Message Boards and Forums like RAWK were the original social media platforms, and much of the debate around content moderation that plays out on twitter and Facebook was discussed in the RAWK staff room and the Sandon car park about twenty years ago. Managing 40k stroppy RAWKites takes a team of mods to keep check, and the burn out rate over the last twenty five years (ish) has been pretty high.

I don't think that Musk has really got any clue what he is taking on - his politics are extremely questionable and his own personal behaviour leaves much to be desired. He thinks he's the messiah but he's just a naughty boy with an extremely over exaggerated sense of his own intellectual capacity. He should stick to making things (that work properly).

If twitter does become unusable (and I see Britain First are back on the site today) there will be a mass departure, which might see some RAWK users return from the twitter wilderness...now, where did I put that ban hammer? 🤔
You're right.

I used to love the many chat rooms/forums that existed before 'social media'.  Chat rooms were a great way to interact with people, during the 90s and early 00s.  The internet was never meant to be about a couple of giant corporations (or rich individuals) controlling everything.

I also agree that Musk doesn't know what he's got himself into.  He likely believes he can do anything though.
Hell be under immediate pressure to let Trump back on and maybe Musk is leaning that way anyway. But if hes not, hell potentially become the latest target of the Trump crazies.
Yes, agree with this.
Philip Pullman being one of those considering his future on twitter, he has always been very active on it and never able to resist having a right old go at the Government. But it does seem to be a worrying development and plenty of people are reconsidering continuing on twitter. Though a few will at least give a go and see what happens. Disgusting seeing Britain First active on it again and that's not a good sign.
Most users of message boards have no idea of what goes into moderating a space like this, or the problems of recruiting (and retaining) suitable moderators. I run a forum - the Admins understand that they should be on the lookout not just for new Moderators, but replacements for themselves too (as you say, churn and burnout).
I don't think that Musk has really got any clue what he is taking on - his politics are extremely questionable and his own personal behaviour leaves much to be desired. He thinks he's the messiah but he's just a naughty boy with an extremely over exaggerated sense of his own intellectual capacity. He should stick to making things (that work properly).
I think Musk buying Twitter was an accident. He seriously underbid for Twitter (given its much higher stock price price only a few months prior) and was not expecting the Twitter Board to come back with a straight 'yes'. The general consensus at the time was that the lower Twitter stock price (as with Big Tech in general) was a blip, and prices would recover. I wonder, though, if the Twitter Board were more astute in their assessment of the market and expected prices to take another dramatic drop in short order? In any case, they accepted his offer (when just everyone assumed a straight 'no' or a counter-offer). Musk was left overbidding for Twitter stock which subsequently tumbled in price shortly after the board accepted his offer in which Musk was locked and could not simply withdraw. Hence all his highly questionable complaints as 'legitimate reasons' for withdrawing his offer.

Musk was on the hook for 1 billion dollars if he backed out of the deal without good cause. Perhaps worse than this, his backing out might have seriously impacted his creditworthiness with investors and banks. And worse still, it was looking increasingly likely that the Delaware Courts of Chancery would force him to complete the deal as promised. In those circumstances, going through with the purchase 'by choice' might have looked like the least painful option.

Musk is now the owner-CEO of a company he seems to little understand or want. There are inherent problems with moderating at scale, and he is unlikely to have some radical fix for this. He also seems to genuinely believe (or consistently espouse at least) that platforms such as Twitter should be open to pretty much anything. But that was his view as a user and someone who is always looking to court controversy, not as owner-CEO. Since taking ownership, he has already made comments how 'Twitter will not become a free-for-all' or some such. He might be already realising that what he wanted as a user is not a practicable operational model. But, he sold the idea of Twitter being open to everyone (and everything) and his ego will not easily stand being corrected by reality. I don't think he can stand the idea of large numbers of his 'followers' turning around and saying, Musk is just another establishment figure. On the other hand, there will be a lot of pressure from other investors for Musk to make Twitter a commercial success (it has historically under-performed given its reach).

Where Twitter ends up between the reality of the situation and Musk's ego is anyone's guess. But it could be delicious to watch. There may be a greater push for Twitter to turn to a subscription model for the Blue Check brigade - more specifically, politicians, media companies and larger 'influencers'. Certainly, the likes of Scott Galloway (professor of marketing at the New York University Stern School of Business), and Roger McNamee, certainly think so. (Twitter would remain free to use for ordinary users).
If twitter does become unusable (and I see Britain First are back on the site today) there will be a mass departure, which might see some RAWK users return from the twitter wilderness...now, where did I put that ban hammer? 🤔
It is possible that some might return to RAWK and other message boards. Twitter, Facebook and other large platforms have had very large negative effects upon old-school social media (forums). We could see a partial reversal in the fortunes of message boards. Or maybe existing large platforms will realign their products and adapt to absorb some of the Twitter diaspora. As with what Musk might do next, it is anyone's guess where disaffected Twitter users might go.
The EU will keep him inline or he will have to cease trading within the bloc.
Reportedly Katie Hopkins back on.  I dont do Twitter so no idea if true.
I think it is an impersonation/parody account. Sure not even Katie Hopkis would post this. But don't hold me to that! :)

https://twitter.com/_katiehopkins_/status/1586036667986870272

Edit: correction. Although I do not know if that Twitter account is a Hopkins parody or not, Hopkins, herself, posted that image after she lost her libel case to Jack Monroe.
https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/jack-monroe-feels-nothing-but-compassion-and-sympathy-for-katie-hopkins-after-court-victory_uk_58c7ccf4e4b081a56def3678

Hopkins did not attend the hearing and has not commented on the outcome of the action, other than to tweet a picture of herself in the guise of the Virgin Mary, stating: I see myself as the Jesus of the outspoken.
Saudi Arabia sentences US citizen to 16 years over tweets critical of regime
Move is another sign of kingdoms aggressive crackdown on any whiff of dissent posted on social media https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/oct/18/saudi-arabia-us-citizen-prison-critical-tweets-regime
Shouldn't this be in the Newcastle thread?
Applicable to both I would have thought.
I don't see how Musk is involved in this. He's an advocate of 'free speech' and therefore this would have been allowed before and now. It's how those bastards at the KSA treat free speech.
David Icke was reinstated only to post a pile of anti-musk stuff and get banned again.
Hang on. People can post all kinds of dangerous conspiracy theories, but they cannot now criticise Musk at Twitter? What was the nature of the criticisms from Icke?

Edit: it seems that Icke did not have his account reinstated. Rather, he created a new account and that was banned too.
Social media needs banning, it does far more damage than harm. Humans are not responsible enough and its apt that its now being run by a low life like Musk.
It depends how you use it, plenty of people use social media for good reasons. Why people always think the worst is a mystery to me.
He convinced Prince Alwaleed bin Talal to roll his stake in twitter rather than take the buyout so I'd say this is relevant to him and twitter
https://mediabiasfactcheck.com/2022/10/30/santa-monica-observer-offline-after-elon-musk-tweet/

Not a great start
Because the worst produces more devastating outcomes. The site is now owned by a scum bag and the quicker it dies a death, the better.
I'm guessing the only bannable offence on twitter now is being mean to the Lord and Saviour that is Musk.

I'm kinda glad he's done this, as it will hopefully guillotine the SpaceX fanboys who constantly sing this tw@ts praises.
Would be fun to get #CancelMusk trending on his personal town square just to see his reaction.
How exactly do you measure that? Also, if it was banned how do you challenge negative campaigns started by people or make sure that the truth is actually known by others? It would also leave people who use twitter as a way of staying connected even more isolated.
What makes you think Twitter is the best place of challenging these things. Most people listen to the people they want to listen to.
I would disagree I have learnt many things on Twitter I wouldnt have done otherwise. Especially as its so easy to make contact directly.
What I don't get is, who is moderating his posts now, and who will take the decision to suspend his account if he breaks the rules? As CEO, he shouldn't have an account on Twitter. Or at least, he should only post general information, not his own opinions.
Exactly, he's had it for a week and he's posting right wing conspiracy bollocks already, the signs aren't great
So Musk is one of the lizards?

Im with Icke on that.
Nobody is. That's the point. The world's oldest and richest teenager bought twitter so he could say what the fuck he likes without being banned or mocked.
Obviously, no one. And nothing is going to impact the share value now it's in private hands.

Elon Musk posts disgusting conspiracy theory after Pelosi attack
Elon Musk has been forced to delete a post on his own social media platform, after linking to a conspiracy theory in a row with Hillary Clinton.

New Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory Sunday about what happened the night US Speaker Nancy Pelosis husband was attacked, then hours later deleted the post.

The seesaw action by Musk, a self-declared free speech absolutist, cast new uncertainty on the direction the social media platform will take under his new ownership. It also underscored the huge megaphone Musk now has at his disposal.

Musk early Sunday tweeted a response to Hillary Clinton, who posted a news story about the alleged attackers links to the far right.

There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye, Musk told Clinton, attaching a link to the story, which is no longer accessible, by the conservative Santa Monica Observer.

Musk may have had second thoughts about the tweet because hours later after a message appeared, This tweet was deleted by the tweet author.

By then, Musks tweet had been liked 110,000 times, the online Semafor news site said.

The tweet was no longer visible Sunday afternoon on Musks feed. The weekly outlet cited by Musk in his tweet has published other conspiracy theories in the past, including that a body double for Clinton was sent to a debate with Donald Trump during the 2016 election campaign, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Musks Sunday tweet swiftly became a focal point for critics who have been nervous about the direction in which he intends to take Twitter, the leading social media platform for global discourse and diplomacy.

The latest conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosis attack is frankly too disgusting to print, wrote NBC reporter Ben Collins in response to Musks retweet.

Twitters communications department did not respond to an AFP request for comment about the tweet and whether Musk himself deleted it.

Musk, whose outspoken and controversial tweets have courted trouble in the past, has vowed to dial back content moderation, relying more on computer algorithms than human monitors. Conservatives say past moderation has unfairly targeted their views.

In a message meant to reassure jittery Twitter advertisers on his leadership, Musk said late last week that he realises Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences. But detractors warn that without standards, the worlds digital town square is at risk of becoming flooded with misinformation, with possibly perilous consequences for democracy and public health.

Clinton: Conspiracy theories are getting people killed and we shouldnt amplify them. Owner of Twitter: But have you considered this conspiracy theory? wrote University of Denver political scientist Seth Masket after Musks Sunday tweet.

The former UN special rapporteur for freedom of expression, David Kaye, poked fun at the multiple hats Musk seems to want to wear. He wrote on Twitter: troll elon should report this takedown to chief twit elon.

Nancy Pelosi, who is second in line to the US presidency, has said her family is heartbroken and traumatised after the intruder broke into the couples San Francisco home early Friday and attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, fracturing his skull.

The 82-year-old is recovering in hospital.

President Joe Biden has said it appears the assault was intended for Nancy, and called out increasingly polarising political rhetoric.

The Republican Party and its mouthpieces now regularly spread hate and deranged conspiracy theories. It is shocking, but not surprising, that violence is the result, Clinton said in her tweet.

Musks response came just hours after Twitter said the site was being targeted by a trolling campaign testing its moderation policies under the billionaire entrepreneurs leadership.

Twitters policies havent changed  And were taking steps to put a stop to an organised effort to make people think we have, tweeted the platforms chief of safety and integrity, Yoel Roth.

Roth said a small number of accounts had posted a ton of hate content  including 50,000 tweets using a particular slur made by just 300 accounts.

Nearly all of the accounts are inauthentic, he said.

Roth also retweeted a Musk post in which the Tesla chief reiterated that we have not yet made any changes to Twitters content moderation policies.

https://www.news.com.au/technology/online/social/elon-musk-posts-disgusting-conspiracy-theory-after-pelosi-attack/news-story/cb45c92ad16ee702905c7d4e97f90c24
In case I didnt make my feelings clear in the OP, Musk is a total prick.
Wonder if we can all watch Musk learning how twitter works now.
Total is still an understatement.
What was the CT about Pelosi?
Have you been keeping track of world affairs, since 2016?  Social media is an unregulated, shitshow!  It's been discribed by many as 'a wild west'

Imagine being able to create absolute shite, and have it beamed directly into someones mind, constantly.  Goebbels would be licking his lips at the thought!

It's extremely dangerous, and not fit for purpose, in it's current form.
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/H_1ntrrjvxQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/H_1ntrrjvxQ</a>
Do you really want to put yourself through it? Safe to say, like with most far-right CTs, it is awash with projection and deep sexual frustration and self-loathing.

It's quite sad really, some people's brains are so poisoned they are incapable of even processing the idea that someone on the "other" team could ever be a victim of violence by "their" side.
Yes, Im very nosey  :)
Does it have similarities to a Pizza parlour in Washington?
And in the case of Twitter, relatively easy to fix, or at least make infinitely better. One account per person, verified through ID - 99.999% of shit on there is posted by faceless profiles. But they won't do it because then they'll be unable to say we have XXX million users when in reality it's probably 10 times less than that.
The argument against that, is people living in Saudi, Iran, China etc etc won't be able to use the platform to raise awareness on current issues.....5
