Fair play to them to get that high of turnout to the matches. Like I've always said, for women's football to succeed and be a lucrative business for the players, this would need to be replicated at a weekly club level. It's the women's game and belongs to the girls so if you build it the money will come. If being able to fill Anfield week in and out for the LFC Ladies for a decent ticket revenue then the game will rapidly progress since more young girls will see football as a career opportunity.It's hard to ask male supporters to do this though. It's only natural that men will mostly follow the game where other men play because it's more relateable. It's not meant as disrespect at all, but just the sociological reality of group dynamics. If women's football grow, likewise a lot more females will watch and follow that. Football as a sport is very much oversaturated and hard to find time to watch everything as it is. Even Scottish male football struggle to make ends meet due to the English market being much larger. That's the challenge, to even get women's football to organically make more money than mid-sized males' leagues. So, the greater interest in sports among a female audience there is, the more women's football will grow. Championships are a part of that, but the weekly business is what is going to be making or breaking the deal.Most women I know would say 'women don't like sport' and say it's impossible to get a wide female audience for weekly events, but I'd dismiss that. It can happen but the cultural shift must go further from young ages to get more girls involved in different sports as participants. It probably won't happen in Southern Europe and Latin America though. I don't think we'll ever see Spain, Italy and Brazil be proper powerhouses in the ladies' game. Except at a club level. It's actually a surprise it's taken England so long to catch up to Germany in women's football to me, since both countries are very progressive when it comes to parents encouraging daughters participating in sports. As the game grows in the United States, England, Germany and France, it will further go away from Scandinavia though because Sweden, Denmark and Norway just won't have the same numbers to compete anymore.If we can get to a situation where the best female players make more from club wages (excluding endorsements/national team bonuses) than the lads playing in the Championship in the next 20 years I'd still be surprised. That being said, I wish them good luck