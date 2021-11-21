

I think Truss will try to strong arm them into putting out a favourable forecast but the world can see they are discredited so the OBR will be very wary of doing anything they are not comfortable with. They will know that Truss is setting them up to take the blame if they are too bullish. The net result will be a weak document or nothing at all.



Like Trump, Truss think she can lie and bullsh*t her way out of this but you cant blag the markets anymore than you can blag a virus. Interest rates will shoot up, month after month, screwing everyone with a mortgage. On top of huge energy bills, high food prices and a tanking economy, there will be no magic recovery.



The challenge for Labour now is not just winning but winning big. They need to keep up the momentum by hounding them at every turn, while developing their own agenda. Dont forget, dont forgive.