So. Pretty much every day if you see a BMW, Merc, Audi, Chelsea Tractor or the like.. It's going to be a shitshow.. Why is it?

People buy cars that are too big/more powerful than they can handle, which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that make them feel special and their arrogance overflows into their driving which is why they drive like shite
People buy cars that reflect their driving ability which is why they drive like shite
People just think - wow! If I buy that then I can drive shite and it's awesome which is why they drive like shite
I like Chee.... CRIPES!! A BWM attempting to Rever.... SMASH!! CRASH!! WALLLLLLOOPPPPP!!!! AARRRGHHH!
Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:44:48 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 04:19:44 pm
Maybe its you 😉

Yeah us Astra drivers are a menace :)
I like cats

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:27:39 pm
The Vauxhall Zafira has been named as the most accident-prone car in the country.
Yes, but they were all cut up by an Audi.  ;)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:25:06 pm
Loads of S3 and RS3 get nicked for just that reason, make a great get away car

Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 08:46:00 pm »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm
Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"

Middle of a chase - oops we need more electric :) Who forgot to charge the fucker
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 09:03:55 pm »
Yes it's all your fault!  :D

Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #45 on: Today at 07:40:03 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 10:28:09 am
It goes both ways - for every prick of an audi driver there is an arsehole of a 206 boy racer.

You get a tonne of people who think they are "really good drivers" and so think they can drive faster or nip in and out of spaces because they are just such. a. good. driver.

The other type of shit driver is because they have left themselves far too little time to get to their destination so they are stressed and that so drive erratically.

Rob makes a great point that the driving test doesn't exactly teach real driving and that.

I know it doesn't fit the stereotypes but the car you drive doesn't make you a prick - these jokes are as outdated as the comedians who started them back in the 70s.

That said, I've never seen a twat driving a Honda Civic and that part of the reason why it is why it is the best damn car in the world

There's a film about twats that drive civics
Yum.

Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:29:07 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Yesterday at 08:31:41 pm
Not for much longer if the Tesla Model 3 Performance in full police livery that I've seen is anything to go by.

Each force is starting with a couple/few of M3P's, but I can see that number shooting up as they look to retire the old petrol cars.

Good luck outrunning that at anything up to about 150mph (maybe more after the police make their usual "tweaks"

No point having massive acceleration if you can't get in front of the car being chased and a well driven RS3 will still give a Tesla a hard time.

How would the battery cope in a 40 minute chase where its being floored constantly, don't they start to overheat?
Re: Why are some types of cars driven so shitely?
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:35:19 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:29:07 am
No point having massive acceleration if you can't get in front of the car being chased and a well driven RS3 will still give a Tesla a hard time.

How would the battery cope in a 40 minute chase where its being floored constantly, don't they start to overheat?

40 minutes would absolutely NOT be a problem.
As for overheating - I've never known that to happen and you actually have to warm the batteries to get the fastest charge, so they tend to stay cool just from the airflow.

And whilst the RS3 might give a hard time, it is very rarely going to have a straight run - The slower/smaller/older police cars are always going to be up ahead to do something to slow it down (blocks, spikes, just sitting in front of it), police don't tend to do fast chases solo unless they really have to.

The point is that there is no longer the option to just blast past too quickly for them to catch the plates - The new electrics will be on your arse in seconds.
