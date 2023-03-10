« previous next »
Re: Paris
« Reply #2160 on: March 10, 2023, 06:28:29 pm »
Anyone had an email from Uefa?
It's saying whoever purchased the tickets initially (ours were delivered to my mates house) should contact them.
But I thought LFC had been tasked with refunding us directly?
Re: Paris
« Reply #2161 on: March 10, 2023, 10:11:42 pm »
It's also occurred to me that a fair amount of touts will get refunds and won't pass it on to the match-goers.
Has anyone had any communication from the club?


Re: Paris
« Reply #2162 on: March 10, 2023, 11:13:33 pm »
Nothing here yet John , I did get an email after Paris to send photos and describe the experience so they have my details .
Re: Paris
« Reply #2163 on: March 10, 2023, 11:48:42 pm »
Nothing here from UEFA or the club.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: Paris
« Reply #2164 on: March 14, 2023, 11:15:58 am »
Has anybody contacted FIFA? had 2 ballot tickets and entered through gate C and emailed last week but had no contact since
« Reply #2165 on: March 14, 2023, 06:09:49 pm »
Quote from: goodie106 on March 14, 2023, 11:15:58 am
Has anybody contacted FIFA? had 2 ballot tickets and entered through gate C and emailed last week but had no contact since

We had two in the ballot for turnstile D. Just emailed UEFA yesterday even though I don't qualify based on their arbitrary logic. Obviously not heard back yet.  Let me know how you get on.  I did try to PM you but you can't receive them yet.
Re: Paris
« Reply #2166 on: March 14, 2023, 07:17:15 pm »
If you haven't already, register on the Uefa website, there's a link on there to follow to claim a refund if you didn't get it direct from LFC
Re: Paris
« Reply #2167 on: March 14, 2023, 08:51:44 pm »
« Reply #2168 on: March 15, 2023, 09:39:19 am »
Sister had a UEFA ticket in neutrals but in turnstile U. Is it worth still submitting it? Even though on paper it doesnt meet the criteria
Re: Paris
« Reply #2169 on: March 15, 2023, 10:22:42 am »
Contacted the club this morning, it's still with them to sort out at the moment:

"As per announcement that was published on the 7th March 2023, ﻿LFC will provide a further update to all supporters with details about when the refunds will be administered. If you purchased tickets through Liverpool FC, you do not have to take any action for the moment.﻿
Please keep checking the website for updates on this."
« Reply #2170 on: March 15, 2023, 11:01:30 am »
Quote from: John C on March 14, 2023, 07:17:15 pm
If you haven't already, register on the Uefa website, there's a link on there to follow to claim a refund if you didn't get it direct from LFC
Do you have a link or some information on where to look? I've logged onto my account but can't seem anything obvious.
« Reply #2171 on: March 15, 2023, 03:00:04 pm »
I was very disappointed to see the problems that Inter fans experienced at Porto with thousands of ticket holders excluded because they were wearing club colours nd had tckets outside of the away area.. The conditions they were penned in  outside were unacceptable.

Whilst my primary concern is our fans, if lessons from the past are not learned the whole depressing cycle simply spins again.
« Reply #2172 on: March 15, 2023, 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: pl_kop_1969 on March 15, 2023, 11:01:30 am
Do you have a link or some information on where to look? I've logged onto my account but can't seem anything obvious.
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/sections/360005592519-GENERAL-INFORMATION

Sorry mate only just seen this.
« Reply #2173 on: March 15, 2023, 03:34:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 15, 2023, 03:05:17 pm
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us
https://support.tickets-uclfinal.uefa.com/hc/en-us/sections/360005592519-GENERAL-INFORMATION

Sorry mate only just seen this.

I had access to UEFA tickets which were forward to me (Gate X) right next to our end and the only proof I have is the screenshot from the app where order history has conveniently disappeared.

The process of transferring tickets was quite thorough in terms of transferring to a specific email address registered with UEFA and additional details - looks like they didnt allocate the ticket to your profile which has probably stayed with the original purchaser so Im assuming I wont be eligible for a UEFA refund.

Does anyone know?
« Reply #2174 on: March 15, 2023, 03:59:51 pm »
Aleksander Ceferin can fuck off
« Reply #2175 on: March 15, 2023, 04:24:30 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March 15, 2023, 03:59:51 pm
Aleksander Ceferin can fuck off

Yup, blaming the French Police now. Seems like UEFA won't accept any responsibility.
« Reply #2176 on: March 15, 2023, 04:51:02 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on March 15, 2023, 04:24:30 pm
Yup, blaming the French Police now. Seems like UEFA won't accept any responsibility.

The liar claims he knew nothing about what was happening. Perhaps if he'd had the courtesy to listen to Steve Rotheram rather than walking away when he tried to alert him, he might have been better informed. The twat needs to be sacked not relected unopposed.
« Reply #2177 on: March 15, 2023, 05:01:21 pm »
.
'UEFA "terribly sorry" for Paris chaos as Ceferin points blame for lies about Liverpool fans':-

The UEFA president said that the governing body is committed to ensure there is no repeat of scenes in which innocent Liverpool fans were locked out of Champions League final and tear gassed by police

www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/uefa-terribly-sorry-paris-chaos-29463541





snippets...

'UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said that the governing body is terribly sorry for the chaos that engulfed last seasons Champions League final - and initially blaming Liverpool supporters for the distressing scenes outside Stade de France.'

&

'In an upcoming interview with Gary Neville on The Overlap, Ceferin accepted UEFAs failings but levelled significant criticism at the door of French police who did not communicate with us and said that they will do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of the scenes at future finals'

&

'Ceferin said: I feel sorry for what happened and we will make sure that it doesnt happen again, thats the most important thing for me.

When I went to the match, I had a meeting with the King of Spain and someone came and said there is a problem with some entrances with the fans. We didnt know how serious that was back then, because UEFA does not have jurisdiction outside the stadium. The French police did not communicate with us.

Trust me, there is not a single person in UEFA who is not terribly sorry, and the main topic of conversation is how to make sure that it does not happen again. Thank God, nothing terrible happened.

We have to have better communication with the local authorities because in London [at the Euro 2021 final] again it was not UEFA who should protect outside the stadium, it was local police and, obviously, not very successfully.

We are doing everything we can and we will not let it happen again.'



^ He hasn't said a thing on this since the Independent Report came out. It has taken him 9 months to come out with that crap? An utter shite attempt at deflecting blame away from himself and UEFA...? Wow...



'Aleksander Čeferin reveals all on the Super League, football integrity & Liverpool's UCL Final' - a 45 minute video at The Overlap (another Gary Neville soapbox):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YMtMg9BqZSM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YMtMg9BqZSM</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=YMtMg9BqZSM

He starts talking about the events in Paris - and the Independent Report - at 19 minutes and 44 seconds into the above video, and ends at 24 minutes.

« Reply #2178 on: March 15, 2023, 05:17:31 pm »
« Reply #2179 on: March 15, 2023, 06:51:47 pm »
Liverpool and Madrid directors have held a meeting today to discuss all sorts of matters according to reports.  I presume Paris came up?

« Reply #2180 on: March 16, 2023, 10:43:21 am »
Neville giving an awful interview there not knowledgeable of the detail of the event, the actual legal obligations uefa has   defining what is outside the staduim as saint denis is odd compared to English grounds in its footprint  ,and conflating Wembley euro 2020 final with paris is insulting as the issues are completely different.

Of course he would not sit down with a phil scraton, neville is not qualified to hold such an interview hence why ceferin choose to bat to the underarm soft balls of a gary.

Inter fans having issues at porto grimly no surprise .
« Reply #2181 on: March 18, 2023, 07:10:57 pm »
Quote from: End Product on March 16, 2023, 10:43:21 am
Inter fans having issues at porto grimly no surprise .

Thread on that here:

https://twitter.com/FootballShirtC2/status/1635764789363261442

Sure, lessons learnt.  >:(

fc
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 08:49:12 pm »
Has anyone been refunded by the club yet?
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 09:50:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:49:12 pm
Has anyone been refunded by the club yet?
No. Id rather we took them to task than the token gesture of a refund.
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:49:12 pm
Has anyone been refunded by the club yet?

Completely forgot about thatthought they wouldve released something further by now
