us, who can also do a more than capable job in attack.

Some may laugh at this given he's a forward, but technically so was Gini and Klopp saw something different for him within our system. I personally think he has a lot of potential as a midfielder for the way we like to play.

i dont agree with this but if thats the case then Jones is definitely gone next summer
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,583
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:28:07 pm »
Yeah, I don't agree with that myself, to be honest. Think it's more likely he'll be used across the front three as and when needed, given that he seems quite strong with both feet.
Logged

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,598
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidTurkey2OES on Yesterday at 08:59:42 pm
Even a Christmas tree shot!  That will make his uncle Virgil happy

Unfortunately he tried to do the traditional lean against the tree and suffered multiple pine needle puncture wounds, one of which turned septic. Out until late March I'm hearing, but he's already struck up good friendships with Luis and Diogo so silver linings and all that.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 11:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm


Someone work some photoshop magic on this

Is Order 66 the run on the shoulder in anticipation of the defence-splitting pass from Trent?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,618
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #118 on: Yesterday at 11:40:02 pm »


Bit niche but i'm going with it
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,431
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Cody Gakpo welcome to Liverpool
« Reply #119 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
He whips a cracking ball in from the clips I've seen. Good clean striker of the ball too.

I wouldn't be shocked if he hits double figures for assists this season. He should get plenty of football with Díaz and Jota still out for a while and with Núñez and Salah getting on the end of his passes.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3] 4   Go Up
« previous next »
 