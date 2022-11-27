« previous next »
Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...

Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #200 on: November 27, 2022, 09:39:00 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on November 27, 2022, 09:38:12 pm
It's actually a real thing. Google is my friend this year, in terms of fiendishly obscure seasonal nomenclatures.

I'm off to Google it now in that case!
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

The G in Get Hard

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #201 on: November 27, 2022, 09:56:09 pm »
:wave
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #202 on: November 27, 2022, 10:14:25 pm »
Mine   ;D
Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #203 on: November 27, 2022, 10:17:24 pm »
You've gone early this year! 🎅
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

And the bellz are ringing out for Xmas Day!

  • train station gate frustration
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #204 on: November 27, 2022, 11:01:28 pm »
Down with this kind of thing.

Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #205 on: November 27, 2022, 11:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on November 27, 2022, 10:14:25 pm
Mine   ;D
Yours is the best ever! Have that song in my head on repeat now.  ;D

Reminds me of my old chorister days
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #206 on: November 27, 2022, 11:47:26 pm »
Sure go for it
Jacob Marley's Coming To Town!

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #207 on: November 27, 2022, 11:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Do me, Santa! (I've been a good boy, honestly!) on November 23, 2022, 10:17:37 pm
Do me. Then change my username.

Quote from: Jacob Marley's Coming To Town! on November 23, 2022, 11:02:45 pm
Do you really feel it's wise to ask a Mod to do you, esp. in a name change thread?

;D
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #208 on: Yesterday at 06:24:49 am »
Quote from: Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa... on November 27, 2022, 10:17:24 pm
You've gone early this year! 🎅
Well, Gavin was erect, so it turned me on...
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 01.12.22)...
« Reply #209 on: Yesterday at 07:19:11 am »
well, i'm under the mistletoe - go for it  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #210 on: Yesterday at 08:33:22 am »
Thanks to Claire for our seasonal emoji accessories.  ::)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #211 on: Yesterday at 08:35:19 am »
love it - merry chrimbo  ;D

...and thanks all too  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #212 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 am »
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #213 on: Yesterday at 10:42:02 am »
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #214 on: Yesterday at 10:48:39 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 10:42:02 am
Of course you may, boy.


One for the 'be careful what you wish for' bran tub  ;D
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #215 on: Yesterday at 10:50:47 am »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 10:48:39 am

One for the 'be careful what you wish for' bran tub  ;D
Clue's in the title :lmao
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

djphallicyulecakeandbaubles

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #216 on: Yesterday at 11:09:01 am »
Wtf 😂
24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #217 on: Yesterday at 11:13:53 am »
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #218 on: Yesterday at 11:47:25 am »
:thumbup
Away in a Manger in a Barney∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #219 on: Yesterday at 12:47:39 pm »
It's still November for fuck sake  :butt
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Nobhead Reserved 'A

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #220 on: Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:47:39 pm
It's still November ffs  :butt

My tree and all the deccies are up  8)
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #221 on: Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:47:39 pm
It's still November ffs  :butt
It was exactly 4 weeks before and Gavin was erect - but since you're posting........
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #222 on: Yesterday at 12:51:05 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 12:48:10 pm
It was exactly 4 weeks before and Gavin was erect - but since you're posting........

Is that a banana in Barney's pocket?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #223 on: Yesterday at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name' on Yesterday at 12:48:09 pm
My tree and all the deccies are up  8)

My wife has wrapped her presents and the tree is up. The lights not so much yet.

Offline iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #224 on: Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm »
I'll join in the festive spirit again this year
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #225 on: Yesterday at 01:55:54 pm »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm
I'll join in the festive spirit again this year
Challenge accepted (might take a while, yours is a nightmare to work with!)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #226 on: Yesterday at 02:01:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 01:55:54 pm
Challenge accepted (might take a while, yours is a nightmare to work with!)

Got to be a Christmas dinner reference in there somewhere...
Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #227 on: Yesterday at 02:08:06 pm »
Ins in . Something festive please.
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #228 on: Yesterday at 02:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Accessories Xmas Gift Voucher on Yesterday at 02:01:47 pm
Got to be a Christmas dinner reference in there somewhere...
Close.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline The G in Get Hard

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #229 on: Yesterday at 03:08:09 pm »
Well ;)
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #230 on: Yesterday at 03:12:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Get Hard on Yesterday at 03:08:09 pm
Well ;)
I was considering The D in Die Hard but thought this one was more suitably smutty...
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline JngwilBells Bwtman Smwlls of 21 brwssel sprout fwrts!

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #231 on: Yesterday at 03:26:33 pm »
Gwed then.  :)
Offline JngwilBells Bwtman Smwlls of 21 brwssel sprout fwrts!

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #232 on: Yesterday at 05:20:43 pm »
Poetry in motion
Offline Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath...

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #233 on: Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 02:08:06 pm
Ins in . Something festive please.

Lovely stuff. More accurate with port or brandy but Ill take it😄
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #234 on: Yesterday at 05:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Ol' liversaintnick's Got Bourbon Breath... on Yesterday at 05:22:50 pm
Lovely stuff. More accurate with port or brandy but Ill take it😄
Blame Denis Leary - he specified bourbon in the song ;)
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #235 on: Yesterday at 05:29:49 pm »
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #236 on: Yesterday at 08:42:15 pm »
Quote from: iamburning252 turkeys cos of avian flu on Yesterday at 01:55:01 pm
I'll join in the festive spirit again this year

Oh this one is good :thumbup
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline paul's new timmy mallett stalking kit xmas gift fundrazor

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #237 on: Today at 08:29:49 am »
Do they know its paulrazor at all

or your own work

thanks
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online All I Want For Xmas Is A-Dukla Prague Away-Bomb

Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #238 on: Today at 11:54:45 am »
Go crazy guys  ;D
Online Waybuloo: A Christmas You'll Forget, laaa...

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
Re: Xmas Name Changes 2022 - careful what you wish for (from 27.11.22)...
« Reply #239 on: Today at 02:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
