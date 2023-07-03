India = Russia?



Only they prefer a conventional assassination method to Novichok...



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-66848041





Im actually speechless about this. Sikh activists and campaigners were saying his murder was the work of the Indian government from the get go, and while I had my suspicions I also know that the Khalistani movement can play the conspiracy theory card and see the hand of the Indian government behind literally everything so I personally did give the government the benefit of the doubt.Also, dont assume it hasnt happened here too. There was a Sikh activist called Avtar Singh Khanda who died mysteriously at around the same time apparently of blood cancer but theres been a lot of similar rumours around his death.