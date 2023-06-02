« previous next »
India - deteriorating?

DangerScouse

Re: India - deteriorating?
June 2, 2023, 10:55:15 pm
RIP to all those who died in today's train crash, sounds utterly horrific.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 3, 2023, 05:44:55 pm
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 9, 2023, 09:51:03 am

Rahul Gandhi to move Supreme Court after Gujarat High Court dismisses appeal in defamation case

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-india-66130029
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 12, 2023, 02:56:43 pm
'We Won't Stop The War': Meet Tapta, the Voice Behind Manipur's 'Genocide Song' - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/manipur-violence-tapta-meitei-singer-genocide-song-kukis
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 16, 2023, 02:01:37 am
Foreigners on our own land: ethnic clashes threaten to push Indias Manipur state into civil war - https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jul/10/foreigners-on-our-own-land-ethnic-clashes-threaten-to-push-indias-manipur-state-into-civil-war
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 19, 2023, 02:37:14 pm
"Manipur violence: Top tribal body condemns molestation of two Kuki-Zo tribal women, demands justice" - https://www.indiatodayne.in/manipur/story/manipur-violence-top-tribal-body-condemns-molestation-of-two-kuki-zo-tribal-women-demands-justice-617366-2023-07-19

Horrific details.
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 20, 2023, 04:52:59 pm
Seems to be getting a lot of coverage now, every time I walk past my dads TV they are talking about it.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
July 31, 2023, 08:57:47 pm
"Indian guard kills colleague and three passengers on train, then hails Modi" - https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/7/31/indian-guard-kills-colleague-and-three-passengers-on-train-then-hails-modi

> If you want to live and vote in Hindustan [India], I am telling you, its only Modi and Yogi, he was heard saying in one of the videos verified by Al Jazeera.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 3, 2023, 06:14:16 am
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/08/bawaal-movie-amazon-prime-holocaust-auschwitz-bollywood.html

A Bollywood movie with dialogues such as:

"Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz."

"Were all a little like Hitler, arent we? Were not satisfied with what we have?"

Indian education system for masses has never been good.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 3, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  3, 2023, 06:14:16 am
Indian education system for masses has never been good.
Hasnt that always been the case?
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 12:40:40 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on August  3, 2023, 10:48:50 am
Hasnt that always been the case?
Think "never" means the same.

The only qualifier I added is "for masses" otherwise people only look at our best institutes - which are not that many really.

Meanwhile, India suspends Labour MP's OCI card. https://twitter.com/TanDhesi/status/1687110695106859009
BarryCrocker

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 03:35:13 am
Could it be argued:

Deteriorating - As, was once good and now going backwards.
No progressing - Not getting better or moving forward.

This is not a point at India always being bad but what was the 'peak' India that they regressing from?

I see deteriorating in the things the the Taliban are winding back in Afghanistan.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 05:50:12 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August  6, 2023, 03:35:13 am
Could it be argued:

Deteriorating - As, was once good and now going backwards.
No progressing - Not getting better or moving forward.

This is not a point at India always being bad but what was the 'peak' India that they regressing from?

I see deteriorating in the things the the Taliban are winding back in Afghanistan.
I grew up in India for a fair few years and I was born in a Hindu family. Few things:

Democracy has taken a very illiberal majoritarianist turn.

Request information using the 'Right to Information Act', you always get vague response from the government.

Donations to political parties are 100% anonymous.

Media though always biased, had a veneer of civility. Now all it does is vilify minorities. A lot of Hindus think they are in danger. Doubt they ever thought so > 10 years ago.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  6, 2023, 05:50:12 am
A lot of Hindus think they are in danger. Doubt they ever thought so > 10 years ago.

Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then
fosspowered

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 06:10:22 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then

The question still remains whether social media amplified the message across.
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 07:16:56 am
Quote from: Bullet500 on August  6, 2023, 12:40:40 am


Meanwhile, India suspends Labour MP's OCI card. https://twitter.com/TanDhesi/status/1687110695106859009

They have been doing such things to various people who supported the farmers protest, Punjabi singers, Sikh charities, they seem to be getting visits from the income tax department or NIA.
west_london_red

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 07:22:20 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then

Yup, this goes back much further than the last 10 years, love Jihad, Muslims outbreeding the rest of the population, these stories have been going around for forever. The RSS and similar organisations didnt just pop up in the last 10 years either.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
August 6, 2023, 08:01:09 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August  6, 2023, 05:53:52 am
Of course they did. You just didn't have social media and Whatsapp back then
nah, very few did. Even the BJP leadership doesn't think Hindus are in any danger. :D Most just believe because of fake news and 24x7 propaganda.
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Yesterday at 03:24:00 am
"Did India let down the maharajahs?" - https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-66370541

> Unlike Britain, monarchy has no place in India's democracy. Yet, the means to this end was often twisted. When the cards were dealt, the princes were given an unfair hand.

:lmao
Bullet500

Re: India - deteriorating?
Today at 05:57:20 am
The latest fad is Hinduphobia.

Apologies for sharing Twitter links.

This lady was elected as the President of Oxford University Students Union. And, then she had to resign because of racist and insensitive comments on her social media. Now she has written this weird book: https://twitter.com/RashmiDVS/status/1687853092195479552 More context: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/rashmi-samants-resignation-as-president-of-the-oxford-student-union-had-nothing-to-do-with-her-being-indian-or-hindu-university-societies-7239794/ Her successor was also an Indian girl, btw.

The new trend among Hindu immigrants in western countries is to term any and every criticism as Hinduphobia. https://twitter.com/hinduoncampus/status/1687421895715487744
