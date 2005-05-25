« previous next »
Author Topic: Elon Musk

Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 12:34:46 pm
What's the alternative media though?

There's really nothing like twitter out there except Truth Social (no one is going there). Instagram maybe?

TikTok for like public messages is growing quite significantly, and for personal interaction I find Discord is becoming very very active recently too.

I have found a lot of friends who used Twitter to talk with their mates and such have now gravitated more to Discord.

But then again it is still linked to Twitter because a lot of discord content is like news and memes and art and shit from Twitter being posted.
TSC

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:52:50 pm
Russia and other autocratic regimes like this.  As does Trump etc
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 12:53:04 pm
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 12:42:26 pm
Oh he's deffo a c*nt but he is a clever c*nt, but not sure if he is a clever evil c*nt

My general standard reading is that all Billionaires are evil c*nts producing wealth disparity and profiting from the working class.

So without further evidence I would go for evil genius c*nt
Chakan

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:57:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
TikTok for like public messages is growing quite significantly, and for personal interaction I find Discord is becoming very very active recently too.

I have found a lot of friends who used Twitter to talk with their mates and such have now gravitated more to Discord.

But then again it is still linked to Twitter because a lot of discord content is like news and memes and art and shit from Twitter being posted.

Tiktok is definitely growing, but is it really like twitter?

Discord I guess can replace the comments and stuff, but you have to be added to a server to use that discord channel right?

I jibbed twitter ages ago, couldn't stand all the politics when fuck face c*nt blow hard trump was on there, so just left, haven't missed it one bit.
CraigDS

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 01:04:38 pm
Discord is so far away from being like Twitter it's just not comparable. It's not a replacement for it whatsoever, same goes for TikTok. The way both are used (both by creators / businesses / individuals) are completely different.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 01:12:00 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:51:55 am
If he turns Twitter into some sort of Truth Social on steroids he's going to see a mass exit of advertisers and that impacts his income (unless he starts charging people for subscriptions like YouTube). He obviously wants to drive down the staff costs and maximise the audience and revenues but allowing it be a festering pool of left/right wing vitriol is not going to last long.
It will be interesting to see what happens. Or, uninteresting (if good sense overrides his desire to drop all moderation of content).
Quote
I know he's objected to the AI and the 'impending' singularity but self-drive cars and algorithm driven censoring on Twitter are actually facilitating this.
I think his objection is to artificial general intelligence. Things like self-driving cars depend upon narrow artificial intelligence. I think that's probably right. But from the little I know, I am unconvinced that general intelligence is simply a matter of computing power. Human intelligence and consciousness seems to be qualitatively different. More and more powerful computers does not necessarily lead to the 'singularity'.
Quote
His whole push towards colonising Mars is batshit crazy. It would probably cost a lot less to fix the planet we're actually on then to start from scratch on a planet that's about 9 months travel away.
And, that volunteers will not return to earth (they will perish on Mars in pretty short order). Only a psychopath/sociopath would ask for volunteers for such a mission. Risk is one thing; certainty of death is another. The volunteers would need to be extreme narcissists too, or otherwise seriously damaged. I'm not sure if they would make the best candidates for a years-long mission, who will then - if the last the journey - perish a year or two after landing on Mars.
Crosby Nick

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 01:14:20 pm
Twitter is handy for finding out breaking news/goal updates in football. Dont mess that up please Musk.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:16:25 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:57:46 am
I love Twitter and am very much addicted. But I follow <300 people (mostly science/work related, for which it is excellent, and political commentators/journos along with a few football/sport related accounts and misc). So I mostly only see what I want to see and what I find informative, engaging and fun. Lately I've followed a few war commentators (the ones always posted in the Ukraine thread) that provide amazing insights into what's going on.

Going into threads/replies can be problematic (depending on topic) but again that's down to choice. No point engaging or even reading replies to e.g. LFC account or contentious political posts - it's just gibberish and/or people being aggressive and contrarian for the sake of it.

Musk may well make Twitter a lot worse as a whole (by letting Trump back in for instance), but as long as he doesn't fuck around with the current way it works too much, it probably won't affect me much as a user (assuming it doesn't lead to a lot of interesting people leaving).
Conceptually, Twitter is leagues ahead of Facebook, Instagram, or any of the others. I think they should do a lot more to clean up the shit which goes on there, but I do accept that it is very difficult to do, and difficult to balance with being open enough to ensure that the revenue models works.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 01:22:50 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:51:12 pm
But then again it is still linked to Twitter because a lot of discord content is like news and memes and art and shit from Twitter being posted.
I don't think there is any expectation that Discord will move much beyond catering for gaming communications.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 01:23:03 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 01:04:38 pm
Discord is so far away from being like Twitter it's just not comparable. It's not a replacement for it whatsoever, same goes for TikTok. The way both are used (both by creators / businesses / individuals) are completely different.

They are different. I think more that the commerical and business aspect of TikTok is coming much more into prominence that if there is a move from Twitter that's the most likely migration too for that aspect

Discord again is different but it is certainly growing as the sort of friends hub social network, at least in my circle of friends.

Neither are comparable really to Twitter but they are the new fast growing social networks. That and with Instagram may supercede the whole encompassing Twitter if Musk shits the bed with Twitter and people move away
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 01:26:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:22:50 pm
I don't think there is any expectation that Discord will move much beyond catering for gaming communications.

I'd say it's already a bit more than that. Of the servers I am on, it's generally a small online community and forum, and the actual gaming streaming and calls are actually a small part of it.

I now use it mostly to just talk to my mates, and discuss stuff coming up in games, movies, politics, and general shit.
KillieRed

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 01:35:01 pm
^^Same, its like an old fashioned (public or private) chat room.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 01:41:58 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:26:34 pm
I'd say it's already a bit more than that. Of the servers I am on, it's generally a small online community and forum, and the actual gaming streaming and calls are actually a small part of it.

I now use it mostly to just talk to my mates, and discuss stuff coming up in games, movies, politics, and general shit.

Aye.   there are servers for art, music, writing etc. It's much more versatile than twitter and less chance of dealing with assholes.

I dont even have twitter. Very glad of it too. Musk could well kill the platform.
JC the Messiah

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 01:52:22 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:57:46 am
I love Twitter and am very much addicted. But I follow <300 people (mostly science/work related, for which it is excellent, and political commentators/journos along with a few football/sport related accounts and misc). So I mostly only see what I want to see and what I find informative, engaging and fun. Lately I've followed a few war commentators (the ones always posted in the Ukraine thread) that provide amazing insights into what's going on.

Going into threads/replies can be problematic (depending on topic) but again that's down to choice. No point engaging or even reading replies to e.g. LFC account or contentious political posts - it's just gibberish and/or people being aggressive and contrarian for the sake of it.

Musk may well make Twitter a lot worse as a whole (by letting Trump back in for instance), but as long as he doesn't fuck around with the current way it works too much, it probably won't affect me much as a user (assuming it doesn't lead to a lot of interesting people leaving).

Similar twitter usage to me.  There is plenty of crap on twitter, but it does make me laugh when people say it's only full of idiots spouting X or Y.  You can pretty much choose who you engage and interact with.

Oh, and Musk is an arsehole of a human being.
TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 02:31:58 pm
Him buying twitter is a ludicrous vanity project

But I will wait to see how it goes before judging
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 03:14:16 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 02:31:58 pm
Him buying twitter is a ludicrous vanity project

But I will wait to see how it goes before judging
That's all well and good. But have you considered that we might enjoy judging Elon Musk!? ;D
TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 03:19:40 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:14:16 pm
That's all well and good. But have you considered that we might enjoy judging Elon Musk!? ;D
:lmao

Twitter is weird Trump got banned, but Khomeini wasnt

So its not been a level playing field . And it should be
Nobby Reserve

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:21:40 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:57:46 am
I love Twitter and am very much addicted. But I follow <300 people (mostly science/work related, for which it is excellent, and political commentators/journos along with a few football/sport related accounts and misc). So I mostly only see what I want to see and what I find informative, engaging and fun. Lately I've followed a few war commentators (the ones always posted in the Ukraine thread) that provide amazing insights into what's going on.

Going into threads/replies can be problematic (depending on topic) but again that's down to choice. No point engaging or even reading replies to e.g. LFC account or contentious political posts - it's just gibberish and/or people being aggressive and contrarian for the sake of it.

Musk may well make Twitter a lot worse as a whole (by letting Trump back in for instance), but as long as he doesn't fuck around with the current way it works too much, it probably won't affect me much as a user (assuming it doesn't lead to a lot of interesting people leaving).


I guess that's the key. I can't resist, though, and sometimes fire off some reply to the replies.

Not long ago, I got a minor flaming when I made a pithy comment to the wife of Tory twat Jonny Mercer about her echo chamber, and a number of ex-forces pricks got uppity (they love Mercer). I don't have much time for military gits.

Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:50:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 03:19:40 pm
:lmao

Twitter is weird Trump got banned, but Khomeini wasnt

So its not been a level playing field . And it should be

And Trump had to use the platform to help him incite an insurrection before they banned him.
Lone Star Red

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm
Picked a good time to delete the app off my phone. Place always becomes worse around election time and I don't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with all that.

Dude is so full of himself, those quotes from him don't surprise me at all. Nauseating.
mickeydocs

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:01:07 pm
Time for me to move to discord and boycott musk's twitter.
TSC

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 05:24:12 pm
tubby

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 05:28:43 pm
Never been on Twitter because anything that breaks there is usually on RAWK within 15 minutes anyway.
Red Berry

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 05:46:16 pm
With a bit of luck it will go the same way as MySpace.
darragh85

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 06:46:18 pm
People criticising twitter while suggesting tik tok as an alternative. Both are extremely bad in different ways. I never used either and will never ever download the Chinese cyber weapon tik tok.

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 06:48:55 pm
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:28:43 pm
Never been on Twitter because anything that breaks there is usually on RAWK within 15 minutes anyway.

Half the time the fuckers only post a link,frit of getting scooped I reckon.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 06:52:29 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 06:46:18 pm
People criticising twitter while suggesting tik tok as an alternative. Both are extremely bad in different ways. I never used either and will never ever download the Chinese cyber weapon tik tok.

Oh it isn't better. Far from it. But if there is a migration from Twitter it is likely to be to there, it's probably currently the fastest growing Social Network and the next one on timeline.

It's got real real bad links with the Chinese state, but it is growing despite that.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
No matter what happens with Twitter, Tik Tok will not replace it.

If Twitter does decline in importance, it will not happen suddenly. One or more of of the other platforms might expand upon what they do, or something else will come along. But Tik Tok, given its obvious link with the Chinese Government, will not / cannot be the replacement. Do you think Western governments and media will use Tik Tok like they do Twitter? Many influential people people will surely think similarly and not go there. And without all them, it cannot do anything like a similar job.
BarryCrocker

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:06:56 pm
No matter what happens with Twitter, Tik Tok will not replace it.


.... --- .-- / .- -... --- ..- - / -... .-. .. -. --. .. -. --. / -... .- -.-. -.- / -- --- .-. ... . / -.-. --- -.. . ..--..
Crumble

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm
.... --- .-- / .- -... --- ..- - / -... .-. .. -. --. .. -. --. / -... .- -.-. -.- / -- --- .-. ... . / -.-. --- -.. . ..--..

I took the trouble to translate. Very good.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:14:30 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm
.... --- .-- / .- -... --- ..- - / -... .-. .. -. --. .. -. --. / -... .- -.-. -.- / -- --- .-. ... . / -.-. --- -.. . ..--..
I agree - I am super-hot. Thank you! ;D

Slightly, slightly more seriously: it is probably no worse an idea than politicians, the media and 'influencers' might use Tik Tok as a replacement for Twitter. :)

To save everyone else the bother, this is the actual translation of the Morse posted by Barry:

How about bringing back Morse code?
TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:19:37 pm
We could Endeavour to do so
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:19:37 pm
We could Endeavour to do so
Urgh. It tok me a moment to get that. ::)

Yeah. Terrible pun intended.
TepidT2O

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 09:58:09 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:47:25 pm
Urgh. It tok me a moment to get that. ::)

Yeah. Terrible pun intended.
Leeeeewiissss
thejbs

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #74 on: Today at 09:39:52 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 12:53:04 pm
My general standard reading is that all Billionaires are evil c*nts producing wealth disparity and profiting from the working class.

So without further evidence I would go for evil genius c*nt

Evil genius c*nt?!? Fuck off. Smart Evil entitled c*nt. Hes no genius - just look at his ludicrous design decisions on the latest teslas: Yoke steering wheel so you can see the speedo better instead of a HUD; no indicator of wiper stalks; having to traverse touchscreen menus to get your  heating on. Thats before we mention how spongy and awful the handling is.

Tesla are toast longterm. The old guard of Bmw, merc, VAG will corner the luxury market while the South Koreans and French take the rest. Who in the future will buy a £200k roadster over an EV Ferrari or lambo
KillieRed

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #75 on: Today at 09:45:58 am
Wife & I were shopping for an electric car (via lease). The one we went for was the Audi E-Tron which retails at about twice the price of the Tesla equivalent, but for some reason was much less monthly. Whats the reason for that?
TheKid.

Re: Elon Musk
Reply #76 on: Today at 09:48:54 am
Leases are like that. Rarely based in retail prices
