I see your point and you raise a good one regarding the clubs decisions impacting the local area. I get it.



We're all in this together though and we all want what is best for the club.



I just get fed up with the constant implication from some fans that my support means less because I wasn't born within a certain radius of Anfield.



I have a good mate from Ireland, now lives in the US, he loves the club with every bit as much passion as I do, and I'm from Liverpool and have been going the game since the 80s. My birthplace and ability to go to games doesn't make me any more a fan than him, I agree with your general point.However, as he'll admit, when Liverpool win or lose it has no effect on where he lives. It doesn't generate discussion in the local bars, in his street, at his kids school, at work. He is an individual amidst a general population of people who do not share his passion, so he lives and breathes it alone to some degree or via his mates back here or the odd person there who also shares his passion.In Liverpool the plight of the club seeps into loads of things. You go into work, to school, down the local, chat to the fella down the road, and the results and the state of the club matter in a more direct sense. The way the club behaves has an impact on the city, good or bad, and frames peoples perceptions of it and therefore of those living there. It's an everyday thing that people far away from the city never have to contend with to any degree, because in the majority of instances a Liverpool fan in the US, Japan, Indonesia or even Surrey etc isn't identified by others as being linked to the city, but rather linked to the football club, and won't be asked to justify or explain stuff about the city in the way locals will.I lived in London for years. Cockney Reds I've worked with were never asked about Liverpool in the wider sense of the city, but it always happened to me. I was the Scouse Liverpool fan, I knew what was going on in the city, etc, so the tone was different when talking to other football fans than it was when those same people discussed football with Liverpool fans from London. It's a subtle difference. Non-locals are no less important, but their identity is different.