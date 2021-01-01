« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 279350 times)

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8080 on: Today at 11:09:47 am »
Quote from: arabliverpool90 on Today at 10:17:58 am
That is not true. I've seen locals with Liverpool accents okay with Liverpool being sportwashed either on Youtube, Tiktok or other social media places. This is not just exclusive to global fans but rather a problem with social media fans.

I said most. You seeing some of them on TikTok doesn't make it not true.
Did you see the Arab LFC communities btw ? they are embarrassing
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8081 on: Today at 11:15:15 am »
Most of us do not want sportswashers. We all want Liverpool to be able to compete. The way the league is going we will have to compete with several sportswashing regimes plus united.
How are we going to compete? No, I dont want us owned by a sportswashing regime so I really just dont know what the answer is.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8082 on: Today at 11:16:46 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:04:53 am
, you will not find a Butcher or self-made person in Liverpool with the required $4Bn to own the club.

That just had me wondering where Norwich would be if Bernard Matthews had bought them. They'd be booootiful.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,859
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 11:28:34 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:15:15 am
Most of us do not want sportswashers. We all want Liverpool to be able to compete. The way the league is going we will have to compete with several sportswashing regimes plus united.
How are we going to compete? No, I dont want us owned by a sportswashing regime so I really just dont know what the answer is.

I don't know if the answer is possible but a very very wealthy American Group that sees a link between our club's intrinsic value and a time when individual match streaming rights (on Apple or whoever) will be more than they are now. If that sort of owner could provide Klopp with around £275 million initially, and insist on a new and powerful Director of Football, who would ultimately be in place when Klopp moves on - would be ideal. For me.

I have little idea how top financiers see football panning out over the next 10 years, this is key because Global TV rights and commerce should be among the highest in the World for Liverpool. But to compete with City, United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea will cost a pretty penny, longterm.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,002
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 11:39:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:28:34 am
I don't know if the answer is possible but a very very wealthy American Group that sees a link between our club's intrinsic value and a time when individual match streaming rights (on Apple or whoever) will be more than they are now. If that sort of owner could provide Klopp with around £275 million initially, and insist on a new and powerful Director of Football, who would ultimately be in place when Klopp moves on - would be ideal. For me.

I have little idea how top financiers see football panning out over the next 10 years, this is key because Global TV rights and commerce should be among the highest in the World for Liverpool. But to compete with City, United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Chelsea will cost a pretty penny, longterm.

Honestly, they don't even have to be wealthy. The club earns enough itself to sustainably compete. FSG have done a great job of it until recently and at this point, if the purse strings are loosened to allow us to buy when we need to we will continue to compete. It doesn't have to be FSG money, just LFC-generated money, of which there is plenty.

City and Newcastle need states to fund them because, unlike us, they don't earn enough to do it themselves.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,763
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 11:46:37 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:39:29 am
Honestly, they don't even have to be wealthy. The club earns enough itself to sustainably compete. FSG have done a great job of it until recently and at this point, if the purse strings are loosened to allow us to buy when we need to we will continue to compete. It doesn't have to be FSG money, just LFC-generated money, of which there is plenty.

City and Newcastle need states to fund them because, unlike us, they don't earn enough to do it themselves.

Wouldn't that just put us in the exact same position we are in now?
Logged

Offline arabliverpool90

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 11:48:44 am »
I don't understand why linking the FSG with Trump ? John Henry is from Boston a state that is considered one of the most Liberal states in the US, more Liberal than any place in the UK, I know that doesn't mean he himself is a Liberal, but from the articles I read it seemed that 90% of the donations went to the Democrats which means that the  FSG are mostly Liberal.
Logged

Offline Hysterical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,496
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 11:51:38 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Today at 10:22:44 am
I think you should think a bit more before coming out with jawdropping generalisations like those :wave

None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Logged
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:45:45 am
I think most local supporters do care and they are who matters the most.
Most of global fans don't care simply because they saw how corrupt the Premier League and the UK government are after what happened at Man City, thier thinking is milk a stupid rich people like what everyone else is doing.

Sigh  ::)
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,917
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 12:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:51:38 am
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
Correct. However, I've been invited to moderate this forum by its owners. So that's what I do, until such point I don't want to any more. Everything is a choice. :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 12:07:56 pm by 24/7 »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 12:12:25 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Sigh  ::)

I don't really agree that OOT's would want some weird sugar daddy any more or less than locals. But don't see what's wrong with saying locals matter more.

It's their city the team are representing. If the club does anything immoral, it impact the reputation of the city of Liverpool more than any other City. And locals have the Club in their back garden, where as you and I don't.

I don't get why OOT's (like myself) get upset when it's said that local fans are most important - they simply are.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,359
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 12:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 11:51:38 am
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.
whoa, easy on mate. I don't think I can take all the enthusiasm.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,917
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8092 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:14:13 pm
whoa, easy on mate. I don't think I can take all the enthusiasm.
He's quoting me, don't worry. It seems to be some sort of game ;)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8093 on: Today at 12:22:12 pm »
The top middle and bottom of it is we wont make top 4 (Ive already had a bet to be donated to RAWK), the team has been allowed to age at a position of being one of the top 2-3 teams in world football last year to a complete joke this year and this is no exaggeration has the ever been a bigger implosion than this in world football going from being pretty much unbeatable to an absolute shambles, and if anyone has seen anything that looks remotely like a team that can go on a massive winning run well youve been watching something different to most of us. Forget that money chart showing us third next season we will drop 5-6 places without the £60-£100mil Cl football brings, the facts are weve spent £280ish or whatever it is net in the last 10 years that quite simply doesnt work anymore thats a fact spending £30mil per season wont work, if FSG stay or sell a minority stake that money needs to be invested in the team not some penguin ice hockey players because quite simply if our manager cant rebuild this team forget competing with city and Real Madrid.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:43 pm by Redric1970 »
Logged

Offline arabliverpool90

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 13
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8094 on: Today at 12:24:30 pm »
Without global fans the club wouldn't been 2nd in the most revenue. Not saying that locals don't matter, everyone matters and don't take it the wrong way  ;D
Logged

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8095 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:12:25 pm
I don't really agree that OOT's would want some weird sugar daddy any more or less than locals. But don't see what's wrong with saying locals matter more.

It's their city the team are representing. If the club does anything immoral, it impact the reputation of the city of Liverpool more than any other City. And locals have the Club in their back garden, where as you and I don't.

I don't get why OOT's (like myself) get upset when it's said that local fans are most important - they simply are.

I see your point and you raise a good one regarding the clubs decisions impacting the local area. I get it.

We're all in this together though and we all want what is best for the club.

I just get fed up with the constant implication from some fans that my support means less because I wasn't born within a certain radius of Anfield.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,137
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8096 on: Today at 12:33:30 pm »
The decision on who buys the club will be made on profit and profit alone for the owners. FSG are a business, they ain't turning down an extra billion or whatever because the new owners are morally corrupt. For me the decision to sell was made the minute ESL went south and i'd say FSG where left bewildered by objections to it especially by our own supporters. I'm not saying it was perfect and it needed some tuning especially in regards promotion and relegation but it gave us a chance to compete with the oil clubs long term and have success.

FFP and ESL failing will change football forever and i fear it will leave many including myself no choice but to walk away from the club iv'e supported nearly 50 years.
Logged

Online Macc77

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 24
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8097 on: Today at 12:42:35 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:25:14 pm
I see your point and you raise a good one regarding the clubs decisions impacting the local area. I get it.

We're all in this together though and we all want what is best for the club.

I just get fed up with the constant implication from some fans that my support means less because I wasn't born within a certain radius of Anfield.

I have a good mate from Ireland, now lives in the US, he loves the club with every bit as much passion as I do, and I'm from Liverpool and have been going the game since the 80s. My birthplace and ability to go to games doesn't make me any more a fan than him, I agree with your general point.

However, as he'll admit, when Liverpool win or lose it has no effect on where he lives. It doesn't generate discussion in the local bars, in his street, at his kids school, at work. He is an individual amidst a general population of people who do not share his passion, so he lives and breathes it alone to some degree or via his mates back here or the odd person there who also shares his passion.

In Liverpool the plight of the club seeps into loads of things. You go into work, to school, down the local, chat to the fella down the road, and the results and the state of the club matter in a more direct sense. The way the club behaves has an impact on the city, good or bad, and frames peoples perceptions of it and therefore of those living there. It's an everyday thing that people far away from the city never have to contend with to any degree, because in the majority of instances a Liverpool fan in the US, Japan, Indonesia or even Surrey etc isn't identified by others as being linked to the city, but rather linked to the football club, and won't be asked to justify or explain stuff about the city in the way locals will. 

I lived in London for years. Cockney Reds I've worked with were never asked about Liverpool in the wider sense of the city, but it always happened to me. I was the Scouse Liverpool fan, I knew what was going on in the city, etc, so the tone was different when talking to other football fans than it was when those same people discussed football with Liverpool fans from London. It's a subtle difference. Non-locals are no less important, but their identity is different.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:30 pm by Macc77 »
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide! NO! YOU'RE ALL WRONG!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8098 on: Today at 12:47:25 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 12:25:14 pm
I see your point and you raise a good one regarding the clubs decisions impacting the local area. I get it.

We're all in this together though and we all want what is best for the club.

I just get fed up with the constant implication from some fans that my support means less because I wasn't born within a certain radius of Anfield.

Nobody said it means less. I am not local myself but it's their City and LFC represents their City. Whatever happens it effects them the most just look at the area around Man City. Their demands matters more. I don't know why this triggered your inferiority complex.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,592
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8099 on: Today at 12:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Macc77 on Today at 12:42:35 pm
I have a good mate from Ireland, now lives in the US, he loves the club with every bit as much passion as I do, and I'm from Liverpool and have been going the game since the 80s. My birthplace and ability to go to games doesn't make me any more a fan than him, I agree with your general point.

However, as he'll admit, when Liverpool win or lose it has no effect on where he lives. It doesn't generate discussion in the local bars, in his street, at his kids school, at work. He is an individual amidst a general population of people who do not share his passion, so he lives and breathes it alone to some degree or via his mates back here or the odd person there who also shares his passion.

In Liverpool the plight of the club seeps into loads of things. You go into work, to school, down the local, chat to the fella down the road, and the results and the state of the club matter in a more direct sense. The way the club behaves has an impact on the city, good or bad, and frames peoples perceptions of it and therefore of those living there. It's an everyday thing that people far away from the city never have to contend with to any degree, because in the majority of instances a Liverpool fan in the US, Japan, Indonesia or even Surrey etc isn't identified by others as being linked to the city, but rather linked to the football club, and won't be asked to justify or explain stuff about the city in the way locals will. 

I lived in London for years. Cockney Reds I've worked with were never asked about Liverpool in the wider sense of the city, but it always happened to me. I was the Scouse Liverpool fan, I knew what was going on in the city, etc, so the tone was different when talking to other football fans than it was when those same people discussed football with Liverpool fans from London. It's a subtle difference. Non-locals are no less important, but their identity is different.

Good post mate...I think you've identified and explained the key difference there
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,466
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #8100 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:47:25 pm
Nobody said it means less. I am not local myself but it's their City and LFC represents their City. Whatever happens it effects them the most just look at the area around Man City. Their demands matters more. I don't know why this triggered your inferiority complex.

Not what you said earlier is it?

You (interestingly since you claim to be an OOT fan) made a sweeping generalisation that fans from outside Liverpool don't care about the image of the club and that we're all happy to milk a sportwashing regime for success which is simply not true.

Anyway, I'm not in the business of getting into long drawn out arguments on here so I'm off now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 198 199 200 201 202 [203]   Go Up
« previous next »
 