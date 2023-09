Thousands to attend funeral of Sikh activist - but not one family member will be presentSo his family were denied a visa to attend their sons funeral for allegedly pulling down the Indian flag at the embassy based purely on Indian media reports even though our own Met said he wasn’t one of the people responsible. And having seen footage of the incident and watched Khanda on TV many times it definitely isn’t him who pulled the flag down, not all turbaned Sikhs look the same but that all seems to be beyond the Home Office.