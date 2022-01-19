« previous next »
So the Ox injury is still being assessed but the club are hopeful its short termwhere have we heard this before!Take a couple of injections,bandage it up and play ffs.
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

Hope Matip is ok and not one of his little problems that turns serious.
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

I hope this is not too serious.
We need everyone fit ASAP.

good news on Ox and hopefully Harvey Elliot. that would be like a new signing if he can start on subs bench in Feb.
Our current subs bench is devoid of creative attacking quality at the moment. Although that changes after AFCON.

not having Origi, Thiago, even Ox for this period has not helped our Prem league form.

Any mention when Origi will return?
Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

That's him out until April then isn't it  ;D
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.

Could have been a straight red.
Could have been a straight red.
should have been a straight red.
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/

as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.


Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on
as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.

He's back in full training this week so i'd assume he's already effectively had 'a pre-season'. He just won't be match fit.

They'll want to see how he responds to first team training for 2 or 3 weeks before throwing him into a match. The Cardiff game would be the logical one to make his return. Possibly an under 23 game.
Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on

Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.
Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.

Ali a bit short of match time as well over the last month. Taki as well could do with the minutes.
