« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 39727 times)

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #360 on: January 19, 2022, 01:13:48 pm »
So the Ox injury is still being assessed but the club are hopeful its short termwhere have we heard this before!Take a couple of injections,bandage it up and play ffs.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,605
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #361 on: January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am »
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,126
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #362 on: January 21, 2022, 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

Hope Matip is ok and not one of his little problems that turns serious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #363 on: January 21, 2022, 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

I hope this is not too serious.
We need everyone fit ASAP.

good news on Ox and hopefully Harvey Elliot. that would be like a new signing if he can start on subs bench in Feb.
Our current subs bench is devoid of creative attacking quality at the moment. Although that changes after AFCON.

not having Origi, Thiago, even Ox for this period has not helped our Prem league form.

Any mention when Origi will return?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,782
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #364 on: January 21, 2022, 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

That's him out until April then isn't it  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #365 on: January 21, 2022, 02:05:48 pm »
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #366 on: January 21, 2022, 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 21, 2022, 02:05:48 pm
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.

Could have been a straight red.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #367 on: January 21, 2022, 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:14:24 pm
Could have been a straight red.
should have been a straight red.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #368 on: January 21, 2022, 02:21:41 pm »
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #369 on: January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 21, 2022, 02:21:41 pm
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/

as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,325
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #370 on: January 21, 2022, 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.


Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #371 on: January 21, 2022, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm
as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.

He's back in full training this week so i'd assume he's already effectively had 'a pre-season'. He just won't be match fit.

They'll want to see how he responds to first team training for 2 or 3 weeks before throwing him into a match. The Cardiff game would be the logical one to make his return. Possibly an under 23 game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,316
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #372 on: January 21, 2022, 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 21, 2022, 03:24:11 pm

Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on

Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #373 on: January 21, 2022, 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 03:43:40 pm
Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.

Ali a bit short of match time as well over the last month. Taki as well could do with the minutes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #374 on: January 21, 2022, 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm
as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the  he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.

I don't know Dinnery from a hole in the ground, but "after the international break" and "four to six weeks" aren't mutually exclusive.  and Jurgen is consistently optimistic about return dates.

we'll see I guess ..... but I do expect the club to be extremely cautious with Harvey.  when he's back, I want him to stay back.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #375 on: January 21, 2022, 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 21, 2022, 07:04:57 pm
I don't know Dinnery from a hole in the ground, but "after the international break" and "four to six weeks" aren't mutually exclusive.  and Jurgen is consistently optimistic about return dates.

we'll see I guess ..... but I do expect the club to be extremely cautious with Harvey.  when he's back, I want him to stay back.

I'd guess the Cardiff game is the one they've earmarked to play him in, assuming he's ready. Even if briefly from the bench.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #376 on: January 21, 2022, 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 21, 2022, 07:11:43 pm
I'd guess the Cardiff game is the one they've earmarked to play him in, assuming he's ready. Even if briefly from the bench.
2 weeks ...hmmm. could be.  if we are playing out the last 10 minutes and there's nothing left for the Cardiff team to really play for, sure.


(LOL like I know!)

Logged

Online cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #377 on: January 23, 2022, 07:48:33 pm »
Some very important returnees coming soon to help build momentum into the end of the season- Mo, Sadio, Naby, Thiago, Elliott and Origi back in the next 10 days or so which will really strengthen our options and allow for some more rotation
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #378 on: January 23, 2022, 07:50:11 pm »
Hopefully Thiago can go straight in v Cardiff, need him ready for Inter and the cup final. He's gonna be vital v Chelsea especially.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #379 on: January 23, 2022, 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on January 23, 2022, 07:48:33 pm
Some very important returnees coming soon to help build momentum into the end of the season- Mo, Sadio, Naby, Thiago, Elliott and Origi back in the next 10 days or so which will really strengthen our options and allow for some more rotation

If all our players come back healthy from afcon and elliot, origi and thiago as expected are fit then we could have no inured player come cardiff on the 6th of feb.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,790
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #380 on: January 23, 2022, 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on January 23, 2022, 07:50:11 pm
Hopefully Thiago can go straight in v Cardiff, need him ready for Inter and the cup final. He's gonna be vital v Chelsea especially.

I think we'll go full strength against Cardiff (maybe excluding any potential AFCON players back or Alisson/Fabinho back from internationals).

We won't want to go into the next league game cold. With the 5 subs we can utilise players who need minutes returning from injury.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #381 on: January 23, 2022, 10:33:10 pm »
Our season rests on how many games Thiago can be fit for.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,410
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #382 on: January 24, 2022, 06:19:20 am »
Quote from: Larse on January 23, 2022, 08:48:01 pm
If all our players come back healthy from afcon and elliot, origi and thiago as expected are fit then we could have no inured player come cardiff on the 6th of feb.
Now you've gone and done it
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #383 on: January 24, 2022, 08:20:58 am »
6th Feb is the AFCON final so at the latest itll be what? Leicester?
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:04:38 pm »
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:20:14 pm »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,776
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:35:31 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:20:14 pm
That is so annoying when people do this with no comment or idea what it's about.

What's happened?

Thiago doing a strenuous workout - looks good on rehab
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:35:31 pm
Thiago doing a strenuous workout - looks good on rehab

Cheers bud 👍
Logged

Offline liverbnz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,504
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:58:35 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:20:14 pm
That is so annoying when people do this with no comment or idea what it's about.

What's happened?

Sorry! Thought everyone would be able to click the link.
Logged
One thing you will discover is that life is based less than you think on what you've learned, and much more than you think on what you have inside you from the very beginning

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #389 on: Today at 10:17:38 pm »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 09:58:35 pm
Sorry! Thought everyone would be able to click the link.
of course it can be clicked on, but if you've no idea what it is, why bother?  it could be something you have zero interest in, or have seen already.

a line or two of description goes a long way.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #390 on: Today at 10:19:46 pm »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 09:58:35 pm
Sorry! Thought everyone would be able to click the link.

Not just your post or this link, it happens a lot which is very frustrating.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,221
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #391 on: Today at 10:41:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbnz on Today at 09:58:35 pm
Sorry! Thought everyone would be able to click the link.
Some old dinosaurs in this thread might not have Instagram (or any other social media) account. :wave

I cant's see anything on Insta or Facebook, but Twitter links seem to work for me.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 