Do you support the rail strikes?

AndyMuller

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #40 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm
Absolutely.
Nick110581

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #41 on: Today at 06:40:16 pm
Of course.

That Grant Shapps is a nasty individual.
RF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:41:28 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:20:31 pm
Its difficult, and I dont know what the RMTs end game is. Rail travel may have changed for ever with the pandemic, do staff numbers need to reflect this?? I dont know.

And what pay % are RMT going to settle at? Theres economic sense in restricting pay below inflation to try to reduce inflation. But when youre offering so much below inflation, youre asking workers to suffer too much.

So I support them to a certain extent and within the limits of my own ignorance, but the government cant be shocked that workers arent happy to see their pay going down. The government have no policies to address it, so why would workers not take the matter into their own hands?


And this is only the start of it. When we get to public sector reviews in September there will be more strikes. Because when you give people zero last year (essentially -5%) and say 3% this year, thats pretty much a 12% pay cut. Thats going to hurt and people will go on strike.

The government need to act to reduce inflation



Royal Mail workers will be next. Ballot papers about to go out. Company saying it has offered a 5.5% payrise.

In reality it has offered 2%. Then a further 1.5 % if changes are agreed including reducing sick pay, starting up to 3hrs later in the day, compulsory working on Sundays at basic rate, removal of certain allowances, anualised hours and vastly reduced ill health retirement package.

A further 2% is dangled in the form of an unachievable bonus scheme if certain targets are hit.  All this after announcing last year that they were going to be paying out £400m to shareholders.
Wilmo

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:43:18 pm
Yes.
Commie Bobbie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #44 on: Today at 07:18:40 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:40:16 pm
Of course.

That Grant Shapps is a nasty individual.

You mean Michael Green?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #45 on: Today at 07:34:06 pm
Absolutely.

And Shapps is a c*nt,useless snidey c*nt who kissed arse upwards.
Elmo!

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #46 on: Today at 07:49:07 pm
I'm out the country and in no way affected so bring it on.  ;)
RainbowFlick

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #47 on: Today at 08:06:29 pm
Unequivocally, yes.

The Murdoch media empire peddling misinformation and the general conservative media going into meltdown tells you all you need to know.

I'm supportive of a general strike too, although that's probably a bit farfetched. The country has a *LOT* to be striking about.
Snail

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #48 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm
Yes, absolutely unequivocally.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #49 on: Today at 08:19:14 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 07:18:40 pm
You mean Michael Green?


You're thinking of Sebastian Fox
Commie Bobbie

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #50 on: Today at 08:20:35 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 08:19:14 pm

You're thinking of Sebastian Fox

All utter c*nts, and completely out of their depth. Solidarity.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #51 on: Today at 08:32:06 pm
Generally supportive, but then there's the elephant in the room.

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/
PaulF

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #52 on: Today at 08:38:55 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:47:39 pm

Pay is but one of the issues* the rail workers are striking over. Mass job cuts, changes to T&Cs (that will make it easier to fire and rehire on worse pay/terms), cuts to pension scheme.

All against the backdrop of the Government slashing £2bn from national rail budgets, and £2bn from TFL.

The Tories once again have engineered this. They slash budgets, then order National Rail/TOCs management to impose 'reform' on the workforce; when the workers take action to protect their jobs, T&C's and pay, the Government and their client media go on the PR warpath.

And look! Bozo's corruption, lying, incompetence and dalliances are off the front pages...

 :butt

Now it's all about lefty militants ruining everyone's lives, and how Labour would drag everyone back to the dark days of the 1970's.


* like I said earlier, though, the media will portray it as being a dispute over the size of pay rises. Worth noting the BBC article on the strike; they have a Q&A thing, and the first question is "How much are Train Drivers paid?" and they quickly say how the median is £59k. Yet train drivers aren't striking
For balance the BBC fact check seems quite prominent. And although they can't match the 33k median the unions are claiming they say it's certainly a realistic figure.  The train drivers figure does seems to distort thibgs in the public eye. I guess it's hard to see why a train driver should be earning twice what a nurse is .
the 92A

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #53 on: Today at 08:45:55 pm
100 percent in support.
Elmo!

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #54 on: Today at 08:49:21 pm
My serious answer compared to the earlier flippant one, is that I 100% support it even if it did affect me.

The reality is we have absolutely fuck all of a train network up here though so was always unlikely to affect me.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #55 on: Today at 08:52:21 pm
In support,  Im very interested to know the profits made by the companies and what fat cat bonus' were paid out.
thaddeus

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #56 on: Today at 08:54:04 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:32:06 pm
Generally supportive, but then there's the elephant in the room.

https://www.rmt.org.uk/news/rmt-sets-out-six-key-reasons-for-leaving-the-eu/
What were they thinking?!

The EU isn't perfect - far from it - but to think a 'free' UK would aspire to better workers' rights and a protected NHS was incredibly naive.  A quick look at the forces driving the Leave vote would have shown them that.  That kind of thinking does at least partly explain the half-hearted approach to the referendum by Labour!

Still, they're right on the current issues.
Nick110581

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #57 on: Today at 09:13:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:34:06 pm
Absolutely.

And Shapps is a c*nt,useless snidey c*nt who kissed arse upwards.

Hes a nasty c*nt.

His behaviour over the last few days proved it.
ljycb

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #58 on: Today at 09:37:32 pm
Hopefully we one day live in a world where its not necessary, but until then, absolutely I support the strikes.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #59 on: Today at 09:56:20 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:54:04 pm
What were they thinking?!

The EU isn't perfect - far from it - but to think a 'free' UK would aspire to better workers' rights and a protected NHS was incredibly naive.  A quick look at the forces driving the Leave vote would have shown them that.  That kind of thinking does at least partly explain the half-hearted approach to the referendum by Labour!

Still, they're right on the current issues.

Its a complete cluster fuck of ideas. Wonder if the railway companies being owned by European companies is significant in the pro Brexit stance
TepidT2O

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #60 on: Today at 10:22:53 pm
Fuck this public sector workers

Also, have more money fat cats

Original

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #61 on: Today at 10:26:13 pm
I am a signal engineer for network rail, I voted to strike and will be taking part over the next 3 days that are effected, our pay is only a small percentage of what this strike is about
ljycb

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:40:23 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 10:26:13 pm
I am a signal engineer for network rail, I voted to strike and will be taking part over the next 3 days that are effected, our pay is only a small percentage of what this strike is about

Solidarity with you, mate.
Original

Re: Do you support the rail strikes?
Reply #63 on: Today at 10:41:44 pm
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 10:40:23 pm
Solidarity with you, mate.

Nice one kidda
