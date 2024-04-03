Poll

Author Topic: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES  (Read 1301806 times)

Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30960 on: Yesterday at 12:00:15 am »
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30961 on: Yesterday at 06:47:49 am »
Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30962 on: Yesterday at 09:46:57 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 12:00:15 am
A bit of light relief, courtesy of Edwin Hayward's dismantling of the Tory flagshaggers:
https://twitter.com/edwinhayward/status/1775158144458494458

(It's also summarised on The Poke for anyone unable or unwilling to use Xitter: https://www.thepoke.com/2024/04/03/this-fabulous-takedown-of-esther-mcveys-fake-flag-fury-was-magnificently-done/)
Poke version made me smile.  Thanks.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30963 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:47:49 am
New day, same Tories

https://metro.co.uk/2024/04/04/tory-so-sorry-leaking-fellow-mp-phone-numbers-grindr-20590738/?ico=top-stories_home_top

https://www.itv.com/news/2024-04-04/police-investigating-after-explicit-images-sent-to-mps-in-sexting-scam
William Wragg, and the other two (presumably, Tory) MPs are absolute morons. That alone should disqualify them as Members of Parliament. Anyone who can be so easily manipulated never should be near any levers of power.
Online spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30964 on: Yesterday at 01:28:12 pm »
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been
Offline killer-heels

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30965 on: Yesterday at 01:30:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:28:12 pm
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been

Good news.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30966 on: Yesterday at 01:38:38 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:30:05 pm
Good news.
Possibly but it's not clear how heavily invested UK pension schemes are.

Quote from: https://www.ft.com/content/58834a3a-8754-41b9-bd40-938e62fd662c
Thames Waters parent company defaults on debt

...

The default threatens to wipe out the stakes of Thames Waters nine shareholders, which include the Chinese and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth funds as well as Canadian and UK pension funds. The shareholders last week said that actions by water regulator Ofwat had made the company uninvestable.

I'm sure this structure is much more sensible than public ownership...

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30967 on: Yesterday at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 01:28:12 pm
Thames Water has defaulted on its debt   What a mess privatisation has been

It's been a a huge win for the sharholders!
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30968 on: Yesterday at 02:38:05 pm »
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30969 on: Yesterday at 02:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:38:05 pm
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.

Possibly quite a few UK pensions are invested to varying extents.
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30970 on: Yesterday at 02:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 01:48:12 pm
It's been a a huge win for the sharholders!

It depends which shareholders, I dont think the current ones are feeling like or will be winners at all, the former Australian shareholders are probably the ones laughing all the way to the bank, where as the current shareholders will be thinking why and how the fuck they got themselves into this mess in the first place, but as we are all warned the value of your investment may go up as well as down and you can get back less than you originally invested, capital is at risk.
Offline PaulF

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30971 on: Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 02:38:05 pm
I know my pension scheme USS was invested in Thames water. No idea which dumbass thought that was a good idea. They should have looked into divesting years ago.
Any idea what their exposure is?  I'd assume they wouldn't invest more than 2% in any company. Probably no more than 5% in any sector.
(On the upside, think of all the lovely dividends your pension has benefited from you capitalist leech (joke) )
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30972 on: Yesterday at 03:12:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 03:06:13 pm
Any idea what their exposure is?  I'd assume they wouldn't invest more than 2% in any company. Probably no more than 5% in any sector.
(On the upside, think of all the lovely dividends your pension has benefited from you capitalist leech (joke) )

Their last statement on the matter was around March 28. I used to work for them so I have some idea around the basics. They have a very diverse portfolio to guard against this sort of thing, so I reckon a potential collapse has been factored into their latest financial appraisal.

Pity my pension. Is only worth £1500 a year. ;D
Offline TSC

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30973 on: Today at 08:50:12 am »
Thousands to miss out on dementia drug treatment as capacity of NHS is behind that of every other G7 country.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-guardian/20240406/281500756273380
Online Red Beret

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30974 on: Today at 09:09:43 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:50:12 am
Thousands to miss out on dementia drug treatment as capacity of NHS is behind that of every other G7 country.

https://www.pressreader.com/uk/the-guardian/20240406/281500756273380

And this is why we need privatisation! ::)
Online spen71

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30975 on: Today at 04:45:01 pm »
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?
Online west_london_red

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30976 on: Today at 04:50:35 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:45:01 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?

Like hes got any money of his own, he lives off the charity of his wealthy supporters and friends half the time.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Never mind 'Stop the Boats' - STOP THE TORIES
« Reply #30977 on: Today at 04:57:09 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 04:45:01 pm
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying it would be insane to have an arms embargo with Israel.    How many shares does he have in the industry?
Given that we make up 0.1% of Israels arms imports I suspect very little.  This is a morla position over anything else.
Something he lacks l
