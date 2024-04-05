Poll

The incoming Tory Tax Cuts..

Brilliant! With everyone struggling at the moment, a few hundred quid would be most welcome
Maybe a small one, but money should be spent on failing public services
There shouldn't be a tax cut when public services are already so broken. Keep spending what we are
Far more investment is needed in this country. Spend the money where it's needed now and fuck this stupid Austerity shite.
Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1302288 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30960 on: April 5, 2024, 12:00:15 am »
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30961 on: April 5, 2024, 06:47:49 am »
Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30962 on: April 5, 2024, 09:46:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on April  5, 2024, 12:00:15 am
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Poke version made me smile.  Thanks.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30963 on: April 5, 2024, 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on April  5, 2024, 06:47:49 am
New day, same Tories

https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/04/tory-so-sorry-leaking-fellow-mp-phone-numbers-grindr-20590738/?ico=top-stories_home_top

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-04-04/police-investigating-after-explicit-images-sent-to-mps-in-sexting-scam
William Wragg, and the other two (presumably, Tory) MPs are absolute morons. That alone should disqualify them as Members of Parliament. Anyone who can be so easily manipulated never should be near any levers of power.
Offline spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30964 on: April 5, 2024, 01:28:12 pm »
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30965 on: April 5, 2024, 01:30:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April  5, 2024, 01:28:12 pm
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been

Good news.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30966 on: April 5, 2024, 01:38:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on April  5, 2024, 01:30:05 pm
Good news.
Possibly but it's not clear how heavily invested UK pension schemes are.

Quote from: https://www.ft.com/content/58834a3a-8754-41b9-bd40-938e62fd662c
Thames Waters parent company defaults on debt

...

The default threatens to wipe out the stakes of Thames Waters nine shareholders, which include the Chinese and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds as well as Canadian and UK pension funds. The shareholders last week said that actions by water regulator Ofwat had made the company uninvestable.

I'm sure this structure is much more sensible than public ownership...

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30967 on: April 5, 2024, 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on April  5, 2024, 01:28:12 pm
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been

It's been a a huge win for the sharholders!
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30968 on: April 5, 2024, 02:38:05 pm »
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30969 on: April 5, 2024, 02:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  5, 2024, 02:38:05 pm
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.

Possibly quite a few UK pensions are invested to varying extents.
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30970 on: April 5, 2024, 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on April  5, 2024, 01:48:12 pm
It's been a a huge win for the sharholders!

It depends which shareholders, I dont think the current ones are feeling like or will be winners at all, the former Australian shareholders are probably the ones laughing all the way to the bank, where as the current shareholders will be thinking why and how the fuck they got themselves into this mess in the first place, but as we are all warned the value of your investment may go up as well as down and you can get back less than you originally invested, capital is at risk.
Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30971 on: April 5, 2024, 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  5, 2024, 02:38:05 pm
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.
Any idea what their exposure is?  I'd assume they wouldn't invest more than 2% in any company. Probably no more than 5% in any sector.
(On the upside, think of all the lovely dividends your pension has benefited from you capitalist leech (joke) )
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30972 on: April 5, 2024, 03:12:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on April  5, 2024, 03:06:13 pm
Any idea what their exposure is?  I'd assume they wouldn't invest more than 2% in any company. Probably no more than 5% in any sector.
(On the upside, think of all the lovely dividends your pension has benefited from you capitalist leech (joke) )

Their last statement on the matter was around March 28. I used to work for them so I have some idea around the basics. They have a very diverse portfolio to guard against this sort of thing, so I reckon a potential collapse has been factored into their latest financial appraisal.

Pity my pension. Is only worth £1500 a year. ;D
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30973 on: Yesterday at 08:50:12 am »
Thousands to miss out on dementia drug treatment as capacity of NHS is behind that of every other G7 country.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-guardian/20240406/281500756273380
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30974 on: Yesterday at 09:09:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:50:12 am
Thousands to miss out on dementia drug treatment as capacity of NHS is behind that of every other G7 country.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-guardian/20240406/281500756273380

And this is why we need privatisation! ::)
Offline spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30975 on: Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?
Offline west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30976 on: Yesterday at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?

Like hes got any money of his own, he lives off the charity of his wealthy supporters and friends half the time.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30977 on: Yesterday at 04:57:09 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 04:45:01 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?
Given that we make up 0.1% of Israels arms imports I suspect very little.  This is a morla position over anything else.
Something he lacks l
Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30978 on: Yesterday at 06:13:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:57:09 pm
Given that we make up 0.1% of Israels arms imports I suspect very little.  This is a morla position over anything else.
Something he lacks l
Apparently the defence trade is very heavily skewed to us importing from them too.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30979 on: Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm »
Saw a Guardian headline saying US anti abortion lobbyists are stepping up in the UK and "forging links with MPs".

Fuck's sake we need that election soon.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30980 on: Yesterday at 08:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:13:36 pm
Saw a Guardian headline saying US anti abortion lobbyists are stepping up in the UK and "forging links with MPs".

Fuck's sake we need that election soon.

Never happening here.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30981 on: Yesterday at 09:13:57 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:51:00 pm
Never happening here.

I don't believe anything is certain anymore. I've seen too much. Way too much.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30982 on: Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm »
Theres nearly 90% support for abortion in the uk https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/47568-where-does-the-british-public-stand-on-abortion-in-2023

And we dont have the evangelical Christians they have in the US.

So I dont think its likely. Imagine all the extra school fees for Tory MPs
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30983 on: Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:17:00 pm
Theres nearly 90% support for abortion in the uk https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/47568-where-does-the-british-public-stand-on-abortion-in-2023

And we dont have the evangelical Christians they have in the US.

So I dont think its likely. Imagine all the extra school fees for Tory MPs

It's like that now. But the GOP played a 40-50 year waiting game with Roe vs Wade. They won't be expecting to overturn it in a decade - but they're dealing with an electorate that voted for Brexit and Bozo. They can wait.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30984 on: Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
It's like that now. But the GOP played a 40-50 year waiting game with Roe vs Wade. They won't be expecting to overturn it in a decade - but they're dealing with an electorate that voted for Brexit and Bozo. They can wait.
Yeah, but we dont have the same legal system.

I cant see it ever getting even a foothold
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30985 on: Yesterday at 09:26:11 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
It's like that now. But the GOP played a 40-50 year waiting game with Roe vs Wade. They won't be expecting to overturn it in a decade - but they're dealing with an electorate that voted for Brexit and Bozo. They can wait.

Thats because of their fucked up legal system.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30986 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:28 pm
Yeah, but we dont have the same legal system.

I cant see it ever getting even a foothold

The government want to pull the country out of the ECHR. We cannot afford to be blasé. Not a single basic human right or need can be taken for granted in the current climate. It's easy enough to rig the system in a way that restricts abortion without technically making it illegal.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30987 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
There's been a bit of a concerted effort in Scotland from anti-abortionists, funded by American evangelicals etc, with the Scottish Government bringing through legislation to introduce buffer zones around abortion/sexual health clinics. It hasn't really taken off though, beyond an initial bump.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30988 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:28:43 pm
The government want to pull the country out of the ECHR. We cannot afford to be blasé. Not a single basic human right or need can be taken for granted in the current climate. It's easy enough to rig the system in a way that restricts abortion without technically making it illegal.

Government are at best split on pulling out.  Even if the loons to the right manage to push this forward, theres not enough time left before a GE.  Government is in its dead zone.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30989 on: Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:04:54 pm
Government are at best split on pulling out.  Even if the loons to the right manage to push this forward, theres not enough time left before a GE.  Government is in its dead zone.

My concern is that we cannot take anything for granted anymore, or dismiss any potential outcome as outlandlish or improbable, no matter how insane it might seem on the surface. Vigilance is going to be what is needed here.

The Tories aren't finished yet. We don't know if the damage is going to be permanent. Many hoped that in 1997 and 2001. They were wrong. This country has shown it is capable of incredible idiocy and self harm, especially on single issues.

I'm not spouting hyperbole here. Just a warning. If we want to hold onto our rights, we cannot afford complacency. We have to be prepared to fight for them.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30990 on: Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:44:59 pm
My concern is that we cannot take anything for granted anymore, or dismiss any potential outcome as outlandlish or improbable, no matter how insane it might seem on the surface. Vigilance is going to be what is needed here.

The Tories aren't finished yet. We don't know if the damage is going to be permanent. Many hoped that in 1997 and 2001. They were wrong. This country has shown it is capable of incredible idiocy and self harm, especially on single issues.

I'm not spouting hyperbole here. Just a warning. If we want to hold onto our rights, we cannot afford complacency. We have to be prepared to fight for them.

I think theyre finished this time, and I wouldnt generally take that view lightly.  Okay, something totally unforeseen, ie some sort of curve ball event, could happen, but even that may not save them. Geopolitically, the worlds already in a state of flux. 

For example, theyve been running with this Rwanda farce for years now, at significant costs to the taxpayer. They arent getting through legislation re leaving the ECHR before a GE.  Its rhetoric, as they battle it out internally for future control of the party after its GE defeat.
Offline rob1966

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30991 on: Yesterday at 11:31:25 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:22:33 pm
It's like that now. But the GOP played a 40-50 year waiting game with Roe vs Wade. They won't be expecting to overturn it in a decade - but they're dealing with an electorate that voted for Brexit and Bozo. They can wait.

They'll all be dead in the next 15/20 years, the younger generation won't buy into that shit
Offline Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30992 on: Today at 12:13:21 am »
I want to believe you guys, and maybe even you're right. But we can't take anything for granted anymore. We've seen too much idiocy from the electorate, regardless of who might be dead or alive in 20 years.

Maybe when the Tories are on 20 seats I might begin to relax, but we know these extremists will just turn their attention to whichever group offers them the best chance of making noise. We've seen with Reform that you don't actually need a single MP to make waves.

All those right winger voters will need to find a political home somewhere. And whichever party they end up supporting will drift right to accommodate them.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30993 on: Today at 01:41:37 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on April  5, 2024, 02:38:05 pm
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.

The USS Pension Scheme. Rubbish name for a Starship that.
