There are always 'exceptions to the rule', but that doesnt make the argument steadfast. Not all mancs are bad. Like not all Liverpudlians are bin dippers. Theres bin dippers in manchester. I know this as Ive visited whilst doing a surveys for work. They have a homeless problem, like any city. I was in Sheffield last weekend and the place was surprisingly busy with them. Its a societal problem not contained to liverpool. Being rude, aggressive and wholly unpleasant isnt something contained to manchester either. My experience as someone who ended up in SE London estates (scooterboy in 78-90) as a yoof, is that Chelsea fans and West Ham fans have been my problem. What I am trying to state (badly) is that all of these malaise are present in all cities and all fans to a greater or lesser extent. No one is holier.
Hatred is the root and the anger and violence are the branches. I know its cheesey, but all you need is love is fucking bang on. Dont hate. Dont carry that burden. I wont hate mancs and Im a contrary person by nature. It is simply self defeating as it bounces back at you.
I was at the FA Cup final against the hammers with my wife. I was a bit worried beforehand because of my experiences. But we drank and sang with them before, during and after. We knicked it, but they were magnaminous (hope I spelt it ok).
Oh and on a final note, I was beaten up by football casuals on my way to a scooter rally in Rhll in the 80's. I'd broken down on my Lambretta (surprise). They were Liverpool fans.
Your point that there is good and bad everywhere definitely stands up. It's true. You'll find good people in the worst of places and you'll find some horrible bastards in the best of places too.
Thing is here, were talking not about individuals, but more about the culture that pervades through certain places. Are all Mancunians bad people? Absolutely not. But is there a prevailing culture in the Manchester area that is highly discriminating towards the City of Liverpool and its people? I'd say absolutely yes, going on my lived experience and the experience of countless others from this City.
You said there that "hatred is the root, and anger and violence are the branches." The thing to consider there, though, is hatred is a secondary emotion. Secondary emotions stem from something else. A primary emotion. In this case the primary emotion is fear. The reason that there is a pervasive fear of Liverpool FC in Manchester doesn't need covering. It speaks for itself. There has always been a fear of the City of Liverpool and it's cultural identity too. They were so jealous of our port that they dug a fucking ditch all the way to Manchester to bypass it. Their musicians endlessly mimic those from Liverpool then pass their stuff off as their own. The inferiority complex masked by cocky arrogance on display from the other end of the M62 stands out a mile.
There has long been a collective fear of our city and its culture. That has led to secondary emotions such as loathing and hatred. Those secondary emotions can then lead to a loss of self control and violence, be it verbal, physical or both. This is on them, not us. It's they who have the problem. It's for them to sort it out.
"All you need is love" cuts both ways. I'll embrace anyone from anywhere. I'll shake anyone's hand and offer them a warm welcome. It doesn't matter where they come from, what race, colour, creed, sexuality or whatever. But they need to meet us half way. Respect encourages respect.