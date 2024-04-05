My concern is that we cannot take anything for granted anymore, or dismiss any potential outcome as outlandlish or improbable, no matter how insane it might seem on the surface. Vigilance is going to be what is needed here.
The Tories aren't finished yet. We don't know if the damage is going to be permanent. Many hoped that in 1997 and 2001. They were wrong. This country has shown it is capable of incredible idiocy and self harm, especially on single issues.
I'm not spouting hyperbole here. Just a warning. If we want to hold onto our rights, we cannot afford complacency. We have to be prepared to fight for them.
I think theyre finished this time, and I wouldnt generally take that view lightly. Okay, something totally unforeseen, ie some sort of curve ball event, could happen, but even that may not save them. Geopolitically, the worlds already in a state of flux.
For example, theyve been running with this Rwanda farce for years now, at significant costs to the taxpayer. They arent getting through legislation re leaving the ECHR before a GE. Its rhetoric, as they battle it out internally for future control of the party after its GE defeat.