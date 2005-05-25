Nice, my GSF650 is quick enough for me. I think bikers are better drivers than car drivers anyway



Not sure they are 'better' but I'd say they are far more aware and far less likely to 'feel safe in a box' than people that have just driven cars.I rode bikes - not real ones like Rob's but 50cc and 125cc for about 4 or 5 years and they give you road awareness that's totally different from car drivers. You are totally aware that one mistake from yourself or another road user and you're likely to be seriously injured. I came off it a few times - once on mud and twice on black ice and was lucky on those occasions - no car up my arse to run me over as I hit the deck.Now that I just drive a car, I'm always pausing that extra second and being extra careful on speed limited roads with cars as I'm very aware that a mistake on my part could crush a child or end someones life. I always give it a second look and on occasion it's helped me avoid disaster - the most recent was a not very well lit piece of road - me and the missus in the car and I saw 'something' and hesitated, causing me to slam on and the car behind to start smashing his horn wildly in anger. Sure enough a millisecond later a lad on a black bike with no lights and a black hoody ghosted past where I'd have flattened him seconds ago.For these people driving like arseholes I'd like to see how they genuinely felt 'being dead hard' driving a car at 50 down a 20 limit if they did wipe out a kid? Hardly something to be proud of is it. I'd say that it's probably a life changing event as much as to the poor person they wiped out.But they probably only consider that after the event.