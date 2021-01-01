It was always a big signing for us. Klopp was very keen. Even after the deadline day balls up we really stuck at it.
I went to Craven Cottage half a dozen times last year, and he stood out every single time, in different positions, particularly centrally though. He's a diamond of a player.
The only balls up that day come from yourself
Not sure about p[ace, but he looks rapid.
Surely just take pre-season off Fromola, its got to be tiring.
Pre season & its probably been said but I like the look of him, very much gives me Coutinho vibes.
For those of you who missed it, or for those of you who just fancy watching his showing last night again... https://twitter.com/FabioRole/status/1550243516764274689
Page created in 0.032 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.25]