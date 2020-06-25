Poll

So. Pretty much every day if you see a BMW, Merc, Audi, Chelsea Tractor or the like.. It's going to be a shitshow.. Why is it?

People buy cars that are too big/more powerful than they can handle, which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that make them feel special and their arrogance overflows into their driving which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that reflect their driving ability which is why they drive like shite
People just think - wow! If I buy that then I can drive shite and it's awesome which is why they drive like shite
I like Chee.... CRIPES!! A BWM attempting to Rever.... SMASH!! CRASH!! WALLLLLLOOPPPPP!!!! AARRRGHHH!
Author Topic: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?  (Read 1357 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,438
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #40 on: January 7, 2022, 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on January  7, 2022, 04:19:44 pm
Maybe its you 😉

Yeah us Astra drivers are a menace :)
I like cats

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,119
  • 27 years...
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #41 on: January 7, 2022, 07:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  7, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
The Vauxhall Zafira has been named as the most accident-prone car in the country.
Yes, but they were all cut up by an Audi.  ;)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #42 on: January 7, 2022, 08:31:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2022, 05:25:06 pm
Loads of S3 and RS3 get nicked for just that reason, make a great get away car

Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Online nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #43 on: January 7, 2022, 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on January  7, 2022, 08:31:41 pm
Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"

Middle of a chase - oops we need more electric :) Who forgot to charge the fucker
Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,625
  • Sound
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #44 on: January 7, 2022, 09:03:55 pm »
Yes it's all your fault!  :D

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #45 on: January 8, 2022, 07:40:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on January  7, 2022, 10:28:09 am
It goes both ways - for every prick of an audi driver there is an arsehole of a 206 boy racer.

You get a tonne of people who think they are "really good drivers" and so think they can drive faster or nip in and out of spaces because they are just such. a. good. driver.

The other type of shit driver is because they have left themselves far too little time to get to their destination so they are stressed and that so drive erratically.

Rob makes a great point that the driving test doesn't exactly teach real driving and that.

I know it doesn't fit the stereotypes but the car you drive doesn't make you a prick - these jokes are as outdated as the comedians who started them back in the 70s.

That said, I've never seen a twat driving a Honda Civic and that part of the reason why it is why it is the best damn car in the world

There's a film about twats that drive civics
Nah.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,344
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #46 on: January 8, 2022, 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on January  7, 2022, 08:31:41 pm
Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"

No point having massive acceleration if you can't get in front of the car being chased and a well driven RS3 will still give a Tesla a hard time.

How would the battery cope in a 40 minute chase where its being floored constantly, don't they start to overheat?
Online Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #47 on: January 8, 2022, 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2022, 09:29:07 am
No point having massive acceleration if you can't get in front of the car being chased and a well driven RS3 will still give a Tesla a hard time.

How would the battery cope in a 40 minute chase where its being floored constantly, don't they start to overheat?

40 minutes would absolutely NOT be a problem.
As for overheating - I've never known that to happen and you actually have to warm the batteries to get the fastest charge, so they tend to stay cool just from the airflow.

And whilst the RS3 might give a hard time, it is very rarely going to have a straight run - The slower/smaller/older police cars are always going to be up ahead to do something to slow it down (blocks, spikes, just sitting in front of it), police don't tend to do fast chases solo unless they really have to.

The point is that there is no longer the option to just blast past too quickly for them to catch the plates - The new electrics will be on your arse in seconds.
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #48 on: January 8, 2022, 10:47:45 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  7, 2022, 03:42:37 pm


I get my kicks on bikes. The top speed of my last 5 bikes were 154mph, 186mph, 165mph, 165 mph and 178mph. Most I have seen on a speedo was just touching 170mph.

With having an HGV licence now, I behave when out on the bike now. i have got a driving day in June though at Elvington, Ferrari 430 and a Lamborghini LP560 Gallardo, they will be getting caned ;D

I take it you're reaching those speeds on a track yes? I can't find motorways long enough to reach more than 112mph. Although I did ease off for fear of the 5-O being up ahead! There's plenty more in the bike. If you ride on the track I wouldn't say you're a shite driver though.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline gravy red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #49 on: January 8, 2022, 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  8, 2022, 10:47:45 am
I take it you're reaching those speeds on a track yes? I can't find motorways long enough to reach more than 112mph. Although I did ease off for fear of the 5-O being up ahead! There's plenty more in the bike. If you ride on the track I wouldn't say you're a shite driver though.

Lol. Im sorry to say you dont even need a motorway to hit those speeds. Ive chatted to Rob before about motor bikes, like him, I have 2, one forthe road and one for  the track.

I still Ride mine.

Please dont get me wrong, Im not getting into a debate or conversation the rights or wrongs because yes its wrong but merely pointing out these bikes (and) cars do not need much in the way of distance to.  Be able to hit these speeds (with ease).

Did you not see the bit where he said he rode them like he stole them 🙈😂
« Last Edit: January 8, 2022, 12:09:23 pm by gravy red »
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,344
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #50 on: January 8, 2022, 01:03:40 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  8, 2022, 10:47:45 am
I take it you're reaching those speeds on a track yes? I can't find motorways long enough to reach more than 112mph. Although I did ease off for fear of the 5-O being up ahead! There's plenty more in the bike. If you ride on the track I wouldn't say you're a shite driver though.

Of course. It certainly was not on a dead straight, less than 1 mile long, piece of deserted country road with no cars, pedestrians or junctions.

My R1 will do 112mph in 2nd gear, in under 6 seconds.

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #51 on: January 8, 2022, 01:16:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  8, 2022, 01:03:40 pm
Of course. It certainly was not on a dead straight, less than 1 mile long, piece of deserted country road with no cars, pedestrians or junctions.

My R1 will do 112mph in 2nd gear, in under 6 seconds.

Nice, my GSF650 is quick enough for me. I think bikers are better drivers than car drivers anyway  ;)
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,438
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #52 on: January 8, 2022, 01:31:08 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January  8, 2022, 01:16:30 pm
Nice, my GSF650 is quick enough for me. I think bikers are better drivers than car drivers anyway  ;)

Not sure they are 'better' but I'd say they are far more aware and far less likely to 'feel safe in a box' than people that have just driven cars.

I rode bikes - not real ones like Rob's but 50cc and 125cc for about 4 or 5 years and they give you road awareness that's totally different from car drivers. You are totally aware that one mistake from yourself or another road user and you're likely to be seriously injured. I came off it a few times - once on mud and twice on black ice and was lucky on those occasions - no car up my arse to run me over as I hit the deck.

Now that I just drive a car, I'm always pausing that extra second and being extra careful on speed limited roads with cars as I'm very aware that a mistake on my part could crush a child or end someones life. I always give it a second look and on occasion it's helped me avoid disaster - the most recent was a not very well lit piece of road - me and the missus in the car and I saw 'something' and hesitated, causing me to slam on and the car behind to start smashing his horn wildly in anger. Sure enough a millisecond later a lad on a black bike with no lights and a black hoody ghosted past where I'd have flattened him seconds ago.

For these people driving like arseholes I'd like to see how they genuinely felt 'being dead hard' driving a car at 50 down a 20 limit if they did wipe out a kid? Hardly something to be proud of is it. I'd say that it's probably a life changing event as much as to the poor person they wiped out.

But they probably only consider that after the event.
« Last Edit: January 8, 2022, 01:35:07 pm by Andy @ Allerton! »
I like cats

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #53 on: Today at 10:56:00 am »
I find the majority of motorcycle riders to be utter knobheads on the road. Speed far more than car drivers, overtake (over the speed limit) far more than car drivers. Undertake on motorways.

Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,438
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:00 am
I find the majority of motorcycle riders to be utter knobheads on the road. Speed far more than car drivers, overtake (over the speed limit) far more than car drivers. Undertake on motorways.



Where do you live?

Not particularly noticed that behaviour around Liverpool or the North West.

I don't drive as much as I did, but I can count on one hand the number of times I've been undertaken in my car by bikers in nearly 40 years.

I've seen the odd speeder on a bike, but absolutely dwarfed by the number of dickheads in Audi's, BMW, Mercs and the like doing 140+ down the M56.
I like cats

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,876
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:30:18 am
Where do you live?

Not particularly noticed that behaviour around Liverpool or the North West.

I don't drive as much as I did, but I can count on one hand the number of times I've been undertaken in my car by bikers in nearly 40 years.

I've seen the odd speeder on a bike, but absolutely dwarfed by the number of dickheads in Audi's, BMW, Mercs and the like doing 140+ down the M56.



I do a fair bit of driving, especially on motorways (or did until Covid)

The thread is all subjective.

My experience is of bikers frequently riding like knobheads. Most recent example - walking down Southport pier last weekend, a huge roar came from the road that runs from the Promenade to the beach road over that bridge. Some tit on a bike (with a passenger) is accelerating hard treating the road like a drag strip. There were loads of pedestrians around, and the muppet got to at least 70 before the end of the road, very loudly.

It might just be that I only notice the cretins acting like twats, but that sort of fuckwittery seems to happen a lot.
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:46:16 pm »
As someone who's finally got round to learning to drive, and has the test tomorrow, I've got to see you're all shite  ;D
Online Joff

  • Nah.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,779
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #57 on: Today at 01:32:27 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:46:16 pm
As someone who's finally got round to learning to drive, and has the test tomorrow, I've got to see you're all shite  ;D

You're right, and it's no type of car that is worse than any others type for bad drivers.

I'd say the older people get though...
Nah.

Online ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,342
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #58 on: Today at 01:34:22 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 12:46:16 pm
As someone who's finally got round to learning to drive, and has the test tomorrow, I've got to see you're all shite  ;D

All the best mate. Remember the ABCs of driving.

Always Undertake.
Be a Massive Wum or BMW for short.
Cyclists are the worst.
