I'm booking the same resort as you this week. It looks ideal.



We had a week in Majorca end of May, but the weather was hit-and-miss. I feel cheated so flexing the arl credit card for this. Fuck it



Got back Sunday - really really good. Couldnt fault it - weather amazing 90 degrees each day, warm at night, wifi amazing works everywhere from room to reception to pool and parts of beach, Theres a shared water park with hotel next door about 5 mins away.3 pools - none huge or deep but 2 more for adults with swim up bar in each. Drinks were good and everything included all branded stuff - bit more limited at pool bars than the indoor one think it was Eristoff vodka, Larios gin, Barcadi. Prosecco all over the place from 730 at breakfast if you want it and barmen happy to make cocktais if you give them the ingredients if they dont know. Saw people drinking alsorts white russians, baby guiness, aperol spritz and even heard someone order a disaronno and prosecco.Food was decent - got a bit samey but usually fed up after 2 days but was fine for our 10 night - altho there are 3 al carte restaurants Japanese, Steak and one other called Krystal which was mainly fish but with duck and beef fillet as alternatives. Breakfasts usual stuff porridge, cereals, mueseli, eggs everything from fried, poached, egg whites, scrambled, omletters, boiled. loads of pastries and donuts french toast, pancakes etc, wild stuff like herring and other fish for the northern europeans. Bacon egg beans sausage for the brits.Lunch and evening there was usually a selection of 3 soups, 4 different types of fish plus mussels, prawns, lobster one or two nights. Usually some type of carvery - beef joint, turkey, gammon, lamb legs, steak every night, different meat kebabs, Italian section with various pastas, pizzas, lasagne and a big veggie section. Buffets better than I've had in some 5* in Dubai. Restaurants were nice for having a proper 90 min meal but not much better in quality than the buffet.Sport bar open 24 hours with about 10 screens just ask to put what ever you want on although I only watched our games. Staff all sound in the bars.One tip when you get there - its hot - no air con in airport and carousel takes ages as it only big enough for about 20 cases and it was slow. When done just jump a taxi to resort save queing and download the app so you can book the restuarants each only available at 7 or 9 each night found it easy enough booking but can only be booked 3 days in advance.Also loads of space around pool - maybe cos it wasnt mainly english there was no putting your towel down at 6am nonsense and people would just stay for an hour or 2 and take their stufff back to room so always beds available. Beach is literally 10 metres from the pool - water was a bit wild but ok for swim in as long as you dodge where the rocks are.Couple of stray dogs and cats knocking about hotel which were dead friendly - surprised to see a wild donkey running up and down beach one day as well.