this guy seems to have the credentials required to make this kind of statement, but I don't know what his track record is like, or if he's just looking for clicks ....?



Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott will treat the next four to six weeks as a pre-season programme before his eventual return from injury.



That is the view of injury expert Ben Dinnery, who runs the Premier Injuries site and has a background in medicine and data analysis.



as noted on the other board - this Dinner guy is just speculating.Klopp on Harvey Elliott: "It's outstanding to have him back. He's an outstanding boy. He was out for a long time so we cannot rush it, but he looked directly like he could play! I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready. I'm pretty sure after the international break he should be ready."I know that "pretty sure" is a qualifier - but he sees Harvey daily.