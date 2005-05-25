If he turns Twitter into some sort of Truth Social on steroids he's going to see a mass exit of advertisers and that impacts his income (unless he starts charging people for subscriptions like YouTube). He obviously wants to drive down the staff costs and maximise the audience and revenues but allowing it be a festering pool of left/right wing vitriol is not going to last long.

Quote

I know he's objected to the AI and the 'impending' singularity but self-drive cars and algorithm driven censoring on Twitter are actually facilitating this.

Quote

His whole push towards colonising Mars is batshit crazy. It would probably cost a lot less to fix the planet we're actually on then to start from scratch on a planet that's about 9 months travel away.

It will be interesting to see what happens. Or, uninteresting (if good sense overrides his desire to drop all moderation of content).I think his objection is to artificial general intelligence. Things like self-driving cars depend upon narrow artificial intelligence. I think that's probably right. But from the little I know, I am unconvinced that general intelligence is simply a matter of computing power. Human intelligence and consciousness seems to be qualitatively different. More and more powerful computers does not necessarily lead to the 'singularity'.And, that volunteers will not return to earth (they will perish on Mars in pretty short order). Only a psychopath/sociopath would ask for volunteers for such a mission. Risk is one thing; certainty of death is another. The volunteers would need to be extreme narcissists too, or otherwise seriously damaged. I'm not sure if they would make the best candidates for a years-long mission, who will then - if the last the journey - perish a year or two after landing on Mars.