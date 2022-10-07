« previous next »
Rangers away selling details

NickoH

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 07:37:45 pm
My NFC is currently showing Man City at home. I presume this will change for Rangers
redgriffin73

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 07:50:38 pm
Just checked and mine's updated to say NFC trial.
jizzspunk

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 08:00:54 pm
STH...my NFC showing as Man City game having been selected 🙈
Why fuckin bother for 200 people..

Have they announced a collection location? didn't get to pick mine up at the ground..live chat said it will be taken to Glasgow
Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 08:09:27 pm
Quote from: jizzspunk on October  7, 2022, 08:00:54 pm
STH...my NFC showing as Man City game having been selected 🙈
Why fuckin bother for 200 people..

Have they announced a collection location? didn't get to pick mine up at the ground..live chat said it will be taken to Glasgow


City Halls and Old Fruitmarket
jizzspunk

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 08:21:11 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on October  7, 2022, 08:09:27 pm
City Halls and Old Fruitmarket

Thanks Banana 🙏
RainbowFlick

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 7, 2022, 08:44:27 pm
Quote from: call me red on October  7, 2022, 07:36:41 pm
Totally agree with the above.
I wonder how long this has been going on i Missed out on Saltzburg away and at the time thought how did that sell out so fast, i am not the most tech savvy so accepted it when it said sold out but felt something wasn`t right.

this is a new exploit on the new system. don't think it'd have been possible for Salzburg, although the lack of transparency means who knows really.
diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 01:10:26 pm
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....
Pata

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 01:57:39 pm
My collect-dont collect ticket arrived this afternoon.
Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 03:53:35 pm
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on October  8, 2022, 01:10:26 pm
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....

Email address defo correct and not missed collection emails?
includo

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 05:24:49 pm
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on October  8, 2022, 01:10:26 pm
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....

Same here, no tracking number or anything! Paid for mine on phone cause it kept messing up, guy who entered the forms in for me put the email address wrong on one of the forms but not lead booker (did ask if Im due for collection but they said definitely not), told me to get in contact if not here Monday so assume it will be a collection/reprint in Glasgow!

Edit: just double checked and they spelt email wrong on lead supporter  :-X -
diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 07:50:31 pm
Quote from: Barry Banana on October  8, 2022, 03:53:35 pm
Email address defo correct and not missed collection emails?

It' turned up at my mates address...Sorry TO :)
RainbowFlick

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 09:13:18 pm
Mates ticket randomly arrived without either tracking or confirmation of no-collection-needed.

Doesn't instil a great deal of faith for the whole scan-your-NFC thing to be quite honest.
redgriffin73

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 09:25:53 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on October  8, 2022, 09:13:18 pm
Mates ticket randomly arrived without either tracking or confirmation of no-collection-needed.

Doesn't instil a great deal of faith for the whole scan-your-NFC thing to be quite honest.

I'm deffo getting a selfie or some kind of proof I was in the ground just in case ;D
ABJ

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 09:56:59 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  8, 2022, 09:25:53 pm
I'm deffo getting a selfie or some kind of proof I was in the ground just in case ;D
Weve already decided that were getting pics of my mate actually getting his NFC scanned as none of us have any faith in the TO not to fuck it up, its ridiculous really but there you go.
NickoH

Re: Rangers away selling details
October 8, 2022, 10:05:39 pm
Our NFC has changed from Man City at home to the Rangers one
Thepooloflife

Re: Rangers away selling details
Yesterday at 03:02:22 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  8, 2022, 09:25:53 pm
I'm deffo getting a selfie or some kind of proof I was in the ground just in case ;D
Good idea.....maybe when players are warming up, just to emphasise the point. I'll be doing the same....
Always_A_Red

Re: Rangers away selling details
Today at 09:28:27 pm
Do we get a refund of the £8 delivery charge if we have to pick up the ticket in Glasgow? Seems a right con if you dont  :butt
