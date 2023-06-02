Could it be argued:



Deteriorating - As, was once good and now going backwards.

No progressing - Not getting better or moving forward.



This is not a point at India always being bad but what was the 'peak' India that they regressing from?



I see deteriorating in the things the the Taliban are winding back in Afghanistan.



I grew up in India for a fair few years and I was born in a Hindu family. Few things:Democracy has taken a very illiberal majoritarianist turn.Request information using the 'Right to Information Act', you always get vague response from the government.Donations to political parties are 100% anonymous.Media though always biased, had a veneer of civility. Now all it does is vilify minorities. A lot of Hindus think they are in danger. Doubt they ever thought so > 10 years ago.