'UEFA "terribly sorry" for Paris chaos as Ceferin points blame for lies about Liverpool fans
':-The UEFA president said that the governing body is committed to ensure there is no repeat of scenes in which innocent Liverpool fans were locked out of Champions League final and tear gassed by policewww.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/uefa-terribly-sorry-paris-chaos-29463541snippets...
'UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that the governing body is terribly sorry for the chaos that engulfed last seasons Champions League final - and initially blaming Liverpool supporters for the distressing scenes outside Stade de France.'
'In an upcoming interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Ceferin accepted UEFAs failings but levelled significant criticism at the door of French police who did not communicate with us and said that they will do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes at future finals'
'Ceferin said: I feel sorry for what happened and we will make sure that it doesnt happen again, thats the most important thing for me.
When I went to the match, I had a meeting with the King of Spain and someone came and said there is a problem with some entrances with the fans. We didnt know how serious that was back then, because UEFA does not have jurisdiction outside the stadium. The French police did not communicate with us.
Trust me, there is not a single person in UEFA who is not terribly sorry, and the main topic of conversation is how to make sure that it does not happen again. Thank God, nothing terrible happened.
We have to have better communication with the local authorities because in London [at the Euro 2021 final] again it was not UEFA who should protect outside the stadium, it was local police and, obviously, not very successfully.
We are doing everything we can and we will not let it happen again.'
^ He hasn't said a thing on this since the Independent Report came out. It has taken him 9 months to come out with that crap? An utter shite attempt at deflecting blame away from himself and UEFA...? Wow...
'Aleksander Čeferin reveals all on the Super League, football integrity & Liverpool's UCL Final
' - a 45 minute video at The Overlap (another Gary Neville soapbox)
:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YMtMg9BqZSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YMtMg9BqZSM</a>
^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMtMg9BqZSM
He starts talking about the events in Paris - and the Independent Report - at 19 minutes and 44 seconds into the above video, and ends at 24 minutes.