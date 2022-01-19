Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.
Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.
I hope this is not too serious.
We need everyone fit ASAP.
good news on Ox and hopefully Harvey Elliot. that would be like a new signing if he can start on subs bench in Feb.
Our current subs bench is devoid of creative attacking quality at the moment. Although that changes after AFCON.
not having Origi, Thiago, even Ox for this period has not helped our Prem league form.
Any mention when Origi will return?