Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'

Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« on: Today at 11:20:31 am »
Social media and reality show 'star' Molly-Mae Hague has caused ructions by saying, in an interview, that people can achieve whatever they want in life just by wanting it enough and working hard to get it, and rubbishing the notion that things like having a natural advantage in life (in her case coming from a well-off family, having good looks, being white) is not a factor.

It's a shocking lack of self awareness.

There was a R5L 'debate' on this earlier and one woman was vociferous in her defence of Molly-Mae's comments, saying that she herself started from nothing and made a successful business through hard work (the inference being that 'anyone can do it if they work hard'), and saying that Molly Mae has worked from being a teenager.

I reject this whole notion of 'work hard and you will succeed'. I know lots of people who have worked - and still work - their knackers off yet still struggle to financially achieve. I know people who've started businesses and worked 20 hour days to make it work but it's failed. I know people who have coasted and had a lot of financial success.

The common theme? Pure luck. Some people are born with intelligence or a keen savviness or a easy-talking manner. Others take advantage of the looks they were born with. Others are born into wealth and build networks in private schools that they exploit through their careers.

In the case of Molly-Mae Hague, she is inarguably pretty. Coming from a pretty wealthy 'middle class background', she spent her teens entering - and winning - teen beauty contests and progressed to modelling and then a bit of social media 'influencing'. It's from this - and due to her looks - that she appeared on Love Island. She homed in on Tyson Fury's brother Tommy on the show, and her 'social media following' increased massively. She's then leveraged this fame to start her own self-tanning brand and secured a plum job at online fashion company PrettyLittleThing.

She's been lucky - she was born into a family with a bit of money and, more importantly, with good looks.

To then claim in an interview that she's where she is due only to her wanting something enough and working hard for it, is pure arrogance.

But there's a wider discussion here. In the R5L debate, a frustrating number of people were droning on about 'hard work' and the need for us all to work hard. It's a very Tory approach to take.

Am I being unreasonable here? Does the recipe for success only involve the ingredient of 'hard work' and desire to succeed?
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:29:43 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:31 am
Am I being unreasonable here? Does the recipe for success only involve the ingredient of 'hard work' and desire to succeed?

No there is definitely an element of luck too. A lot of these vloggers got into the YouTube game just at the right time. Take Jake/Logan Paul as another example. If it wasn't for YouTube they'd probably be blowing each other off in some trailer park somewhere, instead they're millionaires.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:34:46 am »
A lot of it is who you know and luck.
  • Klopptimist
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:36:15 am »
Getting in early on a new trend is a big thing, sure. The internet is awash with people trying to copy early successful formulas rather than find their own niche.

I think as well, people have different ideas of what 'success' is, which leads to arguments on this sort of topic. Whoever this girl is has a load of natural advantages that allow her to have a higher ceiling for what she can achieve, and also gives her a bit of safety net. Other people don't have that, but if looking at her life and aspiring to the same is their target, then they'll be disappointed for sure.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:40:38 am »
Its incredibly sad that this is what young people aspire to be like.
Vacuous identikit gossiping clothes horse hags who sell their entire lives on the internet to idiots.
Fucking state of the world.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
her comments were stupid but not at all unsurprising. i don't think all influencers are awful, but there's a sub-set of them that are extremely privileged and live a life far removed from ordinary people.

that said, her opinions echo a fair amount of the Tories-to-centrists in this country who are holding on to Thatcher-esque sentiment. she just happens to have the platform and followers for her message to anger people.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:45:32 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:40:38 am
Its incredibly sad that this is what young people aspire to be like.
Vacuous identikit gossiping clothes horse hags who sell their entire lives on the internet to idiots.
Fucking state of the world.

I can sort of understand it though- many people work their arses off all week while house prices, petrol, energy bills just rise and rise and wages do not.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:50:16 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:20:31 am
To then claim in an interview that she's where she is due only to her wanting something enough and working hard for it, is pure arrogance.

It's also incredibly insulting to most of the population. My dad worked his absolute arse off six days a week for his family pretty much until he died, with fairly little financial reward to show for it. I would hazard a guess he knew more about putting in a shift than these 'influencers' do and I'm sure most of us could say similar about people we know.

Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:58:32 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:45:32 am
I can sort of understand it though- many people work their arses off all week while house prices, petrol, energy bills just rise and rise and wages do not.

I've left education now, but talking to some of the teenagers about what they aspired to was depressing at times. Social media stardom is a very common idea for a way out of the grind. They're increasingly aware that getting a 'real' job won't give them the sort of lifestyle they see constantly online.
Re: Molly-Mae, Privilege & 'Hard Work'
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:08:49 pm »
This ridiculous theory, meant to inspire youth, will prove false to almost all.

Reality: The world is full of starving, delusional, unemployed, actor/dancer/singer/dj/artists/wedding planner/rockstar/model/writer types (all beautiful people) who will learn few life skills and not the tedium and slog of actually having to work at something unglamourous to pay the bills.

The faster you rise, the quicker you fall.

Imo, most flash in the pansters, some dazzled by new fame, disseminate this rubbish to increase their fan base.  Unlike proven celebs who know how hard it is to stay near the top.  Most don't. 

Only real talent stands the test of time.
