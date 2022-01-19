« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)  (Read 38960 times)

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,514
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #360 on: January 19, 2022, 01:13:48 pm »
So the Ox injury is still being assessed but the club are hopeful its short termwhere have we heard this before!Take a couple of injections,bandage it up and play ffs.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,590
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #361 on: January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am »
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,085
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #362 on: January 21, 2022, 12:05:04 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

Hope Matip is ok and not one of his little problems that turns serious.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #363 on: January 21, 2022, 01:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

I hope this is not too serious.
We need everyone fit ASAP.

good news on Ox and hopefully Harvey Elliot. that would be like a new signing if he can start on subs bench in Feb.
Our current subs bench is devoid of creative attacking quality at the moment. Although that changes after AFCON.

not having Origi, Thiago, even Ox for this period has not helped our Prem league form.

Any mention when Origi will return?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,748
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #364 on: January 21, 2022, 01:46:10 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.

That's him out until April then isn't it  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #365 on: January 21, 2022, 02:05:48 pm »
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,723
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #366 on: January 21, 2022, 02:14:24 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 21, 2022, 02:05:48 pm
It sounds like the tackle that saw Partey get sent off may have left something on Fabinho.  From Klopp: "Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. The second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.".  Hopefully nothing in it.

Could have been a straight red.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #367 on: January 21, 2022, 02:19:56 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:14:24 pm
Could have been a straight red.
should have been a straight red.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #368 on: January 21, 2022, 02:21:41 pm »
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,723
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #369 on: January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 21, 2022, 02:21:41 pm
this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.

That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.

https://www.footballinsider247.com/...t-wont-feature-for-another-six-weeks-dinnery/

as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,310
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #370 on: January 21, 2022, 03:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on January 21, 2022, 11:51:18 am
Klopp hopeful Harvey Elliott will be available for selection "after the International break", while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in contention to face Palace on Sunday.

Says Joel Matip was "not 100 per cent", hence sub last night, but didn't mention a specific problem.


Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #371 on: January 21, 2022, 03:35:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm
as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.

He's back in full training this week so i'd assume he's already effectively had 'a pre-season'. He just won't be match fit.

They'll want to see how he responds to first team training for 2 or 3 weeks before throwing him into a match. The Cardiff game would be the logical one to make his return. Possibly an under 23 game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,284
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #372 on: January 21, 2022, 03:43:40 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 21, 2022, 03:24:11 pm

Oh sugar, do we have another pointless international break coming up, far too much of this crap going on

Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #373 on: January 21, 2022, 03:47:41 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on January 21, 2022, 03:43:40 pm
Thankfully its not too bad as its only the South American and Asian qualifiers and Bobby hasn't been picked so its just Fab, Alli and Taki.

Ali a bit short of match time as well over the last month. Taki as well could do with the minutes.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #374 on: January 21, 2022, 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 21, 2022, 02:41:08 pm
as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.

Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the  he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."

I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.

I don't know Dinnery from a hole in the ground, but "after the international break" and "four to six weeks" aren't mutually exclusive.  and Jurgen is consistently optimistic about return dates.

we'll see I guess ..... but I do expect the club to be extremely cautious with Harvey.  when he's back, I want him to stay back.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #375 on: January 21, 2022, 07:11:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 21, 2022, 07:04:57 pm
I don't know Dinnery from a hole in the ground, but "after the international break" and "four to six weeks" aren't mutually exclusive.  and Jurgen is consistently optimistic about return dates.

we'll see I guess ..... but I do expect the club to be extremely cautious with Harvey.  when he's back, I want him to stay back.

I'd guess the Cardiff game is the one they've earmarked to play him in, assuming he's ready. Even if briefly from the bench.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 957
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #376 on: January 21, 2022, 07:23:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 21, 2022, 07:11:43 pm
I'd guess the Cardiff game is the one they've earmarked to play him in, assuming he's ready. Even if briefly from the bench.
2 weeks ...hmmm. could be.  if we are playing out the last 10 minutes and there's nothing left for the Cardiff team to really play for, sure.


(LOL like I know!)

Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm »
Some very important returnees coming soon to help build momentum into the end of the season- Mo, Sadio, Naby, Thiago, Elliott and Origi back in the next 10 days or so which will really strengthen our options and allow for some more rotation
Logged

Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 07:50:11 pm »
Hopefully Thiago can go straight in v Cardiff, need him ready for Inter and the cup final. He's gonna be vital v Chelsea especially.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 07:48:33 pm
Some very important returnees coming soon to help build momentum into the end of the season- Mo, Sadio, Naby, Thiago, Elliott and Origi back in the next 10 days or so which will really strengthen our options and allow for some more rotation

If all our players come back healthy from afcon and elliot, origi and thiago as expected are fit then we could have no inured player come cardiff on the 6th of feb.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,760
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 09:08:03 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 07:50:11 pm
Hopefully Thiago can go straight in v Cardiff, need him ready for Inter and the cup final. He's gonna be vital v Chelsea especially.

I think we'll go full strength against Cardiff (maybe excluding any potential AFCON players back or Alisson/Fabinho back from internationals).

We won't want to go into the next league game cold. With the 5 subs we can utilise players who need minutes returning from injury.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 10:33:10 pm »
Our season rests on how many games Thiago can be fit for.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,393
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Injury (and absence) related chat (so the news is kept in the other thread)
« Reply #382 on: Today at 06:19:20 am »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 08:48:01 pm
If all our players come back healthy from afcon and elliot, origi and thiago as expected are fit then we could have no inured player come cardiff on the 6th of feb.
Now you've gone and done it
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 