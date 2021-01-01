« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho  (Read 37511 times)

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,398
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:14:30 am
It was always a big signing for us. Klopp was very keen. Even after the deadline day balls up we really stuck at it.

:D :duh

Surely just take pre-season off Fromola, its got to be tiring.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,254
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:39:10 am »
Liverpool's new Magician and our next no. 10 :scarf
Logged
"Dont criticize what you dont understand, son. You never walked in that mans shoes."

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:43:41 am »
Boy looks class to be fair.
With the 5 subs rule i reckon he gets plenty of time playing either in the front 3 or as an 8.
Exciting times ahead.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 11:08:33 am »
For those of you who missed it, or for those of you who just fancy watching his showing last night again...
https://twitter.com/FabioRole/status/1550243516764274689
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,488
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 11:29:02 am »
Looks a decent player.
Imagine the thought of  him linking with Robbo will be getting a few managers worried.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 319
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:51:31 am
I went to Craven Cottage half a dozen times last year, and he stood out every single time, in different positions, particularly centrally though. He's a diamond of a player.
I remember hearing the commentator on Sky Sports referring to him as 'Magic Carvalho' a couple of times.

Looks the real deal and it's a frightening thought what Klopp is gonna turn this kid into.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline Studgotelli

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:36:50 am »
Pre season & its probably been said but I like the look of him, very much gives me Coutinho vibes. 
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,970
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:56:19 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:56:18 am
The only balls up that day come from yourself ;D

:lmao

epic
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,293
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 01:18:49 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 09:54:18 am
Not sure about p[ace, but he looks rapid.

So long as he doesn't feel out of p[ace...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 01:21:21 pm »
Player!
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,293
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #290 on: Yesterday at 01:22:04 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 10:25:24 am
:D :duh

Surely just take pre-season off Fromola, its got to be tiring.

Born miserable, not manufactured...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,666
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #291 on: Yesterday at 03:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 11:36:50 am
Pre season & its probably been said but I like the look of him, very much gives me Coutinho vibes. 

Absolutely, I'm really excited to see how he progresses.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #292 on: Today at 08:04:21 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 11:08:33 am
For those of you who missed it, or for those of you who just fancy watching his showing last night again...
https://twitter.com/FabioRole/status/1550243516764274689
Thanks, Roy. The confidence to beat the press and the mature decision-making is my takeaway.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,583
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #293 on: Today at 08:06:27 am »
Hell get a lot of game time you have to think, eh?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,281
Re: Welcome to Liverpool, Fabio Carvalho
« Reply #294 on: Today at 08:11:04 am »
I'm expecting to see a lot of him and Elliott. We're finally in the position where virtually no one can take their place for granted. (I love to see a plan discussed on RAWK over a decade ago finally come together!)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 