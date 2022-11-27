It's actually a real thing. Google is my friend this year, in terms of fiendishly obscure seasonal nomenclatures.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Mine
Do me. Then change my username.
Do you really feel it's wise to ask a Mod to do you, esp. in a name change thread?
You've gone early this year! 🎅
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Of course you may, boy.
One for the 'be careful what you wish for' bran tub
Wtf 😂
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
It's still November ffs
It was exactly 4 weeks before and Gavin was erect - but since you're posting........
My tree and all the deccies are up
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]