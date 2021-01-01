Its difficult, and I dont know what the RMTs end game is. Rail travel may have changed for ever with the pandemic, do staff numbers need to reflect this?? I dont know.



And what pay % are RMT going to settle at? Theres economic sense in restricting pay below inflation to try to reduce inflation. But when youre offering so much below inflation, youre asking workers to suffer too much.



So I support them to a certain extent and within the limits of my own ignorance, but the government cant be shocked that workers arent happy to see their pay going down. The government have no policies to address it, so why would workers not take the matter into their own hands?





And this is only the start of it. When we get to public sector reviews in September there will be more strikes. Because when you give people zero last year (essentially -5%) and say 3% this year, thats pretty much a 12% pay cut. Thats going to hurt and people will go on strike.



The government need to act to reduce inflation







Royal Mail workers will be next. Ballot papers about to go out. Company saying it has offered a 5.5% payrise.In reality it has offered 2%. Then a further 1.5 % if changes are agreed including reducing sick pay, starting up to 3hrs later in the day, compulsory working on Sundays at basic rate, removal of certain allowances, anualised hours and vastly reduced ill health retirement package.A further 2% is dangled in the form of an unachievable bonus scheme if certain targets are hit. All this after announcing last year that they were going to be paying out £400m to shareholders.