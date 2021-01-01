« previous next »
rob1966

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm
People need to stop with the 'hate'. How on earth can one allow themselves to hate? You will carry that burden of hate around within yourself and it will infect you and infest you. It is a game of football, yes I know Bill said otherwise, but it was a tongue in cheek comment. Life is more important. All life. No exception.

Hate is powerful, it drives people to be their worst. Be your best instead, even if it isnt as good as it could be. Strive to be better than a hateful person.

Can we also please stop with the insults. If you have an argument, make it. If not, then simply calling someone a bellend or other invalidates you and your comment. It is unnecessary. I am leaving myself open to an insult, I know. But this is a serious matter. The discussion should reflect that. Call me a bellend in The Pub. I'll probably agree with you. But not here. Respect Hillsborough, Munich and all other fans/players who lost their lives unnecessarily.

Edit: pretend hate for the fun of it is fine. I pretend hate all our competitors, but the hate is for fun it isnt real. If your hate is real...


The Mancs have an irrational, pathetic hatred of LFC and Scousers and they pass it from generation to generation and until they grow the fuck up, it'll never stop.

I went the game a few times with a group of fellas and women from Switzerland, friends of a friend. We were in a pub in town and they we're telling me they been to Glasgow to watch a game and then they'd been to Manchester to see Old Trafford. They'd then gone in a local pub for a bevvy (they liked their ale these lads). Anyway, after getting served, they were chatting to the barmaid, all jovial until they mentioned they were Liverpool fans. She turned, grabbed their drinks and told them to "fuck off out of this pub now". They were gobsmacked and went to argue back - her response was to threaten to shout to the fellas in the pub that they were Scousers and they'd get the fucking shit kicked out of them - if got a few stories about our kids pub in Manc, they're so bitter and twisted, that's the kind of hatred they have for us.

Mancs on a nightout in Liverpool, so long as they aren't twats, won't get any bother.
Ray K

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
@Arsenal

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a section five public order offence (tragedy chanting) which took place at our home fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour. We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out.

We have a zero-tolerance approach to tragedy chanting and will always ensure strong action is taken against those found guilty of such behaviour.
CHOPPER

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
The mancs, like their stadium, are stuck in the 90s.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
More like the 70s
CHOPPER

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
They certainly dress like theyre still in that era.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
More like the 70s
They still haven't emerged from their Bay City Rollers phase.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
@Arsenal

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a section five public order offence (tragedy chanting) which took place at our home fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7...

I'm a bit surprised by that. They generally seem to be above that kind of thing. Every club has its weirdos though, I suppose.

CHOPPER

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm »
You ever seen that Arsenal tv ting fam?
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm
You ever seen that Arsenal tv ting fam?
Thankfully not, blud.  ;)
CHOPPER

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
King Tubby meets Del Boy Uptown
ianburns252

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 01:52:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
The Mancs have an irrational, pathetic hatred of LFC and Scousers and they pass it from generation to generation and until they grow the fuck up, it'll never stop.

I went the game a few times with a group of fellas and women from Switzerland, friends of a friend. We were in a pub in town and they we're telling me they been to Glasgow to watch a game and then they'd been to Manchester to see Old Trafford. They'd then gone in a local pub for a bevvy (they liked their ale these lads). Anyway, after getting served, they were chatting to the barmaid, all jovial until they mentioned they were Liverpool fans. She turned, grabbed their drinks and told them to "fuck off out of this pub now". They were gobsmacked and went to argue back - her response was to threaten to shout to the fellas in the pub that they were Scousers and they'd get the fucking shit kicked out of them - if got a few stories about our kids pub in Manc, they're so bitter and twisted, that's the kind of hatred they have for us.

Mancs on a nightout in Liverpool, so long as they aren't twats, won't get any bother.

Honestly I didn't used to believe this and was convinced there was an element of "bringing it on ourselves" in terms of the actual hatred - I'd had jibes and whilst poor taste still mild stick for being Scouse but it was around Christmas I was dropping my mate off near Manchester Airport and stopped for petrol.

The person in front of me (foreign lad) had a Man City shirt on and the woman working the tills gave him some stick for it and he mentioned that he just supported football so had Man U and other kits too - in my head I go "this is no different than maybe liking Torino and Lazio" (for example, just two teams, don't read into it) if you were English and so when I get to the front and she makes a comment I just deflect it as a "no harm no foul" thing. What is key here is that due to having lived in Yorkshire more or less since 18 my accent (especially when tired) is very flat due to the mixed influence on it and so she must have assumed I was from Manchester as she went on to go "even if that (insert term I won't type) doesn't get it with football at least he isn't a bin dipper".

I was flabbergasted - you are at work mate for one and it hasn't been provoked by anything. I'd had had more time for her if she had picked up the Scouse in my accent and had a go at me directly to be honest as the deadpan kind of "this is normal" attitude she showed to making clear her dislike/hatred of our city just blew my mind.

I will say that in the circles I run socially and professionally you don't tend to get the level of ingrained prejudice that many of you experience and I know I am lucky for that but seeing it first hand almost broke the glass on this as I'd previously been dismissive of it.

For hatred of people from another city to permeate your life so much is a horrible existence to live and I almost pity the people who feel this way

Honestly I almost feel privileged to have avoided it for so much of my life but after seeing it first hand (and this is relatively mild as far as it goes) it makes so much more sense now why their fans in the ground behave the way they do and is a testament to our city that we do our best to rise above it (the odd "oh manchester, is full of shit" and Andy's dislike of southerners aside)
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1971 on: Today at 06:46:21 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:52:55 am
Honestly I didn't used to believe this and was convinced there was an element of "bringing it on ourselves" in terms of the actual hatred - I'd had jibes and whilst poor taste still mild stick for being Scouse but it was around Christmas I was dropping my mate off near Manchester Airport and stopped for petrol.

The person in front of me (foreign lad) had a Man City shirt on and the woman working the tills gave him some stick for it and he mentioned that he just supported football so had Man U and other kits too - in my head I go "this is no different than maybe liking Torino and Lazio" (for example, just two teams, don't read into it) if you were English and so when I get to the front and she makes a comment I just deflect it as a "no harm no foul" thing. What is key here is that due to having lived in Yorkshire more or less since 18 my accent (especially when tired) is very flat due to the mixed influence on it and so she must have assumed I was from Manchester as she went on to go "even if that (insert term I won't type) doesn't get it with football at least he isn't a bin dipper".

I was flabbergasted - you are at work mate for one and it hasn't been provoked by anything. I'd had had more time for her if she had picked up the Scouse in my accent and had a go at me directly to be honest as the deadpan kind of "this is normal" attitude she showed to making clear her dislike/hatred of our city just blew my mind.

I will say that in the circles I run socially and professionally you don't tend to get the level of ingrained prejudice that many of you experience and I know I am lucky for that but seeing it first hand almost broke the glass on this as I'd previously been dismissive of it.

For hatred of people from another city to permeate your life so much is a horrible existence to live and I almost pity the people who feel this way

Honestly I almost feel privileged to have avoided it for so much of my life but after seeing it first hand (and this is relatively mild as far as it goes) it makes so much more sense now why their fans in the ground behave the way they do and is a testament to our city that we do our best to rise above it (the odd "oh manchester, is full of shit" and Andy's dislike of southerners aside)
Never underestimate the fear, jealousy, bitterness and hatred that's ingrained in their culture. For such a cocky city, they are so incredibly small town and insecure. I've said it many times before, but I refuse to spend a single penny in that city. We'll always travel elsewhere for shows that we could easily see more conveniently in Manchester. Leeds and Bristol have been far nicer options for us.

I remember a now ex of mine telling me about her mate going to a party in Manchester in the 90s. She was told in no uncertain terms that if she didn't leave she'd be doused in lighter fuel (shown the tin of fuel) then set alight if she and her friends didn't leave. Why? Because she was from Liverpool.

Now I can't imagine anything like that ever happening in this city to a visiting Mancunian. I'm not interested in their city. I don't find it attractive to visit. I despise their football club, and that other thing they have at the Etihad too, but I've never once been anything but polite towards a visiting Mancunian who wasn't acting like a savage. I have no fear of Manchester or Mancunians. Their club doesn't scare me. The same cannot be said for far too many Mancunians, because their sheer fear of our club and the cultural identity of our city shows itself clearly and obviously in how far too many of them act.

I've heard so many horror stories of their pathological fear and obsession with our city and the savagery it produces in a lot of them. As I said, for such an arrogant, cocky city, they sure are deeply insecure, and my goodness, it doesn't half show.
boots

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1972 on: Today at 08:43:07 am »
There are always 'exceptions to the rule', but that doesnt make the argument steadfast. Not all mancs are bad. Like not all Liverpudlians are bin dippers. Theres bin dippers in manchester. I know this as Ive visited whilst doing a surveys for work. They have a homeless problem, like any city. I was in Sheffield last weekend and the place was surprisingly busy with them. Its a societal problem not contained to liverpool. Being rude, aggressive and wholly unpleasant isnt something contained to manchester either. My experience as someone who ended up in SE London estates (scooterboy in 78-90) as a yoof, is that Chelsea fans and West Ham fans have been my problem. What I am trying to state (badly) is that all of these malaise are present in all cities and all fans to a greater or lesser extent. No one is holier.

Hatred is the root and the anger and violence are the branches. I know its cheesey, but all you need is love is fucking bang on. Dont hate. Dont carry that burden. I wont hate mancs and Im a contrary person by nature. It is simply self defeating as it bounces back at you.

I was at the FA Cup final against the hammers with my wife. I was a bit worried beforehand because of my experiences. But we drank and sang with them before, during and after. We knicked it, but they were magnaminous (hope I spelt it ok).

Oh and on a final note, I was beaten up by football casuals on my way to a scooter rally in Rhll in the 80's. I'd broken down on my Lambretta (surprise). They were Liverpool fans.
BarryCrocker

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1973 on: Today at 08:44:20 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
@Arsenal

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a section five public order offence (tragedy chanting) which took place at our home fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour. We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out.

We have a zero-tolerance approach to tragedy chanting and will always ensure strong action is taken against those found guilty of such behaviour.

Should be life. If it was about an ethnic or religious group they'd be up for possible criminal charges.

As a club you should ban them for life if you believe what they did is wrong.

If only 3-5 years they should have to wear a 'Tragedy Chanter' shirt/top/jacket everytime they attend a match.

Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1974 on: Today at 09:33:22 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:04:02 am
Hate to say it, but if it was the opposite way around and thousands of ours had been chanting, there would still be liverpool fans saying whatabout that Utd fan that was gesturing about x rather than owning their own fans behaviour.

Unless everyone can get beyond tribalism and into humanism, this will persist.


That is probably the worst thing I've seen posted on here. I can't talk about someone else, but I know if some c*nt turned up among the people I know - ST for decades - chanting shite like that then they'd get dogs abuse and pointed out to the steward.

Same as when I worked in the Kop. No way they are having it. If there were thousands chanting it - where the fuck would these dickheads come from?

The stewards and police at Anfield are really good at their jobs. If you were found to be singing that shite then you'd be at least thrown out, but more likely arrested.

I don't even understand what you're saying here.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1975 on: Today at 10:01:42 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:46:21 am
Never underestimate the fear, jealousy, bitterness and hatred that's ingrained in their culture. For such a cocky city, they are so incredibly small town and insecure. I've said it many times before, but I refuse to spend a single penny in that city. We'll always travel elsewhere for shows that we could easily see more conveniently in Manchester. Leeds and Bristol have been far nicer options for us.

I remember a now ex of mine telling me about her mate going to a party in Manchester in the 90s. She was told in no uncertain terms that if she didn't leave she'd be doused in lighter fuel (shown the tin of fuel) then set a light if she and her friends didn't leave. Why? Because she was from Liverpool.

Now I can't imagine anything like that ever happening in this city to a visiting Mancunian. I'm not interested in their city. I don't find it attractive to visit. I despise their football club, and that other thing they have at the Etihad too, but I've never once been anything but polite towards a visiting Mancunian who wasn't acting like a savage. I have no fear of Manchester or Mancunians. Their club doesn't scare me. The same cannot be said for far too many Mancunians, because their sheer fear of our club and the cultural identity of our city shows itself clearly and obviously in how far too many of them act.

I've heard so many horror stories of their pathological fear and obsession with our city and the savagery it produces in a lot of them. As I said, for such an arrogant, cocky city, they sure are deeply insecure, and my goodness, it doesn't half show.

The last time I went there on a night out, three of them had heard me speak (and I'm not even a Scouser - just lived here for nearly 40 years) and followed me out as I got off and headed to get the train home.

We had a brief chat about it in an alley and I got off home.

I've not been back since. The whole thing was nothing I had done. Nothing I had said. I hadn't upset anyone. I hadn't done anything. It was because I was a 'Scouser'

Pathetic fuckers.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1976 on: Today at 10:05:23 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:43:07 am
There are always 'exceptions to the rule', but that doesnt make the argument steadfast. Not all mancs are bad. Like not all Liverpudlians are bin dippers. Theres bin dippers in manchester. I know this as Ive visited whilst doing a surveys for work. They have a homeless problem, like any city. I was in Sheffield last weekend and the place was surprisingly busy with them. Its a societal problem not contained to liverpool. Being rude, aggressive and wholly unpleasant isnt something contained to manchester either. My experience as someone who ended up in SE London estates (scooterboy in 78-90) as a yoof, is that Chelsea fans and West Ham fans have been my problem. What I am trying to state (badly) is that all of these malaise are present in all cities and all fans to a greater or lesser extent. No one is holier.

Hatred is the root and the anger and violence are the branches. I know its cheesey, but all you need is love is fucking bang on. Dont hate. Dont carry that burden. I wont hate mancs and Im a contrary person by nature. It is simply self defeating as it bounces back at you.

I was at the FA Cup final against the hammers with my wife. I was a bit worried beforehand because of my experiences. But we drank and sang with them before, during and after. We knicked it, but they were magnaminous (hope I spelt it ok).

Oh and on a final note, I was beaten up by football casuals on my way to a scooter rally in Rhll in the 80's. I'd broken down on my Lambretta (surprise). They were Liverpool fans.
Your point that there is good and bad everywhere definitely stands up. It's true. You'll find good people in the worst of places and you'll find some horrible bastards in the best of places too.

Thing is here, were talking not about individuals, but more about the culture that pervades through certain places. Are all Mancunians bad people? Absolutely not. But is there a prevailing culture in the Manchester area that is highly discriminating towards the City of Liverpool and its people? I'd say absolutely yes, going on my lived experience and the experience of countless others from this City.

You said there that "hatred is the root, and anger and violence are the branches." The thing to consider there, though, is hatred is a secondary emotion. Secondary emotions stem from something else. A primary emotion. In this case the primary emotion is fear. The reason that there is a pervasive fear of Liverpool FC in Manchester doesn't need covering. It speaks for itself. There has always been a fear of the City of Liverpool and it's cultural identity too. They were so jealous of our port that they dug a fucking ditch all the way to Manchester to bypass it. Their musicians endlessly mimic those from Liverpool then pass their stuff off as their own. The inferiority complex masked by cocky arrogance on display from the other end of the M62 stands out a mile.

There has long been a collective fear of our city and its culture. That has led to secondary emotions such as loathing and hatred. Those secondary emotions can then lead to a loss of self control and violence, be it verbal, physical or both. This is on them, not us. It's they who have the problem. It's for them to sort it out.

"All you need is love" cuts both ways. I'll embrace anyone from anywhere. I'll shake anyone's hand and offer them a warm welcome. It doesn't matter where they come from, what race,  colour, creed, sexuality or whatever. But they need to meet us half way. Respect encourages respect.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1977 on: Today at 10:12:34 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:01:42 am
The last time I went there on a night out, three of them had heard me speak (and I'm not even a Scouser - just lived here for nearly 40 years) and followed me out as I got off and headed to get the train home.

We had a brief chat about it in an alley and I got off home.

I've not been back since. The whole thing was nothing I had done. Nothing I had said. I hadn't upset anyone. I hadn't done anything. It was because I was a 'Scouser'

Pathetic fuckers.
A similar thing happened on Canal Street to a friend of a friend. Followed into toilets in a bar then attacked for no other reason than a Liverpool accent. Broken jaw as a result.
rob1966

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1978 on: Today at 10:14:37 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:01:42 am
The last time I went there on a night out, three of them had heard me speak (and I'm not even a Scouser - just lived here for nearly 40 years) and followed me out as I got off and headed to get the train home.

We had a brief chat about it in an alley and I got off home.

I've not been back since. The whole thing was nothing I had done. Nothing I had said. I hadn't upset anyone. I hadn't done anything. It was because I was a 'Scouser'

Pathetic fuckers.

Heard that type of story so many times. Glad they picked on the rong person to pick on ;D

Our kid ran a nice pub off St Peters Sq in 1991, one day one fella is minding his own, drinking with his g/f, these 4 shithouse Mancs decide to start on him. Our kid wades in the throw them out "are you a fucking Scouser?" next thing they're throwing chairs at him, our kid gave them a few good digs and got them out, the bar staff had called the Bizzies, they came, heard out kids accent and lost all interest in doing anything. Landlord of another pub comes over and tells the bizzies they're in his pub, so they climb in their van and drive off towards the Arndale instead, does a lap of the block, come back "can't find them" and fucked off.
rob1966

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1979 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:12:34 am
A similar thing happened on Canal Street to a friend of a friend. Followed into toilets in a bar then attacked for no other reason than a Liverpool accent. Broken jaw as a result.

Yet I know loads of Mancs who come to Liverpool for a night out and love it because its so friendly and they have a great time.
Son of Spion

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1980 on: Today at 10:22:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:59 am
Yet I know loads of Mancs who come to Liverpool for a night out and love it because its so friendly and they have a great time.
My brother now lives in the Warrington area with his wife. Her family are mainly Man United fans although she's a Red. He knows plenty of people from the Manchester area through work. Most that he knows swerve Manchester for nights out and come to Liverpool instead, citing the great nightlife and far friendlier vibe. He's never once told me that any of them have encountered problems here either.

I used to go into Manchester with my partner. Just to visit Afflecks Palace and drink on Canal Street. These days we won't spend a single penny in the city though. The nearest we'll go is the airport, and that's reluctantly. Last March we had to get the train back to Liverpool from the airport on returning from the Maldives. Holy shit, what a downer it was chugging through Manchester that dreary, grey, wet morning.
Paul JH

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1981 on: Today at 10:41:59 am »
I tend to keep my mouth shut or stay quiet if out in Manchester at all. Just not worth risking it, which says a lot, when you go to a City and worry that you might get your face smashed in for being from Liverpool.

And that worry doesn't come from nowhere OR the football rivalry. It comes from years of seeing their attitude to scousers. Very sad because I actually really like Manchester as a City and have friends from there.
boots

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1982 on: Today at 10:43:20 am »
I get that SoS. I got beat up by liverpool fans not because of football. But because I was a different tribe. I was a scooterist and a bit of a weirdo looking. I wasnt wearing Tate n Lyle, farahs or lois jeans and sambas. I had on a m1 flight jacket, combats and dm's. 8 vs 2 wasnt fair, plus they were older than us. Didnt make me hate liverpool fans. I was one ffs. They were just out for aggro.

Yes, it is absolutely 100% about fear. If I could get people to talk to each other that would be half the battle.

Easy to be lealous of Liverpool. Its a wonderful city. Ive never been that impressed with Manchester, asides from latter 80's music it could be nottingham, bradford or any other city. Liverpool is unique.

I have Man U fans to be thankful for as they drove me to support LFC. I'm contrary by nature, so when the school bullies tried to bully a 8yr old scottish kid I chose LFC. My step dad wanted me to support Ipswich. Never have I regretted that decision. I'm a natural born egalitarian and its a trait I recognise in Liverpool in spades.

The rivalry goes back to Athens vs Sparta. City states hatin on each other. Makes no bleeding sense to me.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1983 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 10:41:59 am
I tend to keep my mouth shut or stay quiet if out in Manchester at all. Just not worth risking it, which says a lot, when you go to a City and worry that you might get your face smashed in for being from Liverpool.

And that worry doesn't come from nowhere OR the football rivalry. It comes from years of seeing their attitude to scousers. Very sad because I actually really like Manchester as a City and have friends from there.

I remember if we used to go out in Manchester we had to split into groups to get into places, because the bouncers would turn you away if you were a group of more than 2-3 Scouse lads.

Saying that, the only place I've been assaulted purely for having a Scouse accent is Newcastle....twice. It's a violent night in general up there, but it still surprised me.
Paul JH

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1984 on: Today at 10:53:18 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 10:48:06 am
I remember if we used to go out in Manchester we had to split into groups to get into places, because the bouncers would turn you away if you were a group of more than 2-3 Scouse lads.

Saying that, the only place I've been assaulted purely for having a Scouse accent is Newcastle....twice. It's a violent night in general up there, but it still surprised me.

Problem for me is that, and I could be swinging wildly here, but a lot of people who cause 'trouble' would tend to be drunk lads, who, inevitably would be into footy, and can't separate being from a City with their football hatred/rivalry for people from that City. So they'd hear a scouser, even IF that scouser wasn't even a footy fan, and automatically hate them regardless. Then it just becomes a general hatred of anyone from that place.
