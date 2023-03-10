Neville giving an awful interview there not knowledgeable of the detail of the event, the actual legal obligations uefa has defining what is outside the staduim as saint denis is odd compared to English grounds in its footprint ,and conflating Wembley euro 2020 final with paris is insulting as the issues are completely different.



Of course he would not sit down with a phil scraton, neville is not qualified to hold such an interview hence why ceferin choose to bat to the underarm soft balls of a gary.



Inter fans having issues at porto grimly no surprise .