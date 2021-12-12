I'm not sure 'luck' is really a factor.
Yeah, I suppose you might be 'lucky' and get a top job and everything if you have no talent, no ability and make absolutely no effort whatsoever if your life. But the chances of that would seem to be rather remote.****
I believe strongly that you have to support people that didn't get born with a silver spoon in their mouths and that social, educational and other support should be provided to help them get along.
I suppose you could describe me as 'lucky' - came from a single parent family, lived in council estates and had no money. But I also worked as a teenage - did three papers rounds, cleaned cars in a local garage, caddied at the golf for money, did odd jobs where I could and when I had a chance at a real job, I worked my bollocks off and have continued to do so for 40 years.
Is it lucky where I am? Not sure, but without the effort and hard work and ability to do the job and know stuff and learn stuff then the luckiest person on Earth wouldn't stand a chance of replicating what I did and do.
I'd say the biggest advantage I had was my mum that believed in me, encouraged me and supported me in every way she could.
The difference between people with caring parents that those without are stark.
Interesting discussion though
**** Unless you are a feckless twat with massively rich parents that bail you out every second of your waking life to give you jobs and toys that you didn't work for or deserve - which sadly describes a fairly large swathe of society