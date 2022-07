We’ve got a player on our hands again. Great job all involved getting him here



think he is a boyhood liverpool fan and has his head turned when we registered interest. Probably other clubs were interested but he only has his sights on us and that made the move much more smoother.we got quite a bit of portugese influence at the moment. Jota,fabio,fabinho,darwin and diaz. Surely no problems fitting in. Oh and not forgetting bobby as well. surely he would be a bit of a mentoring role for the younger lads. We can see the influence of ward,with his portugese connections, taking shape.