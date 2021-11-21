Poll

Are you disappointed with British Politics

Yeah. It's rubbish
Meh.
Nah
No it's great
I like Politically motivated Cheesy snacks called Dave
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Down

Author Topic: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street  (Read 497894 times)

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:09:57 pm
@JasonGroves1
Tory grandee Sir Charles Walker tells
@Channel4News
 that if Labour's 33-point poll lead is repeated at an election the Conservatives will 'cease to exist as a political party'

 :P

That poll will definitely panic them. This Tory conference will be hilarious.

I watched that interview.  He said the best they (Tories) could hope for would be a 1997-type Labour landslide, as opposed to being wiped out completely as a political party.  He gave some sort of example of similar happening relatively recently in Canada.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,242
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:04:59 pm
It's like Watford last season with Roy Hodgson. He was hopeless and taking them down with a whimper but they'd already sacked two managers, they couldn't really sack a third.

They're damned if they do and damned if they don't though, they're fucked. It was similar with John Major after Black Wednesday in the 90s but at least the Tories had the option of getting rid of him and changing leader, they didn't bother in the end and knew their time was up anyway. They can't even roll the dice now. Any leadership change would need an election to follow quickly. The only thing they could do is to do that and hope it mitigates the losses (bearing in mind the current polling).  Limping on until 2024 could do them a lot more damage.

John Major was actually a canny operator. He resigned the leadership before his opponents were ready to move against them, forcing their hand. He won re-election to the leadership and they were stuck with him for the rest of their term. It was a mark of the chaos and splits they were enduring at the time that he had to do it in the first place though.

They're now caught in a bit of a bind. Where before the plan was likely do enough damage that they could spend a term in opposition sniping at Labour for failing to fix their mess, now they're facing an uphill battle to win the election after next. Fucking things up even more will only worsen those odds.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:20:00 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:07:31 pm
Truss having emergency talks with the OBR now.

Probably telling the OBR to bury any report.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:08:04 pm
I assume shes trying to pressure/threaten them.

Does the Chancellor appoint their head?

Yeah, I would assume the OBR report when it comes out will be full of optimistic growth projections, whether the market buys the report or not will be interesting.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:05:38 pm
Is there a vote planned for the mini-budget? Is it required?

It should be, simply because there are so many Tory MPs against it, as there are against Truss as PM. However Id envisage there wont be, unless enough Tories against it are flush enough to risk losing their seats.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:15:26 pm
Yeah, I would assume the OBR report when it comes out will be full of optimistic growth projections, whether the market buys the report or not will be interesting.
Assuming you are being serious: Presumably, the OBR is populated by serious people who - unlike Tory politicians - are concerned about the possibility of being humiliated and their future careers. I can't imagine that they will be coerced into doing something like that.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 10:24:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:14:55 pm
Probably telling the OBR to bury any report.

This could be another small win for Labour similarly to what was done in 1997 with the plan to give the BoE independence, pledge to bring in a law saying any and all changes to taxation automatically triggers an OBR report on impact so this cant happen again.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:19:31 pm
It should be, simply because there are so many Tory MPs against it, as there are against Truss as PM. However Id envisage there wont be, unless enough Tories against it are flush enough to risk losing their seats.
Hmm. This lot don't care about anything, norms, or decency. So yeah, I can see them just binning it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
Assuming you are being serious: Presumably, the OBR is populated by serious people who - unlike Tory politicians - are concerned about the possibility of being humiliated and their future careers. I can't imagine that they will be coerced into doing something like that.

Do I think professional people can be leaned on to produce a more optimistic report or give someone the answer they want? Yes, I do believe thats possible.

Or let me put it another way. Do you think Truss and Kami-Kwasi will be allowing a report to come out that says they are fucking morons? If that was the case they would have held firm and said nothing is coming from the OBR until its otherwise due.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,887
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm »
Wouldnt be surprised if they do threaten the OBR and members of the board simply resign.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,284
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 10:50:14 pm »

I think Truss will try to strong arm them into putting out a favourable forecast but the world can see they are discredited so the OBR will be very wary of doing anything they are not comfortable with. They will know that Truss is setting them up to take the blame if they are too bullish. The net result will be a weak document or nothing at all.

Like Trump, Truss think she can lie and bullsh*t her way out of this but you cant blag the markets anymore than you can blag a virus. Interest rates will shoot up, month after month, screwing everyone with a mortgage. On top of huge energy bills, high food prices and a tanking economy, there will be no magic recovery.

The challenge for Labour now is not just winning but winning big. They need to keep up the momentum by hounding them at every turn, while developing their own agenda. Dont forget, dont forgive.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 10:50:42 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm
Hmm. This lot don't care about anything, norms, or decency. So yeah, I can see them just binning it.

Much may depend on the lowlights incoming of the Tory conference.  Should that go pear shaped internal opposition to Truss and her cabinet will grow.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,109
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 10:54:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm
Do I think professional people can be leaned on to produce a more optimistic report or give someone the answer they want? Yes, I do believe thats possible.

Or let me put it another way. Do you think Truss and Kami-Kwasi will be allowing a report to come out that says they are fucking morons? If that was the case they would have held firm and said nothing is coming from the OBR until its otherwise due.

Truss is definitely going in there to lean on them, there's no other reason for the meeting. However when you have a look at the chairman of the OBR Richard Hughes it becomes apparent why KamiKwasi didn't go to him in the first place, this is a very serious economist who has a background that includes work with the Resolution Foundation. In short he's not one of them and I doubt they have any leverage to make him do their bidding.

https://obr.uk/about-the-obr/who-we-are/richard-hughes/

This could be yet another disaster in the making for Truss
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,563
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15293 on: Yesterday at 11:01:53 pm »
The OBR would have their credibility wiped out and in fact it would probably make the markets more unstable.
Logged

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,804
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15294 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm »
Dan Snow's verdict on Truss' regional radio interviews:

That was the worst provincial campaign of any of our leaders since autumn 1216 when King John, marching about dealing with a rebellion & two invasions, caught dysentery in Norfolk, lost the Crown Jewels in The Wash and died in Nottinghamshire
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15295 on: Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm »
I just had a look at HSBCs mortgage rates, and a 5 year fixed is cheaper then a 2 year fixed deal which is completely arse about face to normal times.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15296 on: Yesterday at 11:34:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Wouldnt be surprised if they do threaten the OBR and members of the board simply resign.
This would seem far more likely.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,563
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 12:01:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:31:37 pm
I just had a look at HSBCs mortgage rates, and a 5 year fixed is cheaper then a 2 year fixed deal which is completely arse about face to normal times.

Yep and i think 10 years is cheaper than 5 last time i looked.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,714
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15298 on: Today at 12:10:09 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:01:47 am
Yep and i think 10 years is cheaper than 5 last time i looked.

I guess thats a small positive in that the banks are expecting rates to come down in the medium to longer term but not much comfort in the short term obviously.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,386
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15299 on: Today at 12:22:50 am »
Seriously, either I am going insane or the world around me is. 




I struggled to accept Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson could be Mayor of London (even though I don't really know London as a whole), I then struggled with the concept that Donald Trump could be the President of The USA, that done, I then had to contend with the idea that Boris was actually Prime Minister of the UK. Could it get any madder, yes it could, Liz Truss took over and started to make Boris look like a competent and reasonable PM.


Seriously, is this all happening or is it a bad dream
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,641
  • Dutch Class
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15300 on: Today at 12:25:01 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
I watched that interview.  He said the best they (Tories) could hope for would be a 1997-type Labour landslide, as opposed to being wiped out completely as a political party.  He gave some sort of example of similar happening relatively recently in Canada.

A key point with this, which happened in the early 90s. A regional western factional party (Reform Party) sprang up to hoover up social conservatives and kooks. The small c-conservative original party (Progressive Conservatives) clung on for a few years in Eastern Canada. Eventually the two parties merged to form the Canadian Reform Alliance Party until someone realized the acronym was CRAP.

The Reform wing renamed the party the Conservative Party of Canada, borrowed anti-science Republican policies and were back in power by 2006 . The wingnuts are now firmly in control, digging deep from the GOP culture war playbook, and battering social media daily with daily outrage and grievance meme politics through a complaint right-wing media.

They'll probably get in to power at the next election despite having an immensely unlikable economically illiterate leader and zero ideas for actual governance. Ergo, do not readily assume the demise of the Conservatives is prolonged or imminent.
Logged

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,700
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15301 on: Today at 12:42:45 am »
If anyone missed the eight-car-pile-up set of interviews earlier, here they all are.



Amazing how the pauses get longer as she works her way through the interviews. Toe curling.

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,242
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15302 on: Today at 01:14:33 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:46:48 pm
Wouldnt be surprised if they do threaten the OBR and members of the board simply resign.

All things being equal, that would be newsworthy and difficult to bury, but these days who knows?

If OBR members resigned en-masse ahead of a favourable OBR report, then it's pretty easy to join the dots. That said, I've been drinking, so wtf do I know?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,687
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Conservatives: wholly-owned subsidiary of the ERG and 55 Tufton Street
« Reply #15303 on: Today at 07:05:54 am »
40k nurses have quit the NHS in the last year. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-63080462

Wonder what will be left of the country after 12 years of a Tory wrecking ball?  In the meantime, dont get sick.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Up
« previous next »
 