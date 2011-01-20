« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: India - deteriorating?  (Read 2021 times)

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:01:35 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:00:11 am
I don't know. I just have a bad feeling about them.
The only way I judge governments in India is by looking at things like this: https://caravanmagazine.in/caste/how-kejriwal-is-failing-delhis-sewage-workers (If anybody is interested, I can share the article if you message me.)

Since independence, absolutely no party has done anything regarding this. AAP in Delhi on the other hand, engages in some positive PR on this issue, but the ground reality is entirely different as the above article points out. Does the same even now: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/will-give-sanitation-workers-permanent-posts-arvind-kejriwals-punjab-poll-pitch-2683392

Recent incident: https://indianexpress.com/article/opinion/editorials/another-accident-sewer-line-delhi-bares-hazardous-nature-sanitation-work-7846811/

I will also point out that before starting his political career Kejriwal regularly spoke on anti-affirmative action platforms. And honestly, urbanites in Delhi aren't known to be progressive and liberal when it comes to caste. All in all, they are the same as all parties in India have been. Just don't have any blood in their hands YET.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:25:12 am »
Recently watched the Invisible Demons documentary on mostly Delhi,well worth the watch and thought provoking stuff.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/trE3onCi47I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/trE3onCi47I</a>
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:34:54 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 06:00:11 am
I don't know. I just have a bad feeling about them.

Based on anything in particular? I really dont see how they can do a worse job then their predecessors or the BJP.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:25:12 am
Recently watched the Invisible Demons documentary on mostly Delhi,well worth the watch and thought provoking stuff.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/trE3onCi47I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/trE3onCi47I</a>

Where to watch it?
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 08:18:34 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:34:54 am
Based on anything in particular? I really dont see how they can do a worse job then their predecessors or the BJP.

Well the BJP is a non-entity there. They're not gonna win anything besides a couple of MP seats for a while. How Sunny Deol is a BJP MP, I'll never know. If they wanted power, they never should've broken ties with SAD (same as the Shiv Sena in Maharasthra)

I think Amrinder Singh's under-appreciated. He did a good job holding a border state together.

With AAP, I'm not gonna go into the whole Sidhu Moose Wala thing, that happens in every state. I mean it happens so much in UP it doesn't even make the news anymore.

There was talk before the elections that they were going soft on some of the sepratists in exchange for their support in defeating the Congress, which I just assumed was the usual propoganda. But since they came to power, there's been a lot more examples of Khalistani rallies and flags and stuff showing up on social media. Again, I don't know if this was always the case and it's just more widely publicized now. This is just an outsider's perspective, I'm sure you'll know better.

Also they're as much a cult of personality as the BJP to be honest. It's all about Kejriwal. I know that's true of every single party but I naively thought they'd be different. And Kejriwal isn't exactly a left-liberal either.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:20:08 am »
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:54:58 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 08:18:34 am
Well the BJP is a non-entity there. They're not gonna win anything besides a couple of MP seats for a while. How Sunny Deol is a BJP MP, I'll never know. If they wanted power, they never should've broken ties with SAD (same as the Shiv Sena in Maharasthra)

I think Amrinder Singh's under-appreciated. He did a good job holding a border state together.

With AAP, I'm not gonna go into the whole Sidhu Moose Wala thing, that happens in every state. I mean it happens so much in UP it doesn't even make the news anymore.

There was talk before the elections that they were going soft on some of the sepratists in exchange for their support in defeating the Congress, which I just assumed was the usual propoganda. But since they came to power, there's been a lot more examples of Khalistani rallies and flags and stuff showing up on social media. Again, I don't know if this was always the case and it's just more widely publicized now. This is just an outsider's perspective, I'm sure you'll know better.

Also they're as much a cult of personality as the BJP to be honest. It's all about Kejriwal. I know that's true of every single party but I naively thought they'd be different. And Kejriwal isn't exactly a left-liberal either.

The farmers laws done for the SAD/BJP, there was never any coming back from that for them in Punjab.

The Captain, I felt a bit sorry for him to be honest but the party should have seen that Navjot Sidhu was always going to be a pain in the arse for the party, he likes the sound of his own voice too much for my liking. But ultimately the Captain came in on a ticket that he would eradicate the drug problem, and he failed, and that above all else is the biggest priority in the state.

I was never a fan of Moosewala, he was a pretty negative influence in my book and if you start playing with fire you get burnt, and I certainly dont subscribe to the train of thought that blames Mann for removing his security. Your a big star, selling out venues and getting hundreds of millions of hits on YouTube, pay for your own security.

The Khalistani card just gets played all the time. Any time we dont bend over to the centre the Khalistani card gets played, its exactly what happened during the farmers protest and I certainly wouldnt pay much attention to it. Its just a shame that the state and centre dont spend as much effort keeping an eye on drug peddlers as they do on the Khalistanis. A SIM card comes over the boarder and they are all over it like a flash, 20kg of heroin comes over and no one knows a how it got there.

As for Kejriwal, he wasnt that prominent to be honest in the state elections especially compared to the last elections in 2017 I think, but then thats just smart politics as there is always an element of Punjabi arrogance and suspicion of outsiders in our minds (and that includes Modi dressing up as a Sikh as many times as he wants). But more then anything it was fatigue with the SAD and Congress, even an air of desperation that we have to try something else and that there has to be something better.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:48 am by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:40:13 am »
Sorry for going off topic but does anyone know the electric socket type for Chennai? (google give me 3 different answers) - Ta
Logged

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,944
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:07:39 am »
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 10:36:03 am »
^ cheers mate
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 10:51:05 am »
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,324
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 02:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 10:51:05 am
I mean, that's just the trailer.

Guess I will try to pirate.
Ah, I see. A search seems to indicate that it is available on ITV+, but I am not sure. There is free trial for ITV+.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,436
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #52 on: Today at 01:51:39 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on June 14, 2022, 11:26:40 am
Just to throw in with the political side of things, but India is suffering awfully from the climate crisis

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/14/india-takes-tough-stand-at-climate-talks-as-delhi-endures-brutal-heatwave

Delhi has already recorded over 25 days since summer began (April/May/June) where the temperature has reached over 42C. It keeps going like this, and one of the biggest cities in the world will be literally unlivable in a couple of decades (if it isn´t already).

That has woken the Indian government up to come in hard on climate negotiations - to demand the rich world pay its share of the costs of recovery. This is necessary, and ultimately inevitable if we are to deal with the crisis.

Nevertheless, that hasn´t stopped India from setting a goal of 2070 for reaching carbon neutrality, instead of 2050 - with coal remaining a particular issue.

I don't disagree with your point at all but it did make me snigger to see that the first mention of climate was brought by a Carp! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:15:42 am »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:35:25 am
Where to watch it?

Sorry mate,just watched it on Finnish tv myself,it's propably available elsewhere on all the usual unofficial places as well.Thought it was excellent.

https://areena.yle.fi/1-50270510
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:51 am by Tobelius »
Logged

Offline Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,106
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 07:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:15:42 am
Sorry mate,just watched it on Finnish tv myself,it's propably available elsewhere on all the usual unofficial places as well.Thought it was excellent.

https://areena.yle.fi/1-50270510
Thank you!
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:54:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:54:58 am
The farmers laws done for the SAD/BJP, there was never any coming back from that for them in Punjab.

The Captain, I felt a bit sorry for him to be honest but the party should have seen that Navjot Sidhu was always going to be a pain in the arse for the party, he likes the sound of his own voice too much for my liking. But ultimately the Captain came in on a ticket that he would eradicate the drug problem, and he failed, and that above all else is the biggest priority in the state.

I was never a fan of Moosewala, he was a pretty negative influence in my book and if you start playing with fire you get burnt, and I certainly dont subscribe to the train of thought that blames Mann for removing his security. Your a big star, selling out venues and getting hundreds of millions of hits on YouTube, pay for your own security.

The Khalistani card just gets played all the time. Any time we dont bend over to the centre the Khalistani card gets played, its exactly what happened during the farmers protest and I certainly wouldnt pay much attention to it. Its just a shame that the state and centre dont spend as much effort keeping an eye on drug peddlers as they do on the Khalistanis. A SIM card comes over the boarder and they are all over it like a flash, 20kg of heroin comes over and no one knows a how it got there.

As for Kejriwal, he wasnt that prominent to be honest in the state elections especially compared to the last elections in 2017 I think, but then thats just smart politics as there is always an element of Punjabi arrogance and suspicion of outsiders in our minds (and that includes Modi dressing up as a Sikh as many times as he wants). But more then anything it was fatigue with the SAD and Congress, even an air of desperation that we have to try something else and that there has to be something better.

The Navjot Singh Sidhu?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,864
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 08:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:54:53 pm
The Navjot Singh Sidhu?

Yes, the Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian cricketer, politician and now jail bird.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,390
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: India - deteriorating?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:48:13 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:25:32 pm
Yes, the Navjot Singh Sidhu, Indian cricketer, politician and now jail bird.

Looking up his wiki entry, it looks odd. He was convicted in 2022 for a homicide in 1988. Firstly, why was he playing for India despite that? Secondly, how the hell did it take that long to get it to stick?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 