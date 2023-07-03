« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 3, 2023, 05:44:55 pm
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 9, 2023, 09:51:03 am

Rahul Gandhi to move Supreme Court after Gujarat High Court dismisses appeal in defamation case

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66130029
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 12, 2023, 02:56:43 pm
'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/manipur-violence-tapta-meitei-singer-genocide-song-kukis
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 16, 2023, 02:01:37 am
Foreigners on our own land: ethnic clashes threaten to push Indias Manipur state into civil war - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/10/foreigners-on-our-own-land-ethnic-clashes-threaten-to-push-indias-manipur-state-into-civil-war
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 19, 2023, 02:37:14 pm
"Manipur violence: Top tribal body condemns molestation of two Kuki-Zo tribal women, demands justice" - https://www.indiatodayne.in/manipur/story/manipur-violence-top-tribal-body-condemns-molestation-of-two-kuki-zo-tribal-women-demands-justice-617366-2023-07-19

Horrific details.
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 20, 2023, 04:52:59 pm
Seems to be getting a lot of coverage now, every time I walk past my dads TV they are talking about it.
Re: India - deteriorating?
July 31, 2023, 08:57:47 pm
"Indian guard kills colleague and three passengers on train, then hails Modi" - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/31/indian-guard-kills-colleague-and-three-passengers-on-train-then-hails-modi

> If you want to live and vote in Hindustan [India], I am telling you, its only Modi and Yogi, he was heard saying in one of the videos verified by Al Jazeera.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 3, 2023, 06:14:16 am
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/08/bawaal-movie-amazon-prime-holocaust-auschwitz-bollywood.html

A Bollywood movie with dialogues such as:

"Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz."

"Were all a little like Hitler, arent we? Were not satisfied with what we have?"

Indian education system for masses has never been good.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 3, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  3, 2023, 06:14:16 am
Indian education system for masses has never been good.
Hasnt that always been the case?
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 12:40:40 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  3, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Hasnt that always been the case?
Think "never" means the same.

The only qualifier I added is "for masses" otherwise people only look at our best institutes - which are not that many really.

Meanwhile, India suspends Labour MP's OCI card. https://twitter.com/TanDhesi/status/1687110695106859009
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 03:35:13 am
Could it be argued:

Deteriorating - As, was once good and now going backwards.
No progressing - Not getting better or moving forward.

This is not a point at India always being bad but what was the 'peak' India that they regressing from?

I see deteriorating in the things the the Taliban are winding back in Afghanistan.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 05:50:12 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  6, 2023, 03:35:13 am
Could it be argued:

Deteriorating - As, was once good and now going backwards.
No progressing - Not getting better or moving forward.

This is not a point at India always being bad but what was the 'peak' India that they regressing from?

I see deteriorating in the things the the Taliban are winding back in Afghanistan.
I grew up in India for a fair few years and I was born in a Hindu family. Few things:

Democracy has taken a very illiberal majoritarianist turn.

Request information using the 'Right to Information Act', you always get vague response from the government.

Donations to political parties are 100% anonymous.

Media though always biased, had a veneer of civility. Now all it does is vilify minorities. A lot of Hindus think they are in danger. Doubt they ever thought so > 10 years ago.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  6, 2023, 05:50:12 am
A lot of Hindus think they are in danger. Doubt they ever thought so > 10 years ago.

Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 06:10:22 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then

The question still remains whether social media amplified the message across.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 07:16:56 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  6, 2023, 12:40:40 am


Meanwhile, India suspends Labour MP's OCI card. https://twitter.com/TanDhesi/status/1687110695106859009

They have been doing such things to various people who supported the farmers protest, Punjabi singers, Sikh charities, they seem to be getting visits from the income tax department or NIA.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 07:22:20 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then

Yup, this goes back much further than the last 10 years, love Jihad, Muslims outbreeding the rest of the population, these stories have been going around for forever. The RSS and similar organisations didnt just pop up in the last 10 years either.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 08:01:09 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then
nah, very few did. Even the BJP leadership doesn't think Hindus are in any danger. :D Most just believe because of fake news and 24x7 propaganda.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 7, 2023, 03:24:00 am
"Did India let down the maharajahs?" - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66370541

> Unlike Britain, monarchy has no place in India's democracy. Yet, the means to this end was often twisted. When the cards were dealt, the princes were given an unfair hand.

:lmao
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 8, 2023, 05:57:20 am
The latest fad is Hinduphobia.

Apologies for sharing Twitter links.

This lady was elected as the President of Oxford University Students Union. And, then she had to resign because of racist and insensitive comments on her social media. Now she has written this weird book: https://twitter.com/RashmiDVS/status/1687853092195479552 More context: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/rashmi-samants-resignation-as-president-of-the-oxford-student-union-had-nothing-to-do-with-her-being-indian-or-hindu-university-societies-7239794/ Her successor was also an Indian girl, btw (Edit: Perhaps, only ethnically).

The new trend among Hindu immigrants in western countries is to term any and every criticism as Hinduphobia. https://twitter.com/hinduoncampus/status/1687421895715487744
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 10, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Stifle all dissent:

IAS, IPS and IFoS: Is India stifling criticism by retired bureaucrats?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66425562
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 10, 2023, 08:03:04 am
Quote from: west_london_red on August 10, 2023, 07:52:56 am
Stifle all dissent:

IAS, IPS and IFoS: Is India stifling criticism by retired bureaucrats?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66425562

In issues of national security and espionage right?

How is this bad?
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 10, 2023, 10:22:38 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August 10, 2023, 08:03:04 am
In issues of national security and espionage right?

How is this bad?

They can withhold pensions without a criminal conviction, with no right to appeal. And you know as well as I do that things like threatening Indias public interest is usually stretched to the ruling parties political interests.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 10, 2023, 11:08:39 am
Obviously, it will be misused. Intentionally designed ambiguous laws with selective application has always been Indian culture.

Unrelated, but I wonder what's going to happen with this guy: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/pune-news/star-scientist-at-drdo-in-pune-arrested-for-sharing-sensitive-information-with-pakistani-intelligence-operative-through-a-honey-trap-101683654548184.html [May 2023]

Senior leader of RSS, a scientist at DRDO, honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman (ISI agent).  ;D
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 12, 2023, 12:45:31 pm
Thousands to attend funeral of Sikh activist - but not one family member will be present

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/thousands-to-attend-funeral-of-sikh-activist-but-not-one-family-member-will-be-present-12938108


So his family were denied a visa to attend their sons funeral for allegedly pulling down the Indian flag at the embassy based purely on Indian media reports even though our own Met said he wasnt one of the people responsible. And having seen footage of the incident and watched Khanda on TV many times it definitely isnt him who pulled the flag down, not all turbaned Sikhs look the same but that all seems to be beyond the Home Office.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 15, 2023, 12:28:30 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on August 12, 2023, 12:45:31 pm
Thousands to attend funeral of Sikh activist - but not one family member will be present

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/thousands-to-attend-funeral-of-sikh-activist-but-not-one-family-member-will-be-present-12938108


So his family were denied a visa to attend their sons funeral for allegedly pulling down the Indian flag at the embassy based purely on Indian media reports even though our own Met said he wasnt one of the people responsible. And having seen footage of the incident and watched Khanda on TV many times it definitely isnt him who pulled the flag down, not all turbaned Sikhs look the same but that all seems to be beyond the Home Office.
idk, it's either that he was involved with the broader group that attacked the embassy or there was pressure by Indian govt. Both situations are likely. However, Indian media definitely indulged in disinformation when they claimed he was the one who pulled the flag down. And, they usually don't set these narratives all by themselves.
Re: India - deteriorating?
August 26, 2023, 11:40:31 am
Anger in India after school teacher makes her students take turns to slap Muslim boy

https://apple.news/AlhbeWzSaRGKYb9I1tUvrCA
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 8, 2023, 07:32:38 pm
Anyone else notice the similarities between the logo for the G20 meeting and the BJP logo?

Re: India - deteriorating?
September 10, 2023, 01:59:11 pm
This would indicate the country is getting something right 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/jC4g8Kz1KrU?si=ZbBfIl_RFnSfOMmn" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/jC4g8Kz1KrU?si=ZbBfIl_RFnSfOMmn</a>
Re: India - deteriorating?
September 15, 2023, 11:25:37 am
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
India = Russia?

Only they prefer a conventional assassination method to Novichok...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66848041
Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 09:08:37 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
India = Russia?

Only they prefer a conventional assassination method to Novichok...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66848041


Im actually speechless about this. Sikh activists and campaigners were saying his murder was the work of the Indian government from the get go, and while I had my suspicions I also know that the Khalistani movement can play the conspiracy theory card and see the hand of the Indian government behind literally everything so I personally did give the government the benefit of the doubt.

Also, dont assume it hasnt happened here too. There was a Sikh activist called Avtar Singh Khanda who died mysteriously at around the same time apparently of blood cancer but theres been a lot of similar rumours around his death.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 01:50:16 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:01:32 pm
India = Russia?

Only they prefer a conventional assassination method to Novichok...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66848041

Akin to the Khashoggi episode. This should receive international condemnation and as the poster mentioned above its one in a spate of international killings, including one in the U.K. very recently. Although Sunak is in bed with the GOI no doubt.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 07:38:51 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:50:16 am
Akin to the Khashoggi episode. This should receive international condemnation and as the poster mentioned above its one in a spate of international killings, including one in the U.K. very recently. Although Sunak is in bed with the GOI no doubt.

Nothing will happen, the UK is desperate for a trade deal and everyone else will be scared about pushing India closer to Russia if they condemned too hard so will say and do nothing.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 08:03:26 am
Holy shit thats some serious allegations. I doubt he wouldve told what he told without any credible sources.

He should come forward with the proof of such a connection. Its a serious blow to the international image of India.
Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 08:25:14 am
It'll just make the goverment look better
