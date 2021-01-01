« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 278818 times)

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 842
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:17:58 am
That is not true. I've seen locals with Liverpool accents okay with Liverpool being sportwashed either on Youtube, Tiktok or other social media places. This is not just exclusive to global fans but rather a problem with social media fans.

I said most. You seeing some of them on TikTok doesn't make it not true.
Did you see the Arab LFC communities btw ? they are embarrassing
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Most of us do not want sportswashers. We all want Liverpool to be able to compete. The way the league is going we will have to compete with several sportswashing regimes plus united.
How are we going to compete? No, I dont want us owned by a sportswashing regime so I really just dont know what the answer is.
Logged

Online Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,795
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:04:53 am
, you will not find a Butcher or self-made person in Liverpool with the required $4Bn to own the club.

That just had me wondering where Norwich would be if Bernard Matthews had bought them. They'd be booootiful.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:15:15 am
Most of us do not want sportswashers. We all want Liverpool to be able to compete. The way the league is going we will have to compete with several sportswashing regimes plus united.
How are we going to compete? No, I dont want us owned by a sportswashing regime so I really just dont know what the answer is.

I don't know if the answer is possible but a very very wealthy American Group that sees a link between our club's intrinsic value and a time when individual match streaming rights (on Apple or whoever) will be more than they are now. If that sort of owner could provide Klopp with around £275 million initially, and insist on a new and powerful Director of Football, who would ultimately be in place when Klopp moves on - would be ideal. For me.

I have little idea how top financiers see football panning out over the next 10 years, this is key because Global TV rights and commerce should be among the highest in the World for Liverpool. But to compete with City, United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea will cost a pretty penny, longterm.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 