Message Boards and Forums like RAWK were the original social media platforms, and much of the debate around content moderation that plays out on twitter and Facebook was discussed in the RAWK staff room and the Sandon car park about twenty years ago. Managing 40k stroppy RAWKites takes a team of mods to keep check, and the burn out rate over the last twenty five years (ish) has been pretty high.



I don't think that Musk has really got any clue what he is taking on - his politics are extremely questionable and his own personal behaviour leaves much to be desired. He thinks he's the messiah but he's just a naughty boy with an extremely over exaggerated sense of his own intellectual capacity. He should stick to making things (that work properly).



If twitter does become unusable (and I see Britain First are back on the site today) there will be a mass departure, which might see some RAWK users return from the twitter wilderness...now, where did I put that ban hammer? 🤔