We're heading for a Summer of discontent, the Tory's are setting the Unions and the Labour party up for the blame.

The Torys know Unions are going to be demanding higher wages to keep up with high inflation. how long before we here wage rises are causing high inflation, the Tory's tried to stop these militant unions demanding huge wage rises but they listened to their m8s, the Labour party and went on strike. Truss will be in her element trying to do a Maggie union basher speech.

The Torys will be blaming the Unions and the Labour party for inflation and all sorts of s,,,by the end of the year.

