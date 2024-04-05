I want to believe you guys, and maybe even you're right. But we can't take anything for granted anymore. We've seen too much idiocy from the electorate, regardless of who might be dead or alive in 20 years.



Maybe when the Tories are on 20 seats I might begin to relax, but we know these extremists will just turn their attention to whichever group offers them the best chance of making noise. We've seen with Reform that you don't actually need a single MP to make waves.



All those right winger voters will need to find a political home somewhere. And whichever party they end up supporting will drift right to accommodate them.