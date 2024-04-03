Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1300960 times)

Online thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30960 on: Today at 12:00:15 am »
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Logged

Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30961 on: Today at 06:47:49 am »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30962 on: Today at 09:46:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:00:15 am
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Poke version made me smile.  Thanks.
Logged


Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30963 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:47:49 am
New day, same Tories

https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/04/tory-so-sorry-leaking-fellow-mp-phone-numbers-grindr-20590738/?ico=top-stories_home_top

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-04-04/police-investigating-after-explicit-images-sent-to-mps-in-sexting-scam
William Wragg, and the other two (presumably, Tory) MPs are absolute morons. That alone should disqualify them as Members of Parliament. Anyone who can be so easily manipulated never should be near any levers of power.
Logged





Online spen71

  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30964 on: Today at 01:28:12 pm »
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30965 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 01:28:12 pm
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been

Good news.
Logged
