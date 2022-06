I don't know. I just have a bad feeling about them.



The only way I judge governments in India is by looking at things like this: https://caravanmagazine.in/caste/how-kejriwal-is-failing-delhis-sewage-workers (If anybody is interested, I can share the article if you message me.)Since independence, absolutely no party has done anything regarding this. AAP in Delhi on the other hand, engages in some positive PR on this issue, but the ground reality is entirely different as the above article points out. Does the same even now: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/will-give-sanitation-workers-permanent-posts-arvind-kejriwals-punjab-poll-pitch-2683392 Recent incident: https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/another-accident-sewer-line-delhi-bares-hazardous-nature-sanitation-work-7846811/ I will also point out that before starting his political career Kejriwal regularly spoke on anti-affirmative action platforms. And honestly, urbanites in Delhi aren't known to be progressive and liberal when it comes to caste. All in all, they are the same as all parties in India have been. Just don't have any blood in their hands YET.