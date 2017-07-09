Have you not read in here WHY Liverpool fans boo the anthem? We can hate the anthem and not the Women's England Football Team. They're not a gang of overpaid, self entitled wankers like a lot of the men's footballers are; they've had to earn it and do it the hard way.



I think you need to take a little break.



Loads of the players on the men's team (any nation) may be complete tossers who are paid a fortune, but the notion that they didn't do it the hard way is total bollox.International footballers in the men's game have overcome absurd amounts of competition to get where they are. Football is the most popular sport in the world and there are always 10 people who'll take your place if you drop in standards. None of them had their job or position handed to them.Also, the reason they are paid so much money is because the men's game is so popular. The money's not coming from nowhere. It's coming from ticket sales and TV contracts and merchandising  and external investment by people who see the world's most popular game as a vital instrument of soft power.The final yesterday blossomed into one of those bad games whose drama makes up for its lack of quality. German equaliser was as brilliant as England's first goal (though completely different in style) and the English team's ability to not go to penalties and then waste about 8 minutes Jon Walters-ing the ball at the corner flag was remarkable considering I think we all assumed they were going to pens (and going to lose those pens.)A great tournament from the games I've watched. Hosting a tournament with an un-bloated structure (16 teams) in a football-mad country with loads of suitable football grounds... what an idea. Just a fucking shame the men's World Cup is doing the complete opposite this year.