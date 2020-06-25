No point having massive acceleration if you can't get in front of the car being chased and a well driven RS3 will still give a Tesla a hard time.



How would the battery cope in a 40 minute chase where its being floored constantly, don't they start to overheat?



40 minutes would absolutely NOT be a problem.As for overheating - I've never known that to happen and you actually have to warm the batteries to get the fastest charge, so they tend to stay cool just from the airflow.And whilst the RS3 might give a hard time, it is very rarely going to have a straight run - The slower/smaller/older police cars are always going to be up ahead to do something to slow it down (blocks, spikes, just sitting in front of it), police don't tend to do fast chases solo unless they really have to.The point is that there is no longer the option to just blast past too quickly for them to catch the plates - The new electrics will be on your arse in seconds.