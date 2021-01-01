Most of us do not want sportswashers. We all want Liverpool to be able to compete. The way the league is going we will have to compete with several sportswashing regimes plus united.

How are we going to compete? No, I dont want us owned by a sportswashing regime so I really just dont know what the answer is.



I don't know if the answer is possible but a very very wealthy American Group that sees a link between our club's intrinsic value and a time when individual match streaming rights (on Apple or whoever) will be more than they are now. If that sort of owner could provide Klopp with around £275 million initially, and insist on a new and powerful Director of Football, who would ultimately be in place when Klopp moves on - would be ideal. For me.I have little idea how top financiers see football panning out over the next 10 years, this is key because Global TV rights and commerce should be among the highest in the World for Liverpool. But to compete with City, United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea will cost a pretty penny, longterm.