Well the BJP is a non-entity there. They're not gonna win anything besides a couple of MP seats for a while. How Sunny Deol is a BJP MP, I'll never know. If they wanted power, they never should've broken ties with SAD (same as the Shiv Sena in Maharasthra)



I think Amrinder Singh's under-appreciated. He did a good job holding a border state together.



With AAP, I'm not gonna go into the whole Sidhu Moose Wala thing, that happens in every state. I mean it happens so much in UP it doesn't even make the news anymore.



There was talk before the elections that they were going soft on some of the sepratists in exchange for their support in defeating the Congress, which I just assumed was the usual propoganda. But since they came to power, there's been a lot more examples of Khalistani rallies and flags and stuff showing up on social media. Again, I don't know if this was always the case and it's just more widely publicized now. This is just an outsider's perspective, I'm sure you'll know better.



Also they're as much a cult of personality as the BJP to be honest. It's all about Kejriwal. I know that's true of every single party but I naively thought they'd be different. And Kejriwal isn't exactly a left-liberal either.



The farmers laws done for the SAD/BJP, there was never any coming back from that for them in Punjab.The Captain, I felt a bit sorry for him to be honest but the party should have seen that Navjot Sidhu was always going to be a pain in the arse for the party, he likes the sound of his own voice too much for my liking. But ultimately the Captain came in on a ticket that he would eradicate the drug problem, and he failed, and that above all else is the biggest priority in the state.I was never a fan of Moosewala, he was a pretty negative influence in my book and if you start playing with fire you get burnt, and I certainly dont subscribe to the train of thought that blames Mann for removing his security. Your a big star, selling out venues and getting hundreds of millions of hits on YouTube, pay for your own security.The Khalistani card just gets played all the time. Any time we dont bend over to the centre the Khalistani card gets played, its exactly what happened during the farmers protest and I certainly wouldnt pay much attention to it. Its just a shame that the state and centre dont spend as much effort keeping an eye on drug peddlers as they do on the Khalistanis. A SIM card comes over the boarder and they are all over it like a flash, 20kg of heroin comes over and no one knows a how it got there.As for Kejriwal, he wasnt that prominent to be honest in the state elections especially compared to the last elections in 2017 I think, but then thats just smart politics as there is always an element of Punjabi arrogance and suspicion of outsiders in our minds (and that includes Modi dressing up as a Sikh as many times as he wants). But more then anything it was fatigue with the SAD and Congress, even an air of desperation that we have to try something else and that there has to be something better.