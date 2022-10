just in case we are selected for future games, can you just explain a bit on the process? Where did you have to tap your NFC? Wait time? etc



After the first line of people looking at tickets, there was a line of LFC staff with those support flag things, they scanned your NFC pass, then checked your ticket and checked your name on your NFC matched your photo ID. Weren't bothered about seeing any email or anything like that. You don't tap your NFC, they just scan it themselves with a device. All very quick, there was no one else there and there were a few of them (in fact, 2 women were doing mine together really as they had nothing else to do!) From showing my ticket at the first point, I was probably in the ground in 5 to 10 minutes, and that was about 7pm.I forgot to get a photo of it being done but took a photo of the line of them afterwards, as well as pics with my ticket inside the ground as extra proof. Also had a nice chat to the lady doing it, didn't get her name but could relay the whole convo if they wanted extra proof I was really there! I did say to her would we see anything showing online to prove it had worked but she didn't think so, just said it was for their records.