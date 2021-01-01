« previous next »
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1960 on: Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 03:22:00 pm
People need to stop with the 'hate'. How on earth can one allow themselves to hate? You will carry that burden of hate around within yourself and it will infect you and infest you. It is a game of football, yes I know Bill said otherwise, but it was a tongue in cheek comment. Life is more important. All life. No exception.

Hate is powerful, it drives people to be their worst. Be your best instead, even if it isnt as good as it could be. Strive to be better than a hateful person.

Can we also please stop with the insults. If you have an argument, make it. If not, then simply calling someone a bellend or other invalidates you and your comment. It is unnecessary. I am leaving myself open to an insult, I know. But this is a serious matter. The discussion should reflect that. Call me a bellend in The Pub. I'll probably agree with you. But not here. Respect Hillsborough, Munich and all other fans/players who lost their lives unnecessarily.

Edit: pretend hate for the fun of it is fine. I pretend hate all our competitors, but the hate is for fun it isnt real. If your hate is real...


The Mancs have an irrational, pathetic hatred of LFC and Scousers and they pass it from generation to generation and until they grow the fuck up, it'll never stop.

I went the game a few times with a group of fellas and women from Switzerland, friends of a friend. We were in a pub in town and they we're telling me they been to Glasgow to watch a game and then they'd been to Manchester to see Old Trafford. They'd then gone in a local pub for a bevvy (they liked their ale these lads). Anyway, after getting served, they were chatting to the barmaid, all jovial until they mentioned they were Liverpool fans. She turned, grabbed their drinks and told them to "fuck off out of this pub now". They were gobsmacked and went to argue back - her response was to threaten to shout to the fellas in the pub that they were Scousers and they'd get the fucking shit kicked out of them - if got a few stories about our kids pub in Manc, they're so bitter and twisted, that's the kind of hatred they have for us.

Mancs on a nightout in Liverpool, so long as they aren't twats, won't get any bother.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1961 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
@Arsenal

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a section five public order offence (tragedy chanting) which took place at our home fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7.

We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour. We have worked closely with the police to ensure swift action was taken and we welcome the football banning orders handed out.

We have a zero-tolerance approach to tragedy chanting and will always ensure strong action is taken against those found guilty of such behaviour.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1962 on: Yesterday at 10:58:58 pm »
The mancs, like their stadium, are stuck in the 90s.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1963 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
More like the 70s
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1964 on: Yesterday at 11:01:46 pm »
They certainly dress like theyre still in that era.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1965 on: Yesterday at 11:03:33 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
More like the 70s
They still haven't emerged from their Bay City Rollers phase.
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1966 on: Yesterday at 11:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm
@Arsenal

Three Arsenal supporters have each received a three-year football banning order after pleading guilty to a section five public order offence (tragedy chanting) which took place at our home fixture against Liverpool on Sunday, January 7...

I'm a bit surprised by that. They generally seem to be above that kind of thing. Every club has its weirdos though, I suppose.

Re: Those chants
« Reply #1967 on: Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm »
You ever seen that Arsenal tv ting fam?
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1968 on: Yesterday at 11:31:48 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:14:47 pm
You ever seen that Arsenal tv ting fam?
Thankfully not, blud.  ;)
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1969 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm »
King Tubby meets Del Boy Uptown
Re: Those chants
« Reply #1970 on: Today at 01:52:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:56:39 pm
The Mancs have an irrational, pathetic hatred of LFC and Scousers and they pass it from generation to generation and until they grow the fuck up, it'll never stop.

I went the game a few times with a group of fellas and women from Switzerland, friends of a friend. We were in a pub in town and they we're telling me they been to Glasgow to watch a game and then they'd been to Manchester to see Old Trafford. They'd then gone in a local pub for a bevvy (they liked their ale these lads). Anyway, after getting served, they were chatting to the barmaid, all jovial until they mentioned they were Liverpool fans. She turned, grabbed their drinks and told them to "fuck off out of this pub now". They were gobsmacked and went to argue back - her response was to threaten to shout to the fellas in the pub that they were Scousers and they'd get the fucking shit kicked out of them - if got a few stories about our kids pub in Manc, they're so bitter and twisted, that's the kind of hatred they have for us.

Mancs on a nightout in Liverpool, so long as they aren't twats, won't get any bother.

Honestly I didn't used to believe this and was convinced there was an element of "bringing it on ourselves" in terms of the actual hatred - I'd had jibes and whilst poor taste still mild stick for being Scouse but it was around Christmas I was dropping my mate off near Manchester Airport and stopped for petrol.

The person in front of me (foreign lad) had a Man City shirt on and the woman working the tills gave him some stick for it and he mentioned that he just supported football so had Man U and other kits too - in my head I go "this is no different than maybe liking Torino and Lazio" (for example, just two teams, don't read into it) if you were English and so when I get to the front and she makes a comment I just deflect it as a "no harm no foul" thing. What is key here is that due to having lived in Yorkshire more or less since 18 my accent (especially when tired) is very flat due to the mixed influence on it and so she must have assumed I was from Manchester as she went on to go "even if that (insert term I won't type) doesn't get it with football at least he isn't a bin dipper".

I was flabbergasted - you are at work mate for one and it hasn't been provoked by anything. I'd had had more time for her if she had picked up the Scouse in my accent and had a go at me directly to be honest as the deadpan kind of "this is normal" attitude she showed to making clear her dislike/hatred of our city just blew my mind.

I will say that in the circles I run socially and professionally you don't tend to get the level of ingrained prejudice that many of you experience and I know I am lucky for that but seeing it first hand almost broke the glass on this as I'd previously been dismissive of it.

For hatred of people from another city to permeate your life so much is a horrible existence to live and I almost pity the people who feel this way

Honestly I almost feel privileged to have avoided it for so much of my life but after seeing it first hand (and this is relatively mild as far as it goes) it makes so much more sense now why their fans in the ground behave the way they do and is a testament to our city that we do our best to rise above it (the odd "oh manchester, is full of shit" and Andy's dislike of southerners aside)
