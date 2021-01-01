« previous next »
Author Topic: Rangers away selling details  (Read 17820 times)

Online NickoH

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 07:37:45 pm »
My NFC is currently showing Man City at home. I presume this will change for Rangers
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 07:50:38 pm »
Just checked and mine's updated to say NFC trial.
Online jizzspunk

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm »
STH...my NFC showing as Man City game having been selected 🙈
Why fuckin bother for 200 people..

Have they announced a collection location? didn't get to pick mine up at the ground..live chat said it will be taken to Glasgow
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 08:09:27 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Yesterday at 08:00:54 pm
STH...my NFC showing as Man City game having been selected 🙈
Why fuckin bother for 200 people..

Have they announced a collection location? didn't get to pick mine up at the ground..live chat said it will be taken to Glasgow


City Halls and Old Fruitmarket
Online jizzspunk

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 08:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 08:09:27 pm
City Halls and Old Fruitmarket

Thanks Banana 🙏
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: call me red on Yesterday at 07:36:41 pm
Totally agree with the above.
I wonder how long this has been going on i Missed out on Saltzburg away and at the time thought how did that sell out so fast, i am not the most tech savvy so accepted it when it said sold out but felt something wasn`t right.

this is a new exploit on the new system. don't think it'd have been possible for Salzburg, although the lack of transparency means who knows really.
Offline diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:10:26 pm »
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....
Offline Pata

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:57:39 pm »
My collect-dont collect ticket arrived this afternoon.
Offline Barry Banana

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #648 on: Today at 03:53:35 pm »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....

Email address defo correct and not missed collection emails?
Offline includo

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #649 on: Today at 05:24:49 pm »
Quote from: diddyfaz-golborne on Today at 01:10:26 pm
Paid for postage and still no show allowing only Monday for delivery. Shambles....

Same here, no tracking number or anything! Paid for mine on phone cause it kept messing up, guy who entered the forms in for me put the email address wrong on one of the forms but not lead booker (did ask if Im due for collection but they said definitely not), told me to get in contact if not here Monday so assume it will be a collection/reprint in Glasgow!

Edit: just double checked and they spelt email wrong on lead supporter  :-X -
« Last Edit: Today at 05:29:12 pm by includo »
Offline diddyfaz-golborne

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #650 on: Today at 07:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Today at 03:53:35 pm
Email address defo correct and not missed collection emails?

It' turned up at my mates address...Sorry TO :)
Offline RainbowFlick

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #651 on: Today at 09:13:18 pm »
Mates ticket randomly arrived without either tracking or confirmation of no-collection-needed.

Doesn't instil a great deal of faith for the whole scan-your-NFC thing to be quite honest.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #652 on: Today at 09:25:53 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 09:13:18 pm
Mates ticket randomly arrived without either tracking or confirmation of no-collection-needed.

Doesn't instil a great deal of faith for the whole scan-your-NFC thing to be quite honest.

I'm deffo getting a selfie or some kind of proof I was in the ground just in case ;D
Online ABJ

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #653 on: Today at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 09:25:53 pm
I'm deffo getting a selfie or some kind of proof I was in the ground just in case ;D
Weve already decided that were getting pics of my mate actually getting his NFC scanned as none of us have any faith in the TO not to fuck it up, its ridiculous really but there you go.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:31 pm by ABJ »
Online NickoH

Re: Rangers away selling details
« Reply #654 on: Today at 10:05:39 pm »
Our NFC has changed from Man City at home to the Rangers one
