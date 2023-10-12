« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?  (Read 38490 times)

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,845
  • Truthiness
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #800 on: October 12, 2023, 09:36:00 am »
Heading to Zaragoza for a long weekend tomorrow, visiting my sister-in-law, who's been there for years. Never been before - flying into Barcelona and getting the high speed train up there. 225km in an hour, which isn't too shabby.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,330
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #801 on: October 12, 2023, 11:06:10 am »
Tapas in El Tubo, can't go wrong! When I went there was a bar that had no seats at all and the only food they did was mushroom burgers. Bloody fantastic.
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,221
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #802 on: October 12, 2023, 08:52:22 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on October 12, 2023, 11:06:10 am
Tapas in El Tubo, can't go wrong! When I went there was a bar that had no seats at all and the only food they did was mushroom burgers. Bloody fantastic.
A good friend of the Missus and I has offered us their gaff in Tenerife for sometime next year.
Maybe April or May.
Just need to sort our flights out.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #803 on: October 24, 2023, 07:23:19 am »
Back from Split (Trogir to be exact) few days ago. Really nice and also very quiet because it is the end of the season. Weather was good for middle of October. Eating and drinking out was a lot more expensive than I thought it would be. But not much different than the UK. Would definitely go back to a different part of Croatia.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #804 on: October 24, 2023, 09:09:32 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on October 24, 2023, 07:23:19 am
Back from Split (Trogir to be exact) few days ago. Really nice and also very quiet because it is the end of the season. Weather was good for middle of October. Eating and drinking out was a lot more expensive than I thought it would be. But not much different than the UK. Would definitely go back to a different part of Croatia.

Did a couple of weeks in Croatia a couple of years back. We did Dubrovnik, a couple of islands, Split and Plitvice National Park. Thought exactly the same on the prices. You'd be drinking a local wine from the same island and it's still £30 a bottle. Not a cheap place and much more expensive than Italy.
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #805 on: October 24, 2023, 09:49:50 am »
Quote from: .adam on October 24, 2023, 09:09:32 am
Did a couple of weeks in Croatia a couple of years back. We did Dubrovnik, a couple of islands, Split and Plitvice National Park. Thought exactly the same on the prices. You'd be drinking a local wine from the same island and it's still £30 a bottle. Not a cheap place and much more expensive than Italy.

Tell me about it. Was in a not particular posh bar in Trogir watching the Rugby whilst I was there and it was 6 euros for a 330ml bottle of local crap lager. Missus had gin and tonic.. 5 euros for a double gin and 6 euros for little bottle of tonic!

Luckily we had a mini bar in the room so cleared all their stuff out and filled it with booze purchased from the supermarket which was reasonably priced.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #806 on: October 31, 2023, 12:46:30 pm »
Malaga - toffees got here first  ;D
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,221
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #807 on: October 31, 2023, 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: kavah on October 31, 2023, 12:46:30 pm
Malaga - toffees got here first  ;D
We live in their heads rent-free.
Always have and always will.

I'm totally convinced that their hate for us is far greater than their love for their club.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #808 on: October 31, 2023, 01:38:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 31, 2023, 01:37:02 pm
We live in their heads rent-free.
Always have and always will.

I'm totally convinced that their hate for us is far greater than their love for their club.
well a lot of them seem to wake up each day booing their club so you're probably right.
Logged

Offline Rob K robbed all the kids prezzys

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #809 on: November 5, 2023, 12:28:45 pm »
Booked weekend in Budapest at end of the month for our first wedding anniversary with a couple days in Berlin too after.

Fully expect similar weather to UK but really looking forward to visiting a couple new places.

Anyone got any hidden/not obvious gems to visit?
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline JovaJova

  • Advises you to avoid premature Jovaculation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #810 on: November 5, 2023, 01:20:35 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on October  4, 2023, 08:03:18 am
Thank you very much for the wish SamLad, .adam . Really appreciate that. I'm really going to enjoy this trip.

My plan is going to be...

- Bukchon Hanok Village

- Nami Island

- Garden of Morning Calm, Gyeonggi-do

- Seoul Tower

- Myeongdong Shopping Street

============

I only have been to Tokyo and Osaka around that region.

I have no idea on how "different" Seoul would be. But aaahhh just let's try it won't ya? Hahahhaha!!!  ;D  ;D



Seoul is quite similar in some ways to Tokyo but a lot more approachable and easier to navigate. Its actually a very walkable city with many of the main areas closely connected. Such an amazingly hi tech fun and wacky city that has a vibe unlike anywhere else. You can never get bored walking round the streets of Hongdae, Itaewon and the general Myeongdong/dongdaemun area. Incredible nightlife, incredible food and very easy to use metro system.
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 01:22:49 pm by JovaJova »
Logged
You said, I think I'm like Tennessee Williams, I wait for the click, I wait but it doesn't kick in

Offline abhred

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,546
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #811 on: November 5, 2023, 01:35:25 pm »
Any Egyptian reds about? We had booked going to Egypt for the New Years break Its been the wifes dream trip - Dahab, Aswan, Nile cruise, Luxor, Cairo.

But now we are reconsidering, given the conflict. Any advice from locals or folks whove been recently?
« Last Edit: November 5, 2023, 01:46:59 pm by abhred »
Logged
Quote from: BCCC on August 25, 2008, 03:19:52 pm
It wouldn't be Liverpool if we didn't do it the hard way... ask Gareth Southgate.

Offline .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,441
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #812 on: November 6, 2023, 09:34:07 am »
Off to Seville on Thursday. Looking forward to a bit of late sun.
« Last Edit: November 6, 2023, 09:46:10 am by .adam »
Logged

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #813 on: November 6, 2023, 02:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on September 25, 2023, 11:55:40 am
I'm booking the same resort as you this week. It looks ideal.

We had a week in Majorca end of May, but the weather was hit-and-miss.  I feel cheated so flexing the arl credit card for this. Fuck it :)

Got back Sunday - really really good. Couldnt fault it - weather amazing 90 degrees each day, warm at night, wifi amazing works everywhere from room to reception to pool and parts of beach, Theres a shared water park with hotel next door about 5 mins away.

3 pools - none huge or deep but 2 more for adults with swim up bar in each. Drinks were good and everything included all branded stuff - bit more limited at pool bars than the indoor one think it was Eristoff vodka, Larios gin, Barcadi. Prosecco all over the place from 730 at breakfast if you want it and barmen happy to make cocktais if you give them the ingredients if they dont know. Saw people drinking alsorts white russians, baby guiness, aperol spritz and even heard someone order a disaronno and prosecco.

Food was decent - got a bit samey but usually fed up after 2 days but was fine for our 10 night - altho there are 3 al carte restaurants Japanese, Steak and one other called Krystal which was mainly fish but with duck and beef fillet as alternatives. Breakfasts usual stuff porridge, cereals, mueseli, eggs everything from fried, poached, egg whites, scrambled, omletters, boiled. loads of pastries and donuts french toast, pancakes etc, wild stuff like herring and other fish for the northern europeans. Bacon egg beans sausage for the brits.

Lunch and evening there was usually a selection of 3 soups, 4 different types of fish plus mussels, prawns, lobster one or two nights. Usually some type of carvery - beef joint, turkey, gammon, lamb legs, steak every night, different meat kebabs, Italian section with  various pastas, pizzas, lasagne and a big veggie section. Buffets better than I've had in some 5* in Dubai. Restaurants were nice for having a proper 90 min meal but not much better in quality than the buffet.

Sport bar open 24 hours with about 10 screens just ask to put what ever you want on although I only watched our games. Staff all sound in the bars.

One tip when you get there - its hot - no air con in airport and carousel takes ages as it only big enough for about 20 cases and it was slow. When done just jump a taxi to resort save queing and download the app so you can book the restuarants each only available at 7 or 9 each night found it easy enough booking but can only be booked 3 days in advance.

Also loads of space around pool - maybe cos it wasnt mainly english there was no putting your towel down at 6am nonsense and people would just stay for an hour or 2 and take their stufff back to room so always beds available. Beach is literally 10 metres from the pool - water was a bit wild but ok for swim in as long as you dodge where the rocks are.

Couple of stray dogs and cats knocking about hotel which were dead friendly - surprised to see a wild donkey running up and down beach one day as well.

Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,736
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #814 on: November 6, 2023, 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: pw1008 on November  6, 2023, 02:51:47 pm
/snip

Brilliant mate. Cheers for the update.

We go Tuesday next week.  Cant wait

What app do I need for the restaurants?
Logged

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,812
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #815 on: November 7, 2023, 08:24:09 am »
Quote from: Rob K on November  5, 2023, 12:28:45 pm
Booked weekend in Budapest at end of the month for our first wedding anniversary with a couple days in Berlin too after.

Fully expect similar weather to UK but really looking forward to visiting a couple new places.

Anyone got any hidden/not obvious gems to visit?

Szechenyi Bath is a must. Especially when it's cold! But you'll probably already know about this place.

The House of Terror (The house at Andrássy út 60 once inspired fear as the headquarters of the Communist Secret Police, who tortured and killed their victims within these very walls. Since 2002, this elegant villa has housed a poignant museum honouring the victims who were never seen again after being led here.) is interesting.

Buda Castle you gotta have a look at.

Szimpla Kert - Huge warehouse type place with loads of little bars. It will be full of tourists though and as such the prices of beer is a bit more than the norm. I would say it is certainly worth a look but I didn't want to return.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Offline pw1008

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #816 on: November 7, 2023, 11:23:59 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  6, 2023, 09:41:49 pm
Brilliant mate. Cheers for the update.

We go Tuesday next week.  Cant wait

What app do I need for the restaurants?

Its the Riu App - cant really use it till you get a room number. Can also order stuff for the room like towels or refills for the minibar (also included in the all inclusive) and 4 bottles of spirits in the room
Logged

Offline Rob K robbed all the kids prezzys

  • He is the one and only! Naked and caked in mud
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,420
  • Ron Fucking Swanson
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #817 on: November 14, 2023, 09:19:54 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on November  7, 2023, 08:24:09 am
Szechenyi Bath is a must. Especially when it's cold! But you'll probably already know about this place.

The House of Terror (The house at Andrássy út 60 once inspired fear as the headquarters of the Communist Secret Police, who tortured and killed their victims within these very walls. Since 2002, this elegant villa has housed a poignant museum honouring the victims who were never seen again after being led here.) is interesting.

Buda Castle you gotta have a look at.

Szimpla Kert - Huge warehouse type place with loads of little bars. It will be full of tourists though and as such the prices of beer is a bit more than the norm. I would say it is certainly worth a look but I didn't want to return.

yeah knew about the baths, just trying to decide on the package to book now :D

Buda castle is on the list, in fact we are staying just down the road from the funicular up to it.

Will check out the other two as wasnt aware of them and sound interesting. Cheers. :thumbup

Seen there is Christmas markets on while we are there too, so i better schedule in a bit of time for that or the missus won't be happy :D
Logged
Give me all the bacon and eggs you have...

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #818 on: November 25, 2023, 07:55:39 pm »
I could do with some assistance from someone with better knowledge than I.

Were booked to fly out to New York from Heathrow on Tuesday morning. Ive had an intense time with work etc so havent really prepped anything and didnt realise Id need a form of visa or ESTA. Do I need to manually apply for this or does it come as part of the flights? Im a UK citizen, havent been to the US before.

I read online it needs to be 72 hours before, which it patently now is less than. Any guidance or knowledge anyone has? Do I need this and is it essentially too late to apply for one?
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,845
  • Truthiness
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #819 on: November 25, 2023, 08:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 25, 2023, 07:55:39 pm
I could do with some assistance from someone with better knowledge than I.

Were booked to fly out to New York from Heathrow on Tuesday morning. Ive had an intense time with work etc so havent really prepped anything and didnt realise Id need a form of visa or ESTA. Do I need to manually apply for this or does it come as part of the flights? Im a UK citizen, havent been to the US before.

I read online it needs to be 72 hours before, which it patently now is less than. Any guidance or knowledge anyone has? Do I need this and is it essentially too late to apply for one?
You can do it on the same day you're flying to be honest. I had to redo mine - basically do a new one - at the airport because of a typo I made in the passport number.

Use this website rather than any other one, which might charge you a whack.

https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/disclaimer
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #820 on: November 25, 2023, 08:25:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on November 25, 2023, 08:14:08 pm
You can do it on the same day you're flying to be honest. I had to redo mine - basically do a new one - at the airport because of a typo I made in the passport number.

Use this website rather than any other one, which might charge you a whack.

https://esta.cbp.dhs.gov/disclaimer
Cheers mate, that definitely gives me peace of mind. Weve just applied now, our flight is 08:00 Tuesday Morning so hopefully all will be confirmed and fine. Appreciate you sharing your experience.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #821 on: Today at 03:24:19 pm »
@Nick - What has New Zealand been like? Only ever heard positive reviews of the place.
Logged

Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,097
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #822 on: Today at 11:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 03:24:19 pm
@Nick - What has New Zealand been like? Only ever heard positive reviews of the place.

Well they lost his luggage so he's been dressed like something out of Deliverance ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,218
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #823 on: Today at 11:49:19 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:34:46 pm
Well they lost his luggage so he's been dressed like something out of Deliverance ;D

No, my luggage turned up and Im dressed like something from deliverance!

Its been awesome, just on a plane about to fly to Sydney so will write more later. Scenery is incredible though. Like Scotland or the Lakes on steroids, and with sunshine. Ive swum in lakes, done a few of the adrenaline things (no Bungy this time!), eaten and drunk well and just generally been in awe of how it all looks.

Logged

Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #824 on: Today at 11:50:03 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:34:46 pm
Well they lost his luggage so he's been dressed like something out of Deliverance ;D
Part from the luggage just a normal weekend for him then.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,218
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #825 on: Today at 11:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Today at 11:50:03 pm
Part from the luggage just a normal weekend for him then.

Struggled without my banjo.
Logged

Online Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,941
Re: Holidays 2023 - What's your plans?
« Reply #826 on: Today at 11:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:49:19 pm
Its been awesome, just on a plane about to fly to Sydney so will write more later. Scenery is incredible though. Like Scotland or the Lakes on steroids, and with sunshine. Ive swum in lakes, done a few of the adrenaline things (no Bungy this time!), eaten and drunk well and just generally been in awe of how it all looks.
Have never heard anything negative from people who have travelled to NZ or lived there. Just don't know if I want the hassle of such a journey to get there.

Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 11:50:44 pm
Struggled without my banjo.
Didn't really need the straw in your mouth constantly either.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 