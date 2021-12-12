Social media and reality show 'star' Molly-Mae Hague has caused ructions by saying, in an interview, that people can achieve whatever they want in life just by wanting it enough and working hard to get it, and rubbishing the notion that things like having a natural advantage in life (in her case coming from a well-off family, having good looks, being white) is not a factor.



It's a shocking lack of self awareness.



There was a R5L 'debate' on this earlier and one woman was vociferous in her defence of Molly-Mae's comments, saying that she herself started from nothing and made a successful business through hard work (the inference being that 'anyone can do it if they work hard'), and saying that Molly Mae has worked from being a teenager.



I reject this whole notion of 'work hard and you will succeed'. I know lots of people who have worked - and still work - their knackers off yet still struggle to financially achieve. I know people who've started businesses and worked 20 hour days to make it work but it's failed. I know people who have coasted and had a lot of financial success.



The common theme? Pure luck. Some people are born with intelligence or a keen savviness or a easy-talking manner. Others take advantage of the looks they were born with. Others are born into wealth and build networks in private schools that they exploit through their careers.



In the case of Molly-Mae Hague, she is inarguably pretty. Coming from a pretty wealthy 'middle class background', she spent her teens entering - and winning - teen beauty contests and progressed to modelling and then a bit of social media 'influencing'. It's from this - and due to her looks - that she appeared on Love Island. She homed in on Tyson Fury's brother Tommy on the show, and her 'social media following' increased massively. She's then leveraged this fame to start her own self-tanning brand and secured a plum job at online fashion company PrettyLittleThing.



She's been lucky - she was born into a family with a bit of money and, more importantly, with good looks.



To then claim in an interview that she's where she is due only to her wanting something enough and working hard for it, is pure arrogance.



But there's a wider discussion here. In the R5L debate, a frustrating number of people were droning on about 'hard work' and the need for us all to work hard. It's a very Tory approach to take.



Am I being unreasonable here? Does the recipe for success only involve the ingredient of 'hard work' and desire to succeed?

